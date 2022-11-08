Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 11
1. The Annual United Veterans Council Of Kent County will hold its Grand Rapids Veterans Day Parade starting at 6:00 tonight. It kicks off on division under the I196 overpass and continues south on Fulton and east to Veterans Memorial Park. A ceremony of remembrance starts at the park immediately...
Fox17
Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m. We’re told a fisherman located the body and reached out to police...
Fox17
GRPD: One person hospitalized after shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after one man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the man arrived at the hospital around 1:00 pm on Thursday, but it is not yet known when the shooting actually happened.
Fox17
Kalamazoo tree lighting ceremony to be held Nov. 25
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo’s annual tree lighting ceremony is scheduled to be held Friday, Nov. 25. The event will be held at Bronson Park from 5–7 p.m., according to the city’s parks department. We’re told the event will include music, food trucks, crafts, reindeer, live painting,...
Fox17
5 local veterans laid to rest at Fort Custer Nat'l Cemetery
AUGUSTA, Mich. — Five local veterans were laid to rest in Augusta Thursday with full military honors. The Sparrow Health System tells FOX 17 their personnel conducted research on deceased veterans who had no familial connection or had families who were unable to afford burial services for their loved ones.
Fox17
John Ball Zoo to close for winter season Nov. 20
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is scheduled to close for the season Nov. 20. That gives patrons until the end of next weekend to pay visits to their favorite animals before the zoo closes for the winter. Before then, IllumiZoo will run through Sunday, Nov. 13. The...
Fox17
GRPD: Man shot on city's southwest side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers were on scene at a shooting Thursday night. Officers responded to the 100 block of Elm Street, on the city's southwest side, just before 5:30 p.m. GRPD confirmed to FOX 17 that one man was shot and received...
Fox17
Deputy accidentally shoots own hand during training at Kent Co. Sheriff's Office
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A part-time deputy was shot in the hand following an accidental discharge at the Kent County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. Deputies say the 71-year-old man inadvertently shot himself at around 9:30 a.m. during a firearms training session at their indoor shooting range. We’re told...
Fox17
Join the 4th annual EuCure For Crohn's Tournament on November 12
Helping find a cure for Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis could be as easy as sitting down for a game of euchre. The 4th annual EuCURE for Crohn's Presented by Basic Payroll returns to raise money to find a cure on November 12. The tournament will take place at St....
Fox17
Dog search uncovers gun in student's car at Ravenna High School
RAVENNA, Mich. — A shotgun was found in the car of a student at Ravenna High School, officials say. The Ravenna Public Schools Superintendent, Greg Helmer, sent a letter addressing the issue, saying the gun was found during a routine dog search via Interquest. The shotgun was found in...
Fox17
MI native and 'Come From Away' actress explains why you need to see this heartwarming show
The award-winning musical "Come From Away" is currently on stage at the DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids. The show tells a fascinating story based on true events surrounding the September 11 terrorist attacks, showing how tragedy and heartbreak bring people of all different backgrounds together to support one another.
Fox17
Battle Creek initiative to teach life skills, help men move on from addiction, homelessness
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two churches in Battle Creek held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon for an aftercare home designed to help those who have experienced homelessness. The Hope House is the result of a collaboration between Victory Life Church and Hood Church, according to the former. We’re...
Fox17
2 juveniles arrested in Wyoming attempted robbery that ended with teen shot
WYOMING, Mich. — Two suspects connected to an attempted robbery in Wyoming earlier this month have been arrested. The incident, which ended with a store employee shooting a 15-year-old boy, took place on South Division Avenue Nov. 1, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS). The boy...
Fox17
Jacobs Financial Services: Staying thankful during retirement while keeping your money safe
With the holidays approaching, it's a reminder to all that there is plenty to be thankful for. If you're thankful for all that hard-earned money you've been saving up for retirement over the decades, you better find a way to keep it safe so you don't lose it. Tom Jacobs...
Fox17
Fall Nature Makers Market coming to Blandford Nature Center on Nov. 12
West Michigan is rich with wonderful artists, creators, and makers. Fans of nature and handcrafted items will want to make their way to the Blandford Nature Center's Fall Nature Makers Market on Saturday. The market features gifts and goods inspired by nature and created with natural materials. Dozens of vendors...
Fox17
Eastern Floral hosting 52nd annual Holly Jolly Holiday Open House this weekend
Eastern Floral is getting homeowners ready to decorate for the holidays by spreading inspiration, gift ideas, and DIY ideas at their 52nd annual Holly Jolly Holiday Open House this weekend. There will be gorgeous holiday decorations, discounts, raffles, winter succulent garden design classes, live Reindeer, crafts, and so much more.
Fox17
Consumers Energy hosting Holiday Shopping Kickoff event in Greenville on Nov. 12
The holiday shopping season is here along with the call to buy local, and Consumers Energy wants to help those in West Michigan do just that with their Holiday Shopping Kickoff in Greenville. Consumers Energy will be giving away $10 Local Loot certificates to customers, which can be spent at...
Fox17
How to keep pets safe from cold temperatures
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County officials wish to remind community members how to properly care for their pets during frigid temperatures as winter weather approaches. The Kent County government says it is not illegal to leave dogs outside in cold weather, but dog owners are required to provide fresh water, dry bedding and shelter.
