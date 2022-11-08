FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two new eateries are coming to Georgetown Square. The two separate restaurants will make their newest locations in the shopping center in early 2023. The first is New York Pizza and Grill Kabobs. The chain, based in the Washington DC, Virginia & Maryland area boast a great quality and variety of food choices under one roof. The second restaurant coming is Guadalupe’s Mexican Grill. It is a fast casual restaurant with a made to order open concept. It is family owned and operated by the Schindler Family that has a long history in Georgetown Square. The two new restaurants will split the current space held by longtime Fort Wayne area food staple, Banditos.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO