Oakland County, MI

The Oakland Press

Historic learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on Oakland County students

The COVID-19 pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for Oakland County children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to national research that provides the first, detailed look by school district. Through the Education Recovery Scorecard collaborative, researchers at Stanford and Harvard universities have produced a map of...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Artemis I mission has Michigan ties

When NASA’s Artemis I mission lifts off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida very early Wednesday morning, it will carry more than the hopes and dreams of people around the world. It will rely on components and the expertise of a handful of companies in Oakland County that have...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Oakland County community calendar Nov. 13 and beyond

• Fireside Chats are presented, 7-8 p.m. once a month via Zoom. focusing on a different topic each month hosted by Oakland County Parks and Recreation Historian Carol Bacak-Egbo. The Nov. 16 topic is “Waterways, Trails, Artifacts and Wild Rice: Indigenous Connections to Our Oakland County Parks”. Visit www.facebook.com/ocparks.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
National Apprenticeship Week celebrated by county’s MIWorks!

County officials will be showcasing National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 14 through 20, by helping companies and local municipalities create and grow their own apprentice programs. The county has thousands of dollars available via a program called Advantage: Apprenticeships. The money helps companies find and train people in a variety of...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
How bond proposals fared in Oakland County on Tuesday

Seven of 10 school bond or millage proposals that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot around Oakland County were approved by voters. Measures passed in the Clarkston, Farmington, Royal Oak, Southfield, Troy, Walled Lake and Waterford districts. Proposals failed in the Brandon and the Oakland portions of the Fenton and Goodrich districts.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Portion of I-75 closing in one direction in Oakland County

Weather permitting, northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to14 Mile Road, beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. It will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure will allow crews to reopen all travel lanes on northbound...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Stagecrafters in Royal Oak to present ‘Elf the Musical’

In time for the holidays, Stagecrafters in Royal Oak is presenting “Elf the Musical” at the Baldwin Theater starting the day after Thanksgiving. The play was adapted from the movie “Elf” and was performed on Broadway for a few years starting in 2010. “Elf the Musical”...
ROYAL OAK, MI
No. 5 Goodrich uses wind-aided defense, big third quarter to sail past OLSM for first-ever regional title

GOODRICH — Goodrich’s defense is good enough that it doesn’t need a helping hand, but it got one on Friday, anyway. With a stiff, 15-mph wind at its back in the third quarter, Goodrich’s defense looked like a brick wall for Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, allowing the Martians to score 19 straight points, and all but put the Division 4 regional title game on ice.
GOODRICH, MI
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign spreads love beyond Christmas

Tasha Clemons of Warren has always known about the Salvation Army Red Kettle Christmas Campaign. The volunteers who ring the bell for donations are not easily missed, even by those rushing into a store for holiday decorations, turkeys and other goods for the holiday season. Now, however, she knows how...
WARREN, MI
Photo gallery from the Division 1 football regional final between Detroit Catholic Central and Belleville

Defending Division 1 champion Belleville hosted Novi Detroit Catholic Central for a D1 regional final on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the Tigers looking to win their fifth straight regional title, and the Shamrocks looking to win their first since 2017. Belleville won, 33-10, and will move on to the semifinals to face Detroit Cass Tech.
BELLEVILLE, MI
Trial scheduled for woman accused of killing own child in drunk driving crash

Trial is scheduled for an Inkster woman accused in a drunk driving crash that killed one of her six children in Farmington Hills. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Shelby Symone Ellis, 29. Ellis is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and child endangerment for a traffic crash that happened at the intersection of 8 Mile and Inkster roads at around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Desman Stephens’ TD catch gives Clarkston regional title with last-second win over Rochester Adams

CLARKSTON — Ethan Clark has been the MVP of the Clarkston football team throughout the 2022 season, but Friday night was Desman Stephens’ time to shine. The junior receiver had a kick return for a touchdown, threw for a touchdown, and caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 1.8 seconds on the clock to lift the Wolves to a 36-33 win over Rochester Adams in a Division 1 regional championship.
CLARKSTON, MI

