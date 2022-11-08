ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Downtown Memphis: Dream Hotel to move forward, now with apartments

By Corinne S Kennedy, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
The Dream Hotel project in Downtown Memphis is moving forward and construction could begin in late summer or early fall of 2023, developer Tom Intrator said.

A Downtown Memphis Commission board voted on Tuesday to extend the closing period for a previously granted 20-year payment-in-lieu-of-tax incentive for the project and approve a 5% sales tax surcharge to help fund the project. The Memphis City Council will also have to approve the surcharge.

Plans for the hotel, at the site of the shuttered Royal Furniture store, have changed somewhat since it was first brought forward in 2019. The total structure will now be 19 floors and will have 181 hotel rooms and 10 apartment units.

The apartments were added so the development would be considered mixed-use, a legal requirement for the surcharge.

Intrator told members of the Center City Revenue Finance Corporation work stalled in early 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We were in a holding pattern,” he said. “We resumed work with LRK over the summer, but for over two years the project was on pause.”

The hotel will also feature a three-meal restaurant and coffee shop, a signature restaurant and a lobby bar. Intrator said the food and beverage options open out onto Main Street and are meant to invite locals into the hotel space and create more activity along the street.

The tower with the hotel rooms and apartment units will be constructed atop the existing building at 122 S. Main St. A pool will also be installed on top of the Royal Furniture store and will look out over Main Street. The deck will also host a pool bar.

Hikes in materials and labor costs have also nearly doubled the cost of the project, which is now projected to be about $99 million.

Intrator said he didn’t think “it was the best use of capital on an individual project,” but that in conjunction with his other Main Street projects ― work is wrapping up across the street at 107 S. Main St. ― it was worth the investment and would be beneficial for Downtown.

“I think that elevates the neighborhood and the city at large,” he said. “I think it is crucial to what I intend to do within the city and the city as a whole.”

Corinne S Kennedy covers economic development and healthcare for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com

