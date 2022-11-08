ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Showbiz411

“Saturday Night Live” Looks for Controversy and Ratings Tonight as Dave Chappelle Hosts, Ice T is a Guest Star, Heidi Gardner Summoned In for Work

It’s going to be a very different “Saturday NIght Live” tonight. Dave Chappelle has already caused controversy as the host. He’s said a lot of offending things in the past. His choice has caused something of a writers’ strike for the week. Also, except for Kenan Thompson, none of the cast turned up in promos.
Showbiz411

Thanks to Amazon, Antisemitic Film Promoted by Kyrie Irving is Top of Home Viewing Chart Sandwiched Between Top Gun and Bullet Train, Book is Best Seller

Despite calls by Jewish groups and petitions from celebrities, Amazon.com and Jeff Bezos refuse to remove an antisemitic documentary and book from their platform. The movie, called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” is available for purchase or rent on Amazon Prime. The book, which was its source material, is available as well. In fact, thanks to Amazon it’s number 36 on their bestseller list. A movie and a book no one ever heard of have been turned into bestsellers. They are full of hate and lies. And each of them are labelled Best Sellers.
Showbiz411

Broadway Bible Playbill Says They Will No Longer Use Twitter For Any Accounts– They Have Over 400K Followers

Playbill is off Twitter. The Broadway bible has over 400,000 followers. This year Playbill celebrated its 138th anniversary. We, as a family-owned company, have always strived [sic] to be a constant source of support for the entire theater community, engaging fans and spotlighting the incredible professionals who work tirelessly to keep the lights of Broadway shining brightly across our nation. Our core values have always centered around community, kindness, collaboration, inclusion, and truth.
Showbiz411

Clive Davis, Serena and Venus, Chef José Andrés, Dr. Fauci Celebrated at A List DC Gala Included Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Alicia Keys, (See Photos)

Washington’s National Portrait Gallery glittered with stars last night as the annual Portraits of a Nation were unveiled. Alicia Keys unveiled the stunning portrait of music mogul Clive Davis, painted by legendary artist David Hockney. Nancy Pelosi took a few minutes off from saving the country and taking care of her husband to congratulate Clive and other honorees.
WASHINGTON, DC
Showbiz411

Exclusive: “Grey’s Anatomy” Ellen Pompeo Last Show February 23, 2023, More Greys Coming (UPDATE)

UPDATE FRIDAY NOV 11: Ellen Pompeo is leaving Grey’s Anatomy. Her final is February 23, 2023. More Greys coming– as I wrote last week…. LAST WEEK: Word on the street is Ellen Pompeo is almost out of “Grey’s Anatomy” after 19 seasons. She said she’d only be in 8 episodes this season and five of them have aired. Meredith Grey may be gone pretty soon.
The Hill

Bezos awards Dolly Parton with $100 million Courage and Civility prize

Amazon and SpaceX founder Jeff Bezos has awarded country music legend Dolly Parton $100 million to donate as she pleases, as the latest winner of his organization’s “Courage and Civility” award. Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez presented the award to Parton for her philanthropic work on...

