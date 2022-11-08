Read full article on original website
oregontoday.net
Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11
On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
kqennewsradio.com
JUVENILE CITED FOR ALLEGED FRAUD
A juvenile was cited for fraud by Roseburg Police on Wednesday night. An RPD report said at 6:00 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Northwest Beacon Street. A juvenile discovered that another juvenile family member had allegedly been stealing his debit card to buy snacks from a nearby store.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Roseburg woman was jailed for an alleged assault by Roseburg Police on Wednesday. An RPD report said at about 1:20 p.m. officers contacted the 30-year old suspect and a man after they were reportedly in a physical fight near Stewart Park. Officers investigated and learned the woman had allegedly thrown an object at the victim causing injury. The man was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment. He was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL MAN FOR MULTIPLE FELONY WARRANTS
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple felony warrants early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 12:20 a.m. a deputy made contact with 42-year old Michael Smith in the 4000 block of Curtin Road in north Douglas County. After confirming the warrants, Smith was taken into custody. Additional charges were added. Smith was detained on $35,000 bail.
kezi.com
Police dog catches suspect near Cottage Grove Airport
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after running from deputies and being found by a K-9 unit Tuesday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, a deputy tried to contact Jonathan James Gilvin, 31, on Sears Road near Molitor Hill Road north of the Cottage Grove Airport at about 1:30 p.m. on November 8. Deputies said that when they approached him, Gilvin ran through some blackberry bushes, jumped into the dangerously cold Row River, swam across, and climbed up the bank on the other side before disappearing into some bushes next to the Cottage Grove Airport.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR PAROLE VIOLATION
A Roseburg man was jailed for a parole violation, by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 5:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 44-year old in a parking lot in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street, near Gaddis Park. His parole officer authorized that he be detained, so he was taken into custody and held without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged theft incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at shortly after 10:00 a.m. the 30-year old ordered just over $34 in food from a restaurant in the 1400 block of Northwest Mulholland Drive and then left without paying for it. His parole officer wanted him detained for the new crimes.
oregontoday.net
Prison & Restitution, Nov. 11
A 42-year old Coos Bay male was recently found guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide in the death of a Myrtle Point woman in Sept. of 2021 by a large dog. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Thomas Robertson was responsible for the dog that killed Amber LaBelle at Myrtle Pt., Sept. 24, 2021. Robertson, following a three-day trial, was sentenced to 26-months in prison and ordered to pay funeral costs of $1,740.35. He will also serve 36-months of post-prison supervision.
kezi.com
Man jailed after firing a gun at a driver on Interstate 5, state police say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- A man accused of firing a gun at a driver on Interstate 5 Sunday night is in jail facing several charges, according to the Oregon State Police. OSP said they got a call from a driver on November 6 that a passenger in a sedan fire two shots at his vehicle while he was driving southbound on I-5 between Scotts Valley and the Yoncalla-Drain exit. Troopers said that when they pulled over the vehicle, the suspect, later identified as Abdul Blair, 30, took 15 oxycodone pills and started to dry heave when they tried to question him. Troopers said they took Blair to the hospital to be treated for a potential overdose, and then took him to jail.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TAKEN TO HOSPITAL, VEHICLE HITS HOUSE
A driver was taken to the hospital after his vehicle hit a house on Wednesday morning. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:30 a.m. officers responded to the accident in the 700 block of West Hickory Street. Officers determined that the wreck was likely caused by a medical issue.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE TWO MEN FOR DRINKING IN PUBLIC
Roseburg Police cited two men for drinking in public on Sunday afternoon. An RPD report said at 5:30 p.m. an officer contacted the suspects, ages 33 and 41, in the 600 block of Southeast Jackson Street downtown. The men were allegedly sitting with two open beers, which they poured out when asked to. They were issued citations and city expulsion warnings and then were released.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police asks public's help to identify suspects in Valley River Center robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing from Hollister in the Valley River Center. In a Facebook post, EPD says the suspects left the mall in a beige/gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition with a...
kqennewsradio.com
MORNING CONVERSATION 11.11.22
Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office talks about training starting soon for those interested in helping with Search and Rescue. Click here to download for later listening: 830 11 11 22.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED, ALLEGEDLY FOUND IN STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed, after allegedly being found in a stolen vehicle on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:50 p.m. a victim called in and said his pickup had been stolen from his driveway. Later in the day, dispatch received a call about the vehicle being in the parking lot at Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Officers responded and contacted 35-year old Nicholas Giordano who was sitting in the driver’s seat. Giordano was taken into custody without incident.
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 11.9.22
Mercy Foundation’s Violence Prevention Specialist Marion Pearson talks about human trafficking curriculum now available to middle and high schools in the county. Click here to download for later listening: idc 11 9 2022.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A man was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said just before 6:00 p.m. the 32-year old from Sutherlin was contacted after he was allegedly seen running in and out of traffic in the 1300 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The suspect ran from officers back into traffic and was arrested for obstructing vehicular traffic.
kezi.com
Body found in Eugene storm drain; police investigating
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are investigating after a dead person was found in a storm drain Tuesday morning. The body was reportedly found in the morning of November 8 in a storm drain on Minda Drive east of Gilham Road. Several officers from the Eugene Police Department were reported to be in the area around 9:30 a.m. with a giant tarp.
oregontoday.net
Hostage Standoff in Douglas Co., Nov. 7
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A police pursuit turned into a several hour standoff hostage incident on Saturday night. Shortly after 9:00 pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. The driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. The driver drove out Lookingglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road. The passenger, identified as Carlos Bernal, fled from the vehicle on foot and then fired at law enforcement officers. The officers, returned fire. Bernal entered an unsecured residence in the 100-block of Bunting Court. Bernal held two people as hostages as law enforcement attempted to negotiate and defuse the situation. One of the hostages, a minor, was later able to escape on their own. Shortly before 2:30 am, Bernal was taken into custody. The second hostage, an adult female, was located alive and determined to have been suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance for treatment. Bernal was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg. At this time, the Douglas County Major Crimes Team has been activated and is currently processing the scene. No further details will be released at this time.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN CITED AFTER ALLEGED THEFT ON FRIDAY
A woman was cited for an alleged theft, by Roseburg Police Friday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:30 p.m. the 32-year old allegedly stole three cans of compressed air from a business in the 1300 block of Northeast Stephens Street, before huffing them in a bathroom. The suspect was cited for third-degree theft and was released on the scene.
kpic
In-N-Out celebrates its grand opening in Roseburg; city warns of traffic congestion
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The long-awaited In-N-Out location in Roseburg celebrated its grand opening Thursday. First in line were a father and son who drove 13 hours from Salem, Utah for the occasion. The pair say Roseburg is their hometown and they know some of the people who will be working at the store.
