ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

WT police warn of stalking incidents on and off campus, offers ways to take precautions

By From Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

On Monday, Nov. 7, West Texas A&M University's Police Department was made aware of stalking incidents occurring on locations both on and off WT campus. The incidents were reported to have occurred between August and continuing into November.

Crime victim rights and options, and domestic violence information were provided.

Title IX is aware of the reported incidents.

The police department wants to remind those who may be involved in an incident of some things to watch out for:

  • Assaultive abuse may be physical, emotional and/or verbal.
  • Assaultive abuse may include damaging property, throwing objects, punching walls, kicking doors, etc.
  • Bystanders play a critical role in the prevention of sexual and relationship violence. Make the choice to intervene, speak up, or do something about it.
  • Believe someone who discloses sexual assault, abusive behavior, or experience with stalking.
  • Watch out for friends and fellow students or employees who look like they could be in trouble or need help. Ask if they are ok.

For more information, visit the Stalking Resource Center online at https://victimsofcrime.org/stalking-resource-center/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Borger police detail ‘altercation’ video at high school

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department posted on Facebook information about a video circulating across social media showing an “altercation” at a Borger high school on Thursday morning. Officials detailed that the minors involved have been located by Sergeant Webster while the incident is currently under investigation. Officials added that there is “no […]
BORGER, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Suspect arrested with guns, machete in car after reported kidnapping

AMARILLO, Texas — Police arrested a man on a list of charges after officers said he forced a screaming woman into his car and then led them on a pursuit. The Amarillo Police Department told KAMR that officers were called Monday morning to a scene where a man had allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle.
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

One in custody after 2 found dead in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department were investigating an incident in which two bodies were found on Monday. Officials detailed that at around 12:20 p.m., APD was called to a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park on Canyon Drive. Upon arriving, officials reported that police found Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29, dead at the scene.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast 20th Avenue. According to officials, on Nov. 8, at around 9:34 p.m., Amarillo police were called near northeast 20th Avenue and Martin Road on a shooting. Reports state that a 19-year-old man had...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Police I.D Two Bodies Found

Amarillo Police have identified the two people found dead, Monday afternoon at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park. At 12:18 APD says 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead from gunshot.in a home there. They took a family member into custody for both killings and are still investigating.
AMARILLO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
ABILENE, TX
KFDA

APD: Death of 2 found dead in mobile home ruled a homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department ruled the death of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home today. Around 12:18 p.m., APD said 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Shots fired in parking lot of Affiliated Foods in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Affiliated Foods in Amarillo. Around 8:10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the east parking lot on South Washington Street for a reports of shots fired. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was "quickly apprehended"...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating shooting near South Washington

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. According to officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8:09 a.m., Randall County Deputies were called to the East parking lot of Affiliated Foods on South Washington on a report of shots fired. The suspect was...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Fire crews respond to downtown Amarillo fire

Update: Nov. 10, 8 a.m. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released further information on a fire that impacted a structure in downtown Amarillo on Wednesday night, which officials noted was the old Panhandle Laundry & Dry Cleaning building. According to the department, crews responded to the area of SE 2nd and South […]
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy