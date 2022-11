November 2022 National Signing Day: Which colleges did Cincinnati athletes choose?

Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky athletes will sign national letters of intent or ceremonial Signing Day letters, up to and around Wednesday, Nov. 9.

This listing is the first wave received. Please send additional information and/or Signing Day photos to Melanie Laughman at mlaughman@enquirer.com. Please identify all people in the signing day photos and be sure to include the sport and chosen college.

This online file and an upcoming photo gallery will be updated with new information and story links as it comes in.

More: National Signing Day, spring 2022: Where will Cincinnati athletes play in college?

Anderson High School

Justin Dostal , swimming, George Washington University

Madeline Long , soccer, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)

Maclain Morency , wrestling, Grand Valley State University

Bennett Painter , soccer, Bowling Green State University

Badin High School

Nik Copenhaver , baseball, Washington State University

Brycen Fox , baseball, University of Mount Union

Sean Miller , baseball, Manchester (Ind.) University

Lucas Moore , baseball, University of Louisville

Sarah Newberry , volleyball, Lewis (Ill.) University

Rodney Rachel , baseball, Lincoln Trail (Ill.) College

Colerain High School

Lauren Clippard, swimming, Ohio State University

Kate White, volleyball, IUPUI

Covington Catholic

Evan Ipsaro , basketball, Miami University

Jonathan Fitz , baseball, University of San Diego Toreros

Elder High School

Luke Vaughn, baseball, University of Alabama

Home school

Landon Cornwall , soccer, Cedarville University

Indian Hill High School

Jordan Church , soccer, Arkansas State University

Emily Eckert , lacrosse, Butler University

Mia Fiore, soccer, Xavier University

Gibson Holmes , swimming, Stanford University

Rose Vigran, soccer, George Washington University

Courtney Wenker, diving, Ohio Northern University

Lakota East High School

Erica Cox, soccer, Eastern Kentucky University

Carson French , baseball, University of Cincinnati

Madison French , basketball, Miami University (Oxford)

Jack Kronauge , basketball, Rollins College

Savannah Smith , basketball, Hillsdale College

Lebanon High School

Colton Hartman , baseball, University of Louisville

Little Miami High School

Anna Trimble, softball, University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

Madeira High School

Molly Cochran , soccer, University of Louisville

Mercy McAuley High School

Alexis Denman , lacrosse, Thomas More University

Jessica Drapp , volleyball, University of Louisville

Kylee Heidemann , golf, University of Dayton

Jocelyn Obszarski , volleyball, Ohio Northern University

Milford High School

Carly Stinson , soccer, Cleveland State University

Chase Herrell , baseball, The Ohio State University

Simon Bargo , baseball, Campbell University

Luke Ray, lacrosse, Towson University

Jacob Smith, lacrosse, University of Albany

Summer Hale, cheerleading, University of Cincinnati

Moeller High School

Clay Burdette, baseball, Ohio State University

Connor Christenson, baseball, U.S. Air Force Academy

Conlan Daniel , baseball, Wright State University

Finn Ellis, baseball, University of Charleston

Toby Hueber, baseball, George Mason University

Nathan Manley , baseball, Wright State University

Charlie Niehaus , baseball, University of Cincinnati

C.J. Richard, baseball, Ohio State University

Tommy Stines , lacrosse, United States Military Academy

New Richmond High School

Zara Graff , soccer, Wright State University

Oak Hills High School

Julia Hageman , cross country and track and field, Northern Kentucky University

Alyssa Miller, lacrosse, Thomas More University

Jessica Rogozinski, soccer, Anderson University

Brookelynn Webster , soccer, Virginia Military Institute

Ross High School

Morgan Barnes, triathlon, Lenoir-Rhyne University

Savannah Holmes, soccer, Kent State University

St. Ursula Academy

Luca Fickell , volleyball, Indiana University

Sara Bower , soccer, University of Akron

Ava Siefke , volleyball, Eastern Michigan University

Katie Hoog , soccer, IUPUI

Ivey Stocks , volleyball, Jacksonville State University

Caitie Byers, soccer, Marian University

Sydney Majick , beach volleyball, Florida Gulf Coast University

Ella Smith, soccer, Miami University

Mia Lawrence, volleyball, Ohio Northern University

Zoe Luebbers , golf, Ohio University

Meredith Riesman , volleyball, Campbell University

Brenna Bohan, lacrosse, Tiffin University

St. Xavier High School

Luca Eckert , swimming, IUPUI

Gavin Hang, diving, University of Kentucky

Nicholas Stroh, swimming, Xavier University

Brennan Hileman, baseball, Wofford College

Drew Evans , tennis, Western Michigan University

Max Bonner, lacrosse, University of Michigan

Summit Country Day

Ella Barnes, soccer, Davidson College

Kelsey Bello, soccer, Stonehill College

Mia Booth , field hockey, Bellarmine University

Maddie Sievering, soccer, Cleveland State University

Turpin High School

Brady Hardewig, basketball, West Georgia

Rachel Reichard, basketball, Tiffin University

Lucia Johnson, soccer, University of Akron

Alex Johnson , swimming, Bowling Green State University

Will Meyers , swimming, Arizona

Ava Sutphin, swimming, Arizona

Kaidyn Sledge , volleyball, Trevecca

Elena Horn, cross country, University of Cincinnati

Colton Ziegler, baseball, Cedarville

Ursuline Academy

Sydney Breissinger, volleyball, Creighton University

Brooke Bultema, volleyball, University of Kentucky

Jillian Doerger , soccer, Eckerd College

Erin Gonzalez, volleyball, Gettysburg College

Lindsey Green , volleyball, Ball State

Ashlyn Smith, soccer, Quincy University

West Clermont High School

Anna Swisshelm , basketball, Cedarville

Nathan Taylor , baseball, University of Cincinnati

Trevor Zeigler, baseball, University of Cincinnati

Ryan Day, baseball, UC Clermont

Jordan Geiger , baseball, Cedarville

Tyler Mullins , baseball, Manchester

Ellie Cowles, volleyball, UC Clermont

Bella Dinan, soccer, Georgia State

Williamsburg High School

Kaitlyn Gregory , soccer, Anderson University, South Carolina

Carter Sunderman , baseball, Old Dominion University

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: November 2022 National Signing Day: Which colleges did Cincinnati athletes choose?