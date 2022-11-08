ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Gera’s Street Tacos

Every drive down the street and see a food truck that’s new to you and decide to stop by even though you just had dinner? That’s what I did when I came across Gera’s Street Tacos that’s parked in front of the Worldfone wireless building at 1459 N. Broadway St. It’s also located by El Sombrero bar that permanently closed this summer.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Nov 11-13)

Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Paris Baguette bakery and restaurant

Wichita’s has itself a new French-inspired bakery and restaurant with the arrival of Paris Baguette. The chain, that started in South Korea, has made its way to the great city of Wichita, KS. They celebrated their grand opening on Thursday to long lines of diners with trays of stacked pastries in hand. Let’s take a look.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Boba and chicken sandwiches collide at Chick’n Pop

Two of the most popular types of restaurants in Wichita have collided into one restaurant called Chick’n Pop. The new business that has taken over the former Chicago Donuts space at 3233 E. Harry combines boba and chicken sandwiches. =================. 3233 E Harry St., Wichita, KS 67218. 316-553-9631. Monday...
kfdi.com

Man and woman killed by driver in north Wichita ID’d

The man and woman killed in a north Wichita crash Thursday evening are identified as 20-year-old Christian Evans, of Elk City, and 18-year-old Emily Stein, of Wichita. The two were working to change a flat tire around 7 p.m., on the ramp from northbound I-135 to eastbound K-96. They were reported to be on the right shoulder, when a driver in a pickup went onto the shoulder and hit them. Evans and Stein died at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crews battle morning house fire in south Wichita

Wichita fire crews are on scene of a house fire in south Wichita. The fire broke out around 5:50 Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of E. 55th Street South, that's between the Kansas Turnpike and Hydraulic. Crews are asking you to avoid the area. A dispatch supervisor with Sedgwick...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Thousands of riders take part in Wichita Toy Run

Over 2,700 motorcycle riders took part in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run on Sunday. The riders carried Christmas toys for children from downtown Wichita to the Hartman Arena in Park City. The riders gathered along Douglas from McLean to Main Street, then they rode east to Broadway, then north on Broadway to Hartman Arena.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Beacon

Historic change comes to Wichita school board representation, and more may be coming still

Wichitans living within the borders of the Wichita Public Schools district known as USD 259 on Tuesday voted 2-1 in favor of a historic change to school board elections. The Wichita school board has six district representatives and one at-large member. Currently, residents of each district vote on their district representative in the primary but all voters citywide vote on that representative in the general election. On Tuesday, Wichita voters favored changing this, so in next year’s school board elections, only district residents will vote on district representatives. An at-large member would still be elected by voters across the city.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Driver arrested after pickup kills 2 people changing flat tire on Wichita highway interchange

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old man struck and killed two people who were changing a flat tire on a north Wichita highway interchange. According to Sedgwick County Jail records, Travis Mock was booked early Friday morning for two counts of involuntary manslaughter while under the influence, DUI, no proof of insurance, a traffic violation, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wind and warmth on Wednesday will soon change

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just ahead of a strong cold front, strong south winds and very warm temperatures will be common across Kansas. Higher humidity will lead to a cloudy start, but once we get into the afternoon, expect some sunshine to break through. Much of the state will start...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy