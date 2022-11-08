ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

Wyoming County man sentenced for 11 counts of sexual abuse over decades

By Seth McVey
MABEN, WV (WVNS) — Wyoming County Prosecutor Gregory Bishop announced today, November 8, 2022, the sentencing of a Wyoming County man who sexually abused a number of girls over the span of decades.

Teddy Tolliver, 77, of Maben, was sentenced to one to five years in prison for 11 counts of sexual abuse in the first degree for a total sentenced of 11 to 55 years. A number of underage girls testified Tolliver’s sexual abuse throughout decades of years.

“The conclusion of this case is a bittersweet victory we are pleased to see Tolliver behind bars for his horrible crimes, but we empathize with the victims and their families who must live with the scars from his abuse.”

Gregory Bishop, Wyoming County Prosecutor
Sergeant Palmateer of the West Virginia State Police along with Derek Laxton, Wyoming County Assistant Prosecutor, lead the investigation.

