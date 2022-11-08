Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
You Can Play Dark Souls Remastered Online Again On PC
Servers for the PC Dark Souls games were shut down earlier this year, and developer From Software remained silent for months about their return. Now, the servers for the PC version are finally back, but those for the original Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition will remain dead in the water.
Gamespot
Tales of Symphonia Remastered — Release Date Trailer
Follow Lloyd and friends on their journey through the world of Sylvarant in HD! Tales of Symphonia Remastered will officially release February 17th, 2023 with improved graphics and gameplay for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Gamespot
How Many Spaghettios Does It Take To Write The Lord Of The Rings? We Finally Have The Answer
How many cans of Spaghettios would it take to write the entire Lord of the Rings book series? Someone on social media has now found the answer to the question no one was asking. TikTok user tsj_electronics (via InTheKnow) created a program that reveals the number of cans of Spaghettios...
Gamespot
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Is A Virtual Museum For 50 Years Of Gaming History
Anyone who's ever been told to "respect your elders" will now get the chance, as Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration commemorates the full 50-year history of the developer. Atari has partnered with Digital Eclipse--whose last release was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection back in August--to restore and compile over 100 games from the Atari library into one package. The collection features games from every console Atari manufactured, including for the first time on modern consoles the Lynx and Jaguar.
Gamespot
A Little to the Left - Launch Trailer
Sort, stack and organize household objects into just the right spot in A Little to the Left, a tidy puzzle game with a mischievous cat who likes to shake things up! Come enjoy a calming world with an observational puzzle game with surprises around every corner. With charming illustrations and surprising scenarios, A Little to the Left is satisfying and curious with 75+ delightful puzzles to discover.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone Going Offline For 12 Days With 2.0 Launch; Maps Removed, Content Doesn't Carry Forward
With Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launching on November 16, fans of the original Warzone might be wondering what's going to happen to that title going forward. Activision has now revealed the details, confirming in a blog post that it will be rebranded Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera, and the game is losing a number of features and functionality. Activision also confirmed that any cosmetic items you may have purchased for the original Warzone will not carry forward to the new title.
Gamespot
Love Nikki Dev Paper Games Announced New Open-World Action Game With Trailer
Chinese studio Paper Games just announced a new open-world action game called Project The Perceiver, developed by internal sub-studio 17ZHE. It's certainly a surprise announcement, as Paper Games is very well-known for producing the popular dress-up game Shining Nikki and the Nikki Up2U series. From the trailer, it looks like...
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Mine Puzzle Guide
In God of War Ragnarok, an early mine puzzle in Svartalfheim may prove to be the first time you'll be stopped dead in your tracks. This tricky puzzle demands Kratos use his frosty Leviathan Axe in a clever new way, but without much of a tutorial from the game, you're likely to get stuck. Fear not: We're here to help. Here's how to solve the mine puzzle in God of War Ragnarok.
Gamespot
Control 2 Officially In Development For PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that it is working on Control 2, which will be co-developed and published with 505 Games. Formerly known as Codename Heron, Control 2 will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in the future. The developer added that the sequel is currently in a concept stage of development, and will be powered by Remedy's Northlight engine.
Gamespot
Once Upon a Jester - Nintendo Launch Trailer
Travel the kingdom as Jester with his best friend Sok to improvise theater shows and perform on stages far and wide. Sing your hearts out, crack jokes and impress audiences to become the stars of the famous Royal Theatrical Spectacle!
Gamespot
Avengers #62 - History's Mightiest Heroes, Conclusion "The Man Who Keeps it Weird"
The Avengers' epic quest through the darkest and weirdest corners of time comes to an end with an issue that focuses on the prehistoric forefather of all things dark and weird in Marvel history: Earth's very first Sorcerer Supreme. Prepare to see all of history through the eyes of Agamotto.
Gamespot
Have a Nice Death - Nintendo Announcement Trailer
Have a Nice Death is a hand-drawn 2D Action Roguelike where gamers will assume the role of Death, Founder and CEO of Death Incorporated, the giant underworld organization responsible for processing souls in the afterlife. As the company’s supreme leader, they will explore the darkly charming, procedurally generated departments of the corporation’s headquarters to round up and rehabilitate rogue employees who have been ignoring company protocol and snatching up far too many souls on Earth. Getting the depart.
Gamespot
Grab God Of War Ragnarok And Elden Ring At A Discount
PlayStation's God of War Ragnarok just released today, but you can already save on your purchase--that is, if you also happen to want Elden Ring. Antonline is bundling the pair--which are arguably the two biggest games of 2022--for $100 on PS5 and $90 on PS4. This is an awesome deal, as it lets you save $30 overall.
Gamespot
Dead Cells Crossover Adds Characters From Hotline Miami, Shovel Knight, And More
Dead Cells's Everyone is Here Volume 2 update has brought yet another crop of items, weapons, and skins themed around fellow indie games to the beloved indie roguelite. These include classic indie games like Hotline Miami and Shovel Knight, as well as slightly more recent titles like Katana Zero and Slay the Spire.
Gamespot
WrestleQuest - Nintendo Announcement Trailer
Pro wrestling and RPG fantasy collide in the ultimate pixel powered adventure. “Macho Man” Randy Savage and tons of other icons offer guidance as you powerbomb your way to glory beyond the ring. This hero’s journey ain’t just an epic quest, it’s WRESTLEQUEST!
Gamespot
Top 23 Things We Had To Test: Modern Warfare 2
Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to fan favorite reboot, Modern Warfare 2019, has amazing attention to detail and a sandbox full of tools you can learn to use in creative ways. In this test video, we’re starting with our favorite and most pressing test. Based on a developer tip from Infinity Ward, we’re seeing if you and your squad can hang off the skids of a flying helicopter. Then, we'll be looking into what can actually stop the game's notorious Riot Shield, which is currently broken and invulnerable to VTOL Jets and Chopper Gunner killstreaks. That means throwing RPGs, Claymores, Mines, Drill Charges, and armor penetration rounds against it, even a Juggernaut. And speaking of Juggernauts, we’ll also be seeing just how many shield bashes it actually takes to kill one.
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#509) - November 10, 2022
Who doesn't enjoy a little Thursday Wordle action every now and again? We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time on November 10. Unfortunately for players, a tough answer awaits them. Luckily, there are fairly common letters featured throughout the word, so it shouldn't be too difficult for players to eventually answer.
Gamespot
Inscryption - Nintendo Announcement Trailer
Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscribed upon the cards…
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 Players Who Buy MW2 Will Get Extra XP Until October 2023
Activision has announced a special perk for those who own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to encourage them to jump into Warzone 2.0. In a blog post, Activision announced that all Modern Warfare II owners will get "premium XP" in Warzone 2.0. At the end of each Warzone 2.0...
Gamespot
PS Plus November Game Catalog Revealed | GameSpot News
This month the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog is gaining some big additions. Members at the Extra and Premium tiers can look forward to playing The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, Ghost Recon Breakpoint and The Division 2. But that's not all because also...
Comments / 0