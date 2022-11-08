Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWO News
Two New Restaurants Coming To Georgetown Square In 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two new eateries are coming to Georgetown Square. The two separate restaurants will make their newest locations in the shopping center in early 2023. The first is New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs. The chain, based in the Washington DC, Virginia & Maryland area boast a great quality and variety of food choices under one roof. The second restaurant coming is Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill. It is a fast casual restaurant with a made to order open concept. It is family owned and operated by the Schindler Family that has a long history in Georgetown Square. The two new restaurants will split the current space held by longtime Fort Wayne area food staple, Banditos.
School bus crashes with semi-truck in northern Indiana
WARSAW, Ind. — An out-of-state school bus was in a crash with a semi-truck in northern Indiana on Saturday night. Police in Warsaw warned the public of the crash at U.S. 30 and Center Street just before 9 p.m. The police department said it was a crash between a...
WANE-TV
SEE IT: Snow makes its way through Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snow was falling Saturday in the Fort Wayne area and throughout northeast Indiana. Check out these videos and photos sent in by WANE 15 crews and viewers.
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
WANE-TV
OPEN: Shelter for victims of apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shelter is currently opening for victims of the Chase Manor apartment fire that took blaze late Friday night. According to a release, The Indiana Region of the American red Cross acted in response to the fire that impacted 24 units within the complex. The shelter is being held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Red Cross staff and volunteers are assisting on-site.
abc57.com
Juvenile killed in Marshall county crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on US 6 east of Kenilworth Road around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and was struck by an...
WANE-TV
2-car crash in downtown Ft. Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Lafayette Street after a short police pursuit Sunday night. One vehicle, reported stolen, refused to stop after a detective attempted to pull the car over. Police say the chase only lasted a few minutes before the vehicle collided with another in the intersection.
WNDU
16 Year old thrown from pick-up , struck, and killed on U.S. 6
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An early morning crash claimed the life of a 16-year-old from Topeka, Indiana. The Marshall County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as Martin Bontrager. The accident happened around 3:45 a.m. US 6 east of Kenilworth Road. Police say Bontrager was one of the...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne City Utilities adjusting river levels
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne City Utilities will be adjusting river levels through the center of town beginning Monday, Nov. 14. Officials say it's for maintenance and inspections of bridges and river outfalls. They say the levels are raised to help recreational use in the warmer months, and...
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
WANE-TV
Annual festival gets new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
WANE-TV
Huntington animal shelter at capacity for dogs
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Humane Society is looking for loving homes to consider adoption amid an influx of dogs at the shelter. In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the shelter said they are again over maximum capacity and are trying to accommodate for the number of dogs with pop-up kennels lining the hallway.
Watch: Old Indiana hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
WANE-TV
Be Our Guest – Wild Crab Cajun Seafood & Bar
This Be Our Guest 50 percent off deal features the Wild Crab restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side. Click here to purchase a $50 gift certificate for just $25!
US Army soldier surprises daughter at Indiana elementary school's Veterans Day assembly
Lillian Hendry was talking about her dad, who she missed very much. Moments later, he surprised her in front of the whole school.
WANE-TV
Georgetown Square adding 2 more restaurant options
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Georgetown area will soon have more dining options. Georgetown Square announced Wednesday that two new restaurants were moving into the shopping center. New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs, which specializes in grilled kabobs, Pakistani and Indian food, pizza and Italian food...
WANE-TV
Meet ghost hunters at the Bell Mansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spooky season might be over, but paranormal activity is still going on at the Bell Mansion. Paranormal enthusiasts can buy tickets to visit the Fort Wayne mansion Saturday and explore, shop with vendors and meet a few familiar faces who have explored the paranormal. Among the special guests you can meet is Jason Hawes from Ghost Hunters, who Nick Carboni calls the “Garth Brooks” of ghost hunting on television.
WANE-TV
Two new storefronts open at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Two new stores, Instant Customizations Station and Daily Thread, have opened their doors for shoppers at Jefferson Pointe. According to Jefferson Pointe’s website, Instant Customizations Station offers customized clothing, embroidery, logo design and more. The Station describes itself as a “one-stop shop” for custom clothes. The store is offering 20% off all merchandise in the store from Nov. 24 – Nov. 30 with this online coupon.
WLFI.com
Grissom Air Reserve Base honors first-ever woman Marine
KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday marked the 247 birthday of the US Marine Corps. Marines and other military personnel honored the first-ever woman Marine today at Grissom Air Reserve Base. Kokomo native Opha May Johnson joined the Marine Corps in 1918. Women were prohibited from service prior to that...
wfft.com
Video shows man wrestling with 3 Fort Wayne officers before he was hospitalized
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- FOX 55 News has obtained video showing a man struggling with three Fort Wayne Police officers several minutes before officers and paramedics had to perform life-saving measures and rush him to the hospital. Fort Wayne Police said Thursday that the video doesn't show everything that...
Comments / 0