In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
WTVC
No Shave November! Beard Contest at the Chattanooga Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it's No Shave November! This weekend at the Chattanooga Market, join at 1:30pm for the Beard Contest. Each winner of every category will win a swag bag!. Stay connected with Chattanooga Market.
WTVC
Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is Soccer Shots
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mike Stiner talks about how Soccer Shots is an program for children to be introduced to soccer. Not only are they focused on teaching the love of soccer but also character development. Stay connected with Soccer Shots. (423) 200-3314. ______________. Follow This N That on our...
WTVC
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: The power of being a Big
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Lydia Wilson was matched to Trekiyah in October of 2019 and she shares with us how special this program is to her and Trekiyah. Stay connected with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 698-8016. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WTVC
Making your flooring beautiful and affordable Chattanooga Floor Care
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Matt Jeffery talks about how people often hear of epoxy or polished concrete, but flake floors are a bit different. It is simple, durability and more cost-effective. Chattanooga Floor Care is a local family-owned business that will make your flooring beautiful and affordable. Stay connected with...
WTVC
Chattanooga Fashion Expo
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shanna Forrestall talks about the Founder, Designer, Art Director, and model join to share the excitement around the Chattanooga Fashion Expo and what attendees can expect. Stay connected with Chattanooga Fashion Expo.
WTVC
Chattanooga leaders, family plan celebration of life for Leslie Jordan
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga city leaders say the public is welcome to join family and friends of late comedian and actor Leslie Jordan in a celebration of life. It's planned for November 20th, at Chattanooga's Memorial Auditorium at 5 p.m. A release from the city says "Love. Light. Leslie....
WTVC
'Thank you:' Veterans honored in Chattanooga Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Veterans Day is intended to thank all who have served honorably in the military. And on Friday on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month local veterans and their families came together to say thank you. Community members, local leaders, veterans and...
WTVC
TVFCU Community Spotlight: Be Caffeinated
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn — Christopher Wood talks about how Be Caffeinated became the Grand Prize Winner at TVFCU's 5th Annual Idea Leap Grant Competition, winning $50,000 of the total $100,000 available in grant funding!. Stay connected with Be Caffeinated.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Salvation Army offering personal lockers to homeless
From Local 3 News: Cleveland, Tennessee’s Salvation Army has come up with a way for the homeless community to protect their person property. The Salvation Army in Cleveland is doing that with outdoor, weatherproof lockers that are built into the back side of their building. So, if it rains or snows, there is a safe place for their friends without homes to put their belongings.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Fashion Expo's “Hair Peace: The Black Hair Journey” Comes To The Hunter Museum
Hair Peace, Chattanooga Fashion Expo's first runway show, is a not to-be-missed fashion and musical spectacle written by Demetrius Seay, a young impresario staging his first multi-arts performance at the Hunter Museum, Chattanooga's modern architectural jewel on the river. Inspired by the imagery of Memories and Inspiration, Hair Peace is...
chattanoogapulse.com
The Signal Announces Move To Former Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center
Chattanooga's live music and event space, The Signal, announced it will move from its current location on Chestnut St. to the former Chattanooga Choo Choo Convention Center. The Signal will begin hosting events in the new location as early as April 2023. The Signal will renovate the new location into...
WTVC
Stampede caused by fight leads to cancellation of Howard High School Jamboree
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Halfway through a Basketball Jamboree at Howard High School a fight led to a stampede, causing the remaining games to be called off, according to the owner of Sweat Magazine Online. Brainerd and Boyd-Buchanan were playing when the magazine owner says a stampede started behind...
WTVC
Salma's Diamonds opens new store at Hamilton's Place Mall
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mohamed Ahmed talks about Salma's Diamonds has a new store opening within Hamilton's Place Mall. Custom jewelry, financing, and holiday specials are all things that you can expect from Salma's Diamonds this holiday season. Stay connected with Salma's Diamonds. (423) 954-2424. ______________. Follow This N That...
WTVC
Cleveland, Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shannon Wright talks about two amazing events are coming up with Touch The Sky Events! Don't miss out on the Cleveland Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 12-13 at the Greenway Park and Pavilion! The following weekend is the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market on Nov 19-20 at Camp Jordan Arena.
wutc.org
In The Footsteps Of The Battles For Chattanooga
This time of year brings moments for remembrance and reflection at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. Starting on Saturday, November 19th through Friday, November 25th, the park will host programs across the Chattanooga area to mark the Civil War Battles for Chattanooga in the fall of 1863. Chris Young...
dadecountysentinel.com
Rising Fawn’s General Woods Inn Reopens After 2017 Fire
Bob and Nadine Woods celebrated the reopening of their bed and breakfast and wedding venue, the General Woods Inn, on Tuesday,. Nov. 1. The Alliance for Dade hosted a ribbon cutting, and the couple invited the community to view the newly rebuilt home. For the general and his wife, this...
theutcecho.com
Chattanooga Strives To End Homelessness
People from the UTC and wider Chattanooga area gathered at UTC this past week at a community forum to discuss the problem with homelessness in Chattanooga. Professionals in areas such as social work, data analytics, community development, healthcare, government work and public health assembled on Friday, Nov. 3. Their objective was to brainstorm and collaborate on how each of them can use their expertise to work toward solving the problems that individuals face by experiencing homelessness.
chattanoogapulse.com
City Boosts Pay For Wastewater Workers, Announces Job Fair To Fill Vacant Positions
The City of Chattanooga is increasing pay for its Wastewater Division, raising all salaries to a minimum of $40,000 annually and hosting a job fair to help fill more than 75 vacancies for the essential utility. Representing an average pay increase of 17 percent across the Division, the updated pay...
WDEF
Chattanooga Preparatory School holds teacher recruitment event
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga Preparatory School is looking for more teachers and hosted a teacher recruitment event tonight downtown. The school is looking for educators to help teach their first-ever incoming junior class. Those who can teach AP English, Language Arts, Environmental Science and Pre-Calculus are being invited to...
WTVC
Chattanooga announces pay boost for Wastewater workers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's Wastewater Division hopes a job fair and pay raise will help fill positions and cut down on contracted labor. A release from the city says all salaries will go up to a minimum of $40,000 annually. They'll also host a job fair to fill more...
