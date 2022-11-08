Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Historic learning setbacks show COVID’s sweeping toll on Oakland County students
The COVID-19 pandemic caused historic learning setbacks for Oakland County children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to national research that provides the first, detailed look by school district. Through the Education Recovery Scorecard collaborative, researchers at Stanford and Harvard universities have produced a map of...
The Oakland Press
Artemis I mission has Michigan ties
When NASA’s Artemis I mission lifts off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida very early Wednesday morning, it will carry more than the hopes and dreams of people around the world. It will rely on components and the expertise of a handful of companies in Oakland County that have...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Nov. 13 and beyond
• Fireside Chats are presented, 7-8 p.m. once a month via Zoom. focusing on a different topic each month hosted by Oakland County Parks and Recreation Historian Carol Bacak-Egbo. The Nov. 16 topic is “Waterways, Trails, Artifacts and Wild Rice: Indigenous Connections to Our Oakland County Parks”. Visit www.facebook.com/ocparks.
The Oakland Press
National Apprenticeship Week celebrated by county’s MIWorks!
County officials will be showcasing National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 14 through 20, by helping companies and local municipalities create and grow their own apprentice programs. The county has thousands of dollars available via a program called Advantage: Apprenticeships. The money helps companies find and train people in a variety of...
The Oakland Press
How bond proposals fared in Oakland County on Tuesday
Seven of 10 school bond or millage proposals that appeared on the Nov. 8 ballot around Oakland County were approved by voters. Measures passed in the Clarkston, Farmington, Royal Oak, Southfield, Troy, Walled Lake and Waterford districts. Proposals failed in the Brandon and the Oakland portions of the Fenton and Goodrich districts.
The Oakland Press
Portion of I-75 closing in one direction in Oakland County
Weather permitting, northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to14 Mile Road, beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. It will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation. The closure will allow crews to reopen all travel lanes on northbound...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 4 regional final between Orchard Lake St. Mary’s and Goodrich
Goodrich scored three times in the third quarter with the wind at its back, rolling on to a 40-20 win over Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in the Division 4 regional final on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Stagecrafters in Royal Oak to present ‘Elf the Musical’
In time for the holidays, Stagecrafters in Royal Oak is presenting “Elf the Musical” at the Baldwin Theater starting the day after Thanksgiving. The play was adapted from the movie “Elf” and was performed on Broadway for a few years starting in 2010. “Elf the Musical”...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 volleyball regional championship between Berkley and Grosse Pointe South
Berkley beat Grosse Pointe South, 25-15, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17 in the Division 1 regional championship match at Detroit Renaissance on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, as the Bears claimed their first-ever regional title in volleyball.
The Oakland Press
No. 5 Goodrich uses wind-aided defense, big third quarter to sail past OLSM for first-ever regional title
GOODRICH — Goodrich’s defense is good enough that it doesn’t need a helping hand, but it got one on Friday, anyway. With a stiff, 15-mph wind at its back in the third quarter, Goodrich’s defense looked like a brick wall for Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, allowing the Martians to score 19 straight points, and all but put the Division 4 regional title game on ice.
The Oakland Press
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign spreads love beyond Christmas
Tasha Clemons of Warren has always known about the Salvation Army Red Kettle Christmas Campaign. The volunteers who ring the bell for donations are not easily missed, even by those rushing into a store for holiday decorations, turkeys and other goods for the holiday season. Now, however, she knows how...
The Oakland Press
Police: Video exists of Hazel Park murder suspect in workplace shooting
The attorney for a man charged with murder in a fatal workplace shooting in Hazel Park last month got a judge’s order Thursday to go over video from the shooting with his client in the Oakland County Jail. “I need to know if I can take my laptop into...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 3 volleyball regional final between Royal Oak Shrine and Marlette
Royal Oak Shrine swept Marlette, 3-0, in a Division 3 regional volleyball final Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Madison Heights Bishop Foley High School.
The Oakland Press
Berkley outlasts Grosse Pointe South in four sets to win program’s first-ever regional title
DETROIT — One step further. The Berkley Bears seemed to all freeze for a split second on the final serve of Thursday’s regional championship match — even though they knew it was headed right at the net, reinforced by the fact that coach Eric Wachterhauser let out a little yell of joy before it hit.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 football regional final between Detroit Catholic Central and Belleville
Defending Division 1 champion Belleville hosted Novi Detroit Catholic Central for a D1 regional final on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, with the Tigers looking to win their fifth straight regional title, and the Shamrocks looking to win their first since 2017. Belleville won, 33-10, and will move on to the semifinals to face Detroit Cass Tech.
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for woman accused of killing own child in drunk driving crash
Trial is scheduled for an Inkster woman accused in a drunk driving crash that killed one of her six children in Farmington Hills. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 17 in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Shelby Symone Ellis, 29. Ellis is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and child endangerment for a traffic crash that happened at the intersection of 8 Mile and Inkster roads at around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 27.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 football regional final between Clarkston and Rochester Adams
The Clarkston Wolves defeated the Rochester Adams Highlanders, 36-33, to win the Division 1 regional title in the game played on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Clarkston.
The Oakland Press
North Branch ends postseason skid against NDP to win D2 regional title
IMLAY CITY — When Pontiac Notre Dame Prep and North Branch meet up on the volleyball court, a lot more is at stake than just a simple victory. The second-ranked Broncos and third-ranked Irish have developed an intense postseason rivalry after crossing paths the last seven seasons. In most...
The Oakland Press
Desman Stephens’ TD catch gives Clarkston regional title with last-second win over Rochester Adams
CLARKSTON — Ethan Clark has been the MVP of the Clarkston football team throughout the 2022 season, but Friday night was Desman Stephens’ time to shine. The junior receiver had a kick return for a touchdown, threw for a touchdown, and caught the game-winning touchdown pass with 1.8 seconds on the clock to lift the Wolves to a 36-33 win over Rochester Adams in a Division 1 regional championship.
The Oakland Press
Shamrocks can’t capitalize on Belleville miscues, falling 33-10 in D1 regional final
BELLEVILLE — With their coach suspended amid an investigation, the No. 1-ranked Belleville Tigers decided to let only their play do the talking for them. What their play said for a lot of Saturday’s Division 1 regional championship game was that the Tigers didn’t mind if Detroit Catholic Central hung around a bit.
Comments / 0