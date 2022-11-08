ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakehurst, NJ

Halloween Season Means Parade, Pumpkins And More

By Bob Vosseller
It was a beautiful fall day and perfect for the annual Lakehurst Halloween parade. Everyone was escorted down Union Avenue by members of the Lakehurst Police Dept, Fire Dept and First Aid Squad. (Photo courtesy Denise Maynard)

LAKEHURST – A town-wide parade, a Trunk or Treat event at a church, a haunted house and a pumpkin carving pizza party all added up to making the Halloween season a lot of fun for children and adults.

This year’s annual Halloween Parade in the borough had a variety of costumed kids and their parents who prowled down Union Avenue.

Members of the Borough police, fire companies and first aid squad escorted the parade marchers toward Horicon Lake where the mayor and members of the Borough Council faced the difficult choice of choosing the best costume of several different categories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24yL44_0j3FaB2w00
A family enjoys decorating their pumpkins during a recently held event at the Lakehurst Community Center sponsored by the Lakehurst Youth and Recreation program. (Photo by Michele DiMeo)

Refreshments were served after the judging at the lake pavilion but the fun didn’t end then.

There was an open house at the Lakehurst Fire Company where kids could check out the vehicles and learn about fire prevention. Across from the fire station was a special event at the Proving Grounds Church. The church’s event featured a variety of activities including a hayride, a s’mores making station, a pumpkin patch with stickers for kids to decorate their pumpkins, and a trunk or treat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8Ewe_0j3FaB2w00
The Proving Ground Church in Lakehurst provided children a hayride, a s’mores making station, a pumpkin patch and stickers for kids to decorate their pumpkins during Trunk or Treat. (Photo courtesy Denise Maynard)

A week later the Lakehurst Youth and Recreation hosted the first ever pumpkin pizza party where children could decorate their pumpkins and enjoy some pizza at the Community Hall. Children had the opportunity to bring their own pumpkins on the night of October 28 and their own tools for a haunting good time. Some children came wearing their costumes.

Michelle DiMeo said “we would like to thank everyone wo came out to the pumpkin and pizza carving. We hope you had a wonderful time. Happy Halloween!”

Her husband, Councilman Brian DiMeo, heads the Borough’s Youth and Recreation. “We wanted to make it something fun for the kids just before Halloween itself.”

