This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Felch to China, 13 Townships Genesee County Michigan Doesn’t Know
Michigan is known for beautiful parks, lakes, beaches, snow and Flint Style Coney Islands... (well, here in Genesee County for the latter). From cities of all sizes, smaller villages and the massive Detroit Metro, townships surround all of us. Notice I didn't say "towns?" The Michigan Townships Association (MTA) has a clear description for our hometowns:
Time Has Not Been Kind to South Flint Plaza, but Changes Could Be On the Way
Once upon a time in Flint... Unfortunately, there are way too many places in and around Vehicle City whose story can start with that line. Areas once pinnacles of the city and hot spots to visit have fallen victim to time and economy. Considered the place to shop back in its heyday, South Flint Plaza sits decaying and barely alive, but new proposed plans could change its landscape.
CP Holiday Train Will Travel Through to Detroit After Three Years
Finally, after three years, the CP Holiday Train will once again pass through Detroit. Another level of normalcy will be returning to Detroit after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will once again embark on its cross-continent tour. The trip has been canceled for three years due to the pandemic.
Wayne County Lightfest Returns in Westland, MI on November 17th
The light displays are starting to pop up already here in Michigan. Even though we haven't even made it to Thanksgiving yet, the Christmas light displays are being built as we speak. Next Thursday, November 17th, the Wayne County Lightfest will reopen to the public to show off thousands of Christmas lights.
I-475 Through Flint, Genesee County Michigan Will Be Transforming
Growing up in Genesee County, Michigan means you've likely, always heard rumors of I-475 being expanded south to connect at US-23. For years, there were studies and plans by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to be ready, if that day ever arrived. Will I-475 in Genesee County, MI ever...
Detroit Police Are Getting a $10,000 Raise
The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
Here Are Genesee County’s 10 Most Accident Prone Intersections
Ironically, Genesee County's most dangerous intersection is not far from a Michigan Secretary of State branch office. There's also Speedway, McDonald's, and a funeral home nearby. The 25 Safest Places to Live in Michigan - Do You Know Where Your Town Ranks?. Be sure to keep scrolling to see the...
Gaylord Woman Missing for 3 Weeks After Disappearing in Sterling Heights
Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to search for a woman from Gaylord that went missing a little over three weeks ago. Alexandria “Lexie” Gorman, 27, of Gaylord, went missing back on October 16. While Gorman is originally from Gaylord, Michigan, she disappeared while staying at a residence in Sterling Heights.
CoRUNna Road VS. CoRAHna Road in Flint – How Do You Say It?
Here is another pronunciation in Flint to ponder. A couple of weeks ago, a debate erupted in the office about the pronunciation of a particular road in Flint. After battling out the correct pronunciation of Hemphill Road (Hemp-hill vs. Hem-phill,) we took to the internet. Upon doing that, more pronunciation questions came to light.
Flint Woman Could Face Four Years for Calling in School Bomb Threat
A 31-year-old Flint Township woman has been arrested for allegedly calling in bomb threats against the Carman Ainsworth School District. The woman was formally charged in 67th District Court yesterday (11/9) and could face four years in prison on each of the following charges:. Count 1 – False report or...
Annoyed: Is It Illegal To Drive Too Slowly In Genesee County & Michigan?
We've all been stuck on I-69 headed to work at a speed far slower than the posted 70 miles per hour -- in the left lane. What makes it worse: there's NO reason for it. No snow. No rain. No other vehicle ahead of that person. Or my other favorite, headed down Dort Highway where it's now 55 miles per hour, someone's going 45. Or this one... 35 miles per hour posted on Saginaw Street in Downtown Grand Blanc...someone won't go above 25 and it's not the school zone. Let's add that to our frustration, too... When school isn't in session, you don't have to slow down.
Police Looking for Detroit Man Who Tortured Dog & Sent Video to Ex
Police in the Detroit area are looking for a man who videotaped his ex-girlfriend's dog being tortured and then sent her the footage. Julius Holley is accused of stealing the woman's six-pound Yorkie, torturing it, and leaving it in a bucket outside the woman's front door. Horrific Case of Animal...
How Does Detroit Not Make the Top 10 for ‘Best Sports City’?
I'm not gonna sit here and say that I'm the biggest sports fan ever. Quite honestly, I'm probably not even the most "medium" sports fan around. But what I do know is that I enjoy watching sports. And I enjoy it enough to say that I am a little bit confused by the fact that Detroit, Michigan isn't in the top 10 when it comes to "2022's Best Sports Cities."
Thank You Veterans – Free Thanksgiving Dinner For Vets In Lapeer
Project Brotherhood Resolve of Lapeer is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner party for veterans. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend this free event. Project Brotherhood Resolve is founded to address the growing problem of Veteran Homelessness and Veteran Suicide through intervention. This non-profit organization does so much for our local veterans, and this free Thanksgiving dinner is proof of that.
Holly Michigan Dickens Festival – What You Need To Know
The oldest and longest-running Dickens Festival in the United States is in Holly, Michigan. This annual Dickens Festival brings people from all over the Great Lakes State to the quaint village of Holly. The Holly Dickens Festival is a holiday tradition for many families. You will love strolling the streets...
Lakeside Luxury: Inside $3M Most Expensive Home For Sale in Genesee County
Ever wonder what incredible lakeside luxury will cost you in Genesee County? Let us take the guesswork out of it for you... about $3 million, and trust us when we say, it's worth every penny. Located on all-sports Silver Lake in Linden, this "to-die-for" home is currently the most expensive...
Wild Lights At The Detroit Zoo – What You Need To Know
Let it glow, let it glow, let it glow - Wild Lights are back at the Detroit Zoo this holiday season. This truly unique ongoing event features millions of LED lights decorating trees, buildings, and more than 290 sculptures throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo. This light spectacular is something the entire family will enjoy.
Workday 108 Trivia for the Week of November 7, 2022
According to a survey of adults, 48% of us say we would do this three times per week if we could afford to. What is it?. Eat steak. Congratulations to today's winner, Rachel Logan from Davison. Released UFO Photos. 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan. Believe it or not,...
Historic Holly Hotel Christmas Movie to Have Special “2nd Premiere” in Flint
We are just a few weeks away from the big premiere of the movie Christmas at the Holly Hotel, filmed right in our own Holly, Michigan. The big premiere set for December 4th at the Redford Theater in Detroit quickly sold out leaving locals missing the chance to see the local "Christmas town" on the big screen...until now. A special "2nd Premiere" has been added along with 4 other showings during December around the state.
Snow Tubing Is Back at Michigan’s Bowers Farm for Winter Fun
There's some serious winter fun heading your way again this year! Winter Park at Bowers School Farm in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan is once again this year bringing back a season of outdoor fun including snow tubing. Sure, sledding is always fun, but snow tubing kicks it up to a whole...
