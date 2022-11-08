Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Santa Fe clinches second state title
Santa Fe (Alachua) defeated the Academy of the Holy Names (Tampa) in four sets to claim its second state volleyball championship dominantly Saturday at Polk State College in Winter Haven. The Raiders (30-2) won 25-13, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14 over the Jaguars (22-5). . It marks the first time Santa Fe faced...
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Gainesville? Here’s the latest forecast track
Gainesville, along with the University of Florida campus, are on the edge fo the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast ...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Update: Officials cancel events, prep for Nicole
UPDATE (4:51 p.m.):. Gainesville officials announced that city offices will remain open on Thursday, but parks will close for the day ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. City offices will close Friday for Veterans Day. The city has moved its residential trash pickup scheduled for Thursday to Friday. The city asks...
WCJB
Gainesville woman behind bars for stabbing victim with meat fork
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is behind bars after stabbing a victim with a two-pronged meat fork. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Shaquita Mclean, 35, on Thursday morning. Deputies say the victim invited Mclean over to watch a movie. While he was laughing at the movie, deputies say...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for armed robbery of Publix
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Hunter Kaleb Burton, 23, was arrested late last night after allegedly demanding money from a Publix cashier while displaying a gun. A Gainesville Police Department Officer responded to the Publix at 3930 SW Archer Road at 9:56 p.m. last night following a report of a robbery. Employees at the store told the officer that the man had been in the store for over an hour before approaching a cashier and demanding two cash register trays from him. The man reportedly lifted his shirt to show the cashier his holstered firearm in his waistband.
