ELECTION RESULTS: Native American Candidates in 2022 Midterms
Upated 2:54 p.m. ET | Nov. 10 - Incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM), a member of the Cherokee Nation, conceded yesterday in her race with Democrat Gabe Vasquez to represent New Mexico's 2nd District in the 118th Congress. Herrell was seeking a second term in the U.S. House. The AP called the race this morning.
WATCH: Native Bidaské with South Dakota State Sen. Red Dawn Foster
On last week’s Native Bidaské (Spotlight), Levi Rickert welcomed South Dakota state Sen. Red Dawn Foster (D) to discuss the midterm election. Foster is a Lakota/Diné woman running for her third term for South Dakota’s 27th State Senate district. This district encompasses the Pine Ridge Indian Reservatio.
Voters reject sports-betting measures as California tribes rally against non-exclusive online gambling
California voters shut down two attempts to legalize sports betting on Tuesday, defeating a pair of propositions that would have allowed non-Native companies like FanDuel and DraftKings to set up shop in California. Voters resoundingly rejected both Proposition 26, which would have legalized in-person sports betting at largely tribally-owned casinos...
