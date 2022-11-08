From Local 3 News: Cleveland, Tennessee’s Salvation Army has come up with a way for the homeless community to protect their person property. The Salvation Army in Cleveland is doing that with outdoor, weatherproof lockers that are built into the back side of their building. So, if it rains or snows, there is a safe place for their friends without homes to put their belongings.

CLEVELAND, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO