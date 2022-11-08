ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: November 11

1. The Annual United Veterans Council Of Kent County will hold its Grand Rapids Veterans Day Parade starting at 6:00 tonight. It kicks off on division under the I196 overpass and continues south on Fulton and east to Veterans Memorial Park. A ceremony of remembrance starts at the park immediately...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m. We’re told a fisherman located the body and reached out to police...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

GRPD: One person hospitalized after shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after one man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the man arrived at the hospital around 1:00 pm on Thursday, but it is not yet known when the shooting actually happened.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo tree lighting ceremony to be held Nov. 25

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo’s annual tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to be held Friday, Nov. 25. The event will be held at Bronson Park from 5–7 p.m., according to the city’s parks department. We’re told the event will include music, food trucks, crafts, reindeer, live painting,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

5 local veterans laid to rest at Fort Custer Nat'l Cemetery

AUGUSTA, Mich. — Five local veterans were laid to rest in Augusta Thursday with full military honors. The Sparrow Health System tells FOX 17 their personnel conducted research on deceased veterans who had no familial connection or had families who were unable to afford burial services for their loved ones.
AUGUSTA, MI
Fox17

John Ball Zoo to close for winter season Nov. 20

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is scheduled to close for the season Nov. 20. That gives patrons until the end of next weekend to pay visits to their favorite animals before the zoo closes for the winter. Before then, IllumiZoo will run through Sunday, Nov. 13. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

GRPD: Man shot on city's southwest side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers were on scene at a shooting Thursday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Elm Street, on the city's southwest side, just before 5:30 p.m. GRPD confirmed to FOX 17 that one man was shot and received...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Dog search uncovers gun in student's car at Ravenna High School

RAVENNA, Mich. — A shotgun was found in the car of a student at Ravenna High School, officials say. The Ravenna Public Schools Superintendent, Greg Helmer, sent a letter addressing the issue, saying the gun was found during a routine dog search via Interquest. The shotgun was found in...
RAVENNA, MI
Fox17

Fall Nature Makers Market coming to Blandford Nature Center on Nov. 12

West Michigan is rich with wonderful artists, creators, and makers. Fans of nature and handcrafted items will want to make their way to the Blandford Nature Center's Fall Nature Makers Market on Saturday. The market features gifts and goods inspired by nature and created with natural materials. Dozens of vendors...
WALKER, MI
Fox17

How to keep pets safe from cold temperatures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County officials wish to remind community members how to properly care for their pets during frigid temperatures as winter weather approaches. The Kent County government says it is not illegal to leave dogs outside in cold weather, but dog owners are required to provide fresh water, dry bedding and shelter.
KENT COUNTY, MI

