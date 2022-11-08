Driver in fatal Highway 16 crash not charged as prosecutors await blood tests

A 43-year-old Spanaway man was killed in a wreck Monday on Highway 16, and the driver of the van he was riding in was suspected of being under the influence and arrested for vehicular homicide but not charged as prosecutors awaited the results of blood tests.

David J. Ellis was killed in the Monday morning crash near milepost 24, when the 2004 Ford Econoline traveling west left the roadway rolled over in the median and struck a tree, according to a Washington State Patrol statement.

Lanes in each direction were closed for hours following the wreck, first reported at about 9 a.m.

The State Patrol initially said both people in the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts, but in a memo released later Monday, it said the driver was wearing a restraint but the passenger, Ellis, was not.

The driver, 53, also of Spanaway, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Tacoma General Hospital.

The state has long experienced delays in obtaining the results of toxicology tests from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab, which can take several months to be processed.