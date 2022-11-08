‘Cambridge Closet’ to provide clothing to students
CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Friday, November 11, the Cambridge Central School District will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Cambridge Closet. The closet will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on November 11 for community members to find items for their Cambridge students who are in need of clothing or toiletries.Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!
The closet is stocked with lightly used or new clothing, sneakers, boots, and winter gear, along with backpacks, hygiene kits, and more for those who find themselves in need. The closet is available daily for teachers and staff to access, should a student’s need arise during the school day.
The closet was the brainchild of Brooklynn Lee-Candee, K-12 social worker, and Aydin O’Hearn, 10-12 counselor and K 12 counseling department chairperson. It is located in room 19, near the health office.Saratoga Senior Center hosts Brooks BBQ fundraiser
The closet has already received donations from several individuals and organizations. The district thanked everyone who donated to ensure the closet was fully stocked for its opening.
Donors:
- Ben Osborn Fund: Hygiene bags
- Bloomingdales: Clothing/bags/hangers provided monthly
- Cocozzo Family Dentistry: Toothbrushes/toothpaste
- Hill & Markes: Backpacks
- Ian’s Reach: Clothing
- Nemer Ford in collaboration with Tri-County Way: 15 backpacks with school supplies
- Stewart’s: Donation of $700 that was used to purchase clothes, shampoo, conditioner and soap
- TCT: 100 backpacks stocked school supplies
If your students need items from the closet, reach out to Brooklynn or Aydin by emailing cambridgecloset@cambridgecsd.org or calling (518) 677-8527 ext. 1422.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0