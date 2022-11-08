Read full article on original website
Showbiz411
“Saturday Night Live” Looks for Controversy and Ratings Tonight as Dave Chappelle Hosts, Ice T is a Guest Star, Heidi Gardner Summoned In for Work
It’s going to be a very different “Saturday NIght Live” tonight. Dave Chappelle has already caused controversy as the host. He’s said a lot of offending things in the past. His choice has caused something of a writers’ strike for the week. Also, except for Kenan Thompson, none of the cast turned up in promos.
Showbiz411
Stallone First TV Vehicle, “Tulsa King,” Panned by Critics, Kept Away from Ratings on Streaming Platform
That’s because his first ever series, “Tulsa King,” is streaming only. Paramount TV is keeping it away from the dangers of low ratings. You will not find it on the Paramount Network, like its cousin, “Yellowstone.”. Paramount didn’t want to take any chances — especially since...
Showbiz411
Thanks to Amazon, Antisemitic Film Promoted by Kyrie Irving is Top of Home Viewing Chart Sandwiched Between Top Gun and Bullet Train, Book is Best Seller
Despite calls by Jewish groups and petitions from celebrities, Amazon.com and Jeff Bezos refuse to remove an antisemitic documentary and book from their platform. The movie, called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” is available for purchase or rent on Amazon Prime. The book, which was its source material, is available as well. In fact, thanks to Amazon it’s number 36 on their bestseller list. A movie and a book no one ever heard of have been turned into bestsellers. They are full of hate and lies. And each of them are labelled Best Sellers.
Showbiz411
Broadway Bible Playbill Says They Will No Longer Use Twitter For Any Accounts– They Have Over 400K Followers
Playbill is off Twitter. The Broadway bible has over 400,000 followers. This year Playbill celebrated its 138th anniversary. We, as a family-owned company, have always strived [sic] to be a constant source of support for the entire theater community, engaging fans and spotlighting the incredible professionals who work tirelessly to keep the lights of Broadway shining brightly across our nation. Our core values have always centered around community, kindness, collaboration, inclusion, and truth.
Showbiz411
Bruce Springsteen Hits Number 1 on iTunes, Amazon with Sensational R&B Covers Album
Bruce Springsteen opens a new week of record releases at number 1!. Bruce’s “Only the Strong Survive,” a joyous collection of R&B covers, has made the top of the iTunes and Amazon charts this morning. It’s so much fun, and so heartfelt, you’ll be playing it over and over.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Fans Think New Character Lady Tilley Arnold Will Be Eloise’s Unexpected Friend
'Bridgerton' Season 3 is set to see Eloise find an unexpected friend now that her and Penelope are in a fight, and some fans think it could be the widow Lady Tilley Arnold.
Showbiz411
Clive Davis, Serena and Venus, Chef José Andrés, Dr. Fauci Celebrated at A List DC Gala Included Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Alicia Keys, (See Photos)
Washington’s National Portrait Gallery glittered with stars last night as the annual Portraits of a Nation were unveiled. Alicia Keys unveiled the stunning portrait of music mogul Clive Davis, painted by legendary artist David Hockney. Nancy Pelosi took a few minutes off from saving the country and taking care of her husband to congratulate Clive and other honorees.
Showbiz411
Exclusive: “Grey’s Anatomy” Ellen Pompeo Last Show February 23, 2023, More Greys Coming (UPDATE)
UPDATE FRIDAY NOV 11: Ellen Pompeo is leaving Grey’s Anatomy. Her final is February 23, 2023. More Greys coming– as I wrote last week…. LAST WEEK: Word on the street is Ellen Pompeo is almost out of “Grey’s Anatomy” after 19 seasons. She said she’d only be in 8 episodes this season and five of them have aired. Meredith Grey may be gone pretty soon.
Showbiz411
Box Office: “Wakanda Forever” Huge $84 Mil Opening Night Should Ease the Pain of Disney’s Coming Layoffs, Cutbacks, and Hiring Freeze
The “Black Panther” sequel, “Wakanda Forever,” was as big as a hit as everyone predicted last night. It made $54 mil. On top of Thursday previews of $28 million, the total opening night reads as $84 freaking million!. “Wakanda Forever” also got an A Cinemascore from...
Showbiz411
Not What We Needed: Paulina Porizkova Changes Story of Ric Ocasek’s Death in New Book That Throws Cars Singer Under Bus
Paulina Porizkova has turned out to be the anti-Olivia Harrison. While Olivia has spent her life since George Harrison’s death building his legacy, Paulina has done nothing but trash the Cars’ Ric Ocasek since his demise. Paulina has given dozens of interviews, in print and on TV, going...
Showbiz411
Stem Player Inventor Alex Klein Declines to Cut Ties with Kanye West: “He is an incredible artist and I’m a Ye fan,” Wants to Sell Shares in Company (UPDATED)
Alex Klein, the founder of Stem Player, declined to say he’d cut ties with Kanye West today in a Q&A on Discord. Last year, West’s album “Donda 2” was included in the $200 Stem Player. Klein said that West had not made an investment in his...
Showbiz411
Box Office: “Wakanda Forever” Takes Whopping Weekend with $180 Mil, 13th Biggest Opener, Disney Looks for Stock Revival Tomorrow
Disney’s stock went off a cliff last week on news of layoffs and cutbacks. The Mouse House is hoping for a major boost on Monday after news of box office for “Wakanda Forever.” Will they get it?. “Wakanda” had a great weekend by any measure. They scored...
Showbiz411
Steven Spielberg’s Oscar Bound “The Fabelmans” Opens Today in Limited Release, More Important Than Ever
Today, Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” an autobiographical film from him written with Tony Kushner, is released in limited run. In two weeks it will go wide. It could not be more pertinent or important right now. With all the talk on antisemitism sweeping the country– something we...
Showbiz411
Review: Underwhelming “Wakanda Forever” Is a Movie Without a Star, A Holding Place Til the Next Movie
Let’s face it, “Black Panther” was a cultural phenomenon. It made over $700 million in the US, and Chadwick Boseman was nominated for an Oscar. It was a significant film. If Boseman had lived, who knows what a sequel would have been like? He really projected heroism...
Bezos awards Dolly Parton with $100 million Courage and Civility prize
Amazon and SpaceX founder Jeff Bezos has awarded country music legend Dolly Parton $100 million to donate as she pleases, as the latest winner of his organization’s “Courage and Civility” award. Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez presented the award to Parton for her philanthropic work on...
Showbiz411
George Clooney, Julia Roberts Golden “Ticket” as Romcom Robust at Box Office, Number 1 in Home Viewing
Congrats to Universal Pictures. They knew how to play this one like a Stradivarius. George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ “Ticket to Paradise” made another $6 million this weekend. The movie had very low fall off from last weekend — just 29%. Wow. The grand total in the US is now $56 million.
Showbiz411
Visually Stunning “BARDO” Comes from Five Time Oscar Winner Alejandro Gonzales Innaritu First Film Since “The Revenant”
“BARDO, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths,” had its LA premiere recently at AFI. Five time academy award winner auteur Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, who directed and co-wrote the film, explained the origins of his ambitious artful, semi-autobiographical labor of love. “This film comes from a very deep introspection...
Showbiz411
Elon Musk Turns Down Former T Mobile CEO’s Offer to Run Twitter with Terse One Word Answer
We’ve all had the sting of being rejected for jobs we wanted. John Legere, founder and former CEO of T Mobile, feels the pain this morning. He offered to run Twitter for Elon Musk. Musk responded with one word: No. Obviously, Musk prefers Blue to Magenta. Roger Friedman began...
