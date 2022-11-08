Upated 2:54 p.m. ET | Nov. 10 - Incumbent Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-NM), a member of the Cherokee Nation, conceded yesterday in her race with Democrat Gabe Vasquez to represent New Mexico's 2nd District in the 118th Congress. Herrell was seeking a second term in the U.S. House. The AP called the race this morning.

