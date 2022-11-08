ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois 14th District: Underwood seeks third term against Gryder

By Jordan Muck
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GS0x9_0j3FcUV500

In the 14th District of Illinois Democrat Congresswoman Lauren Underwood faces Republican challenger Scott Gryder. Gryder is the chairman of the Kendall County Board and is hoping to take back a seat that’s historically belonged to Republicans before Underwood’s surprise victory in 2018.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday the race too close to call.

Election 2022: Updates, results and more

At 34, Underwood is the youngest Black woman ever elected to Congress. She is running for her third term in this district. In 2018, she shocked many by defeating incumbent Republican Randy Hultgren and flipping a traditionally red district blue. In 2020, she narrowly won re-election by just over 1 percent against Jim Oberweis.

In addition to the the Kendall County Board, Gryder is the president of commercial services for Near North Title Group and a member of Illinois GOP executive committee.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

IL Republican leaders ‘disappointed,’ call voting ‘rigged’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Republican leaders in the Illinois General Assembly are reacting to Tuesday’s midterm elections in a variety of ways, including accusations of rigged systems and an announcement of changing leadership. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) and Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods)...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand

Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
ILLINOIS STATE
5 On Your Side

Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election

CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Will County Board Split Even

The balance of power is still in democratic hands at the Will County Board. The board was reduced from 26 seats to 22 this year. Following Tuesday’s election, unofficially there are 11 democrats elected and 11 republicans with the tying vote cast by democrat, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. Provisional and mail-in ballots will be counted this week and put into the system on Tuesday of next week. On November 22 the final vote tally will be calculated. To see the current results click here.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

5 Republicans Take Kendall County Bd. District 1; 3 Democrats, 2 Republicans Elected in District 2

Ten seats were unofficially decided Tuesday night on the Kendall County Board while two county office holders won re-election. Five Republicans made a clean sweep of Kendall County Board District 1 with incumbent Brian DeBolt as the top vote-getter in the district with 14%. He was followed by incumbents Scott Gengler with 13% and Ruben Rodriguez with 12%, Jason Peterson with 11%, and Seth Wormley with 11%.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
Loyola Phoenix

Election 2022: Local and Statewide Results

From the gubernatorial race to down-ballot local elections, The Phoenix has put together everything you need to know about Tuesday’s mid-term election results. Results updated as of 3:30 a.m. Nov. 9. Pritzker staves off Bailey:. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has defeated his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, becoming the first Illinois...
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Incumbent Todd Young wins US Senate reelection

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s US Senate midterm results are in, and Republican incumbent Todd Young has won. Sen. Young ran his reelection campaign for a second term against Democratic candidate Tom McDermott and Libertarian candidate James Sceniak. FOX and CBS are both projecting Young to win, and McDermott has called Young to concede. Throughout his campaign, […]
INDIANA STATE
WSPY NEWS

November 8, 2022 General Election Results - Unofficial

(R) - Republican. COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 1 (VOTE FOR FIVE) COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 2 (VOTE FOR FIVE) Shall the Oswego Fire Protection District, Kendall and Will Counties, Illinois, be authorized to levy a new tax for emergency and rescue crews and equipment purposes and have an additional tax of 0.10% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes?
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

LIVE: 2022 election results

Results are coming in after polls closed in Illinois and Iowa. Tune in to Fox 18 News at 9 and Local 4 News at 10 for full coverage from Your Local Election Headquarters. And click here for live local election results all night long. We’ve got live national results coming in as well.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor

NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy