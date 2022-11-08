ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WTVC

Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Soccer Shots

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mike Stiner talks about how Soccer Shots is an program for children to be introduced to soccer. Not only are they focused on teaching the love of soccer but also character development. Stay connected with Soccer Shots. (423) 200-3314. ______________. Follow This N That on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Making your flooring beautiful and affordable Chattanooga Floor Care

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Matt Jeffery talks about how people often hear of epoxy or polished concrete, but flake floors are a bit different. It is simple, durability and more cost-effective. Chattanooga Floor Care is a local family-owned business that will make your flooring beautiful and affordable. Stay connected with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Fashion Expo

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shanna Forrestall talks about the Founder, Designer, Art Director, and model join to share the excitement around the Chattanooga Fashion Expo and what attendees can expect. Stay connected with Chattanooga Fashion Expo.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

'Thank you:' Veterans honored in Chattanooga Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Veterans Day is intended to thank all who have served honorably in the military. And on Friday on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month local veterans and their families came together to say thank you. Community members, local leaders, veterans and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

TVFCU Community Spotlight: Be Caffeinated

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Christopher Wood talks about how Be Caffeinated became the Grand Prize Winner at TVFCU's 5th Annual Idea Leap Grant Competition, winning $50,000 of the total $100,000 available in grant funding!. Stay connected with Be Caffeinated.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland Salvation Army offering personal lockers to homeless

From Local 3 News: Cleveland, Tennessee’s Salvation Army has come up with a way for the homeless community to protect their person property. The Salvation Army in Cleveland is doing that with outdoor, weatherproof lockers that are built into the back side of their building. So, if it rains or snows, there is a safe place for their friends without homes to put their belongings.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Salma's Diamonds opens new store at Hamilton's Place Mall

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about Salma's Diamonds has a new store opening within Hamilton's Place Mall. Custom jewelry, financing, and holiday specials are all things that you can expect from Salma's Diamonds this holiday season. Stay connected with Salma's Diamonds. (423) 954-2424. ______________. Follow This N That...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

In The Footsteps Of The Battles For Chattanooga

This time of year brings moments for remembrance and reflection at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. Starting on Saturday, November 19th through Friday, November 25th, the park will host programs across the Chattanooga area to mark the Civil War Battles for Chattanooga in the fall of 1863. Chris Young...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
dadecountysentinel.com

Rising Fawn’s General Woods Inn Reopens After 2017 Fire

Bob and Nadine Woods celebrated the reopening of their bed and breakfast and wedding venue, the General Woods Inn, on Tuesday,. Nov. 1. The Alliance for Dade hosted a ribbon cutting, and the couple invited the community to view the newly rebuilt home. For the general and his wife, this...
RISING FAWN, GA
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness

People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Preparatory School holds teacher recruitment event

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga Preparatory School is looking for more teachers and hosted a teacher recruitment event tonight downtown. The school is looking for educators to help teach their first-ever incoming junior class. Those who can teach AP English, Language Arts, Environmental Science and Pre-Calculus are being invited to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

