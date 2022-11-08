Nearly 400 traffic stops made following Abilene police increased enforcement, most for speeding

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Nearly 400 traffic stops resulting in more than 300 citations have been conducted since Abilene police began increasing enforcement in September.

Since the safe driving campaign began, officers have pulled over 385 drivers, issued 309 citations (271 of which were for speeding), and made 3 arrests.

This increased enforcement is in response to Abilene’s deadliest year ever, with a record-breaking 28 fatalities across 23 separate traffic events since January 1, 2022.

“We urge drivers and motorcycle riders to practice safe driving habits by slowing down, avoiding distracted driving, and following the rules of the road,” Abilene police explain. “We also urge pedestrians and bicyclists to use caution and be attentive when navigating through the streets of Abilene.”

Prior to this year, 2011 was the deadliest year on Abilene roads with 21 fatalities.

No further information has been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.