Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Key staff member returns to Wichita pizzeria, meaning hours can expand to 7 days a week
The owner cut hours during staffing issues post COVID. Now, he’s back to full power.
A close vote: This is the Wichita restaurant you missed the most
We started with a list of 32 restaurants and asked readers which long-closed restaurant they wished was still around.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Gera’s Street Tacos
Every drive down the street and see a food truck that’s new to you and decide to stop by even though you just had dinner? That’s what I did when I came across Gera’s Street Tacos that’s parked in front of the Worldfone wireless building at 1459 N. Broadway St. It’s also located by El Sombrero bar that permanently closed this summer.
A list of Wichita restaurants offering free, discounted meals on Veterans Day 2022
Many local restaurants are offering free meals and other deals for veterans on Friday, which is Veterans Day
wichitabyeb.com
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Nov 11-13)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Paris Baguette bakery and restaurant
Wichita’s has itself a new French-inspired bakery and restaurant with the arrival of Paris Baguette. The chain, that started in South Korea, has made its way to the great city of Wichita, KS. They celebrated their grand opening on Thursday to long lines of diners with trays of stacked pastries in hand. Let’s take a look.
wichitabyeb.com
Boba and chicken sandwiches collide at Chick’n Pop
Two of the most popular types of restaurants in Wichita have collided into one restaurant called Chick’n Pop. The new business that has taken over the former Chicago Donuts space at 3233 E. Harry combines boba and chicken sandwiches. =================. 3233 E Harry St., Wichita, KS 67218. 316-553-9631. Monday...
kfdi.com
Man and woman killed by driver in north Wichita ID’d
The man and woman killed in a north Wichita crash Thursday evening are identified as 20-year-old Christian Evans, of Elk City, and 18-year-old Emily Stein, of Wichita. The two were working to change a flat tire around 7 p.m., on the ramp from northbound I-135 to eastbound K-96. They were reported to be on the right shoulder, when a driver in a pickup went onto the shoulder and hit them. Evans and Stein died at the scene.
KWCH.com
Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
KAKE TV
Crews battle morning house fire in south Wichita
Wichita fire crews are on scene of a house fire in south Wichita. The fire broke out around 5:50 Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of E. 55th Street South, that's between the Kansas Turnpike and Hydraulic. Crews are asking you to avoid the area. A dispatch supervisor with Sedgwick...
United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive
United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive
South Wichita home destroyed by fire
A mobile home was destroyed by fire in south Wichita. It happened around 6:00 Wednesday morning in the 11-hundred block of 55th south. South Wichita home destroyed by fire
Two have serious injuries after crash in downtown Wichita
Two people have potentially serious injuries after a crash in downtown Wichita Monday morning.
kfdi.com
Thousands of riders take part in Wichita Toy Run
Over 2,700 motorcycle riders took part in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run on Sunday. The riders carried Christmas toys for children from downtown Wichita to the Hartman Arena in Park City. The riders gathered along Douglas from McLean to Main Street, then they rode east to Broadway, then north on Broadway to Hartman Arena.
Pair changing tire on Wichita highway killed when intoxicated driver hit them, KHP says
Christian L. Evans, 20, of Elk City, and Emily M. Stein, 18, of Wichita, died.
Historic change comes to Wichita school board representation, and more may be coming still
Wichitans living within the borders of the Wichita Public Schools district known as USD 259 on Tuesday voted 2-1 in favor of a historic change to school board elections. The Wichita school board has six district representatives and one at-large member. Currently, residents of each district vote on their district representative in the primary but all voters citywide vote on that representative in the general election. On Tuesday, Wichita voters favored changing this, so in next year’s school board elections, only district residents will vote on district representatives. An at-large member would still be elected by voters across the city.
Body found in Wichita’s canal route
Wichita Police worked to extricate a body that was found in the canal route of I-135 near Lincoln Sunday morning. It’s not clear how the person got there.
KAKE TV
Driver arrested after pickup kills 2 people changing flat tire on Wichita highway interchange
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old man struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. According to Sedgwick County Jail records, Travis Mock was booked early Friday morning for two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, DUI, no proof of insurance, a traffic violation, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Man sentenced for drive-by shooting of 11-year-old Wichita girl
A Wichita man was sentenced in on Wednesday after pleading no contest in a drive-by shooting that injured an 11-year-old girl.
KWCH.com
Wind and warmth on Wednesday will soon change
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just ahead of a strong cold front, strong south winds and very warm temperatures will be common across Kansas. Higher humidity will lead to a cloudy start, but once we get into the afternoon, expect some sunshine to break through. Much of the state will start...
Comments / 0