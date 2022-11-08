Read full article on original website
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID

kslsports.com
Takeaways From BYU’s Missed Opportunity At San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – Expectations were low for BYU basketball heading into a road game against No. 19 San Diego State. But after having a 10-point in the second half, Friday night’s game at Viejas Arena is a missed Quad One win opportunity. Here are some takeaways from BYU’s...
kslsports.com
No. 13 Utah vs. Stanford: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The 13th-ranked Utah Utes are at Rice-Eccles Stadium for the final time in 2022 as they host the Stanford Cardinal on Saturday night. Utah football announced that they will honor 17 players on Senior Night with some of those players being underclassmen. The Utes are coming in with a 7-2 overall record and 5-1 in Pac-12 play, following a 45-20 win over Arizona at home last week.
kslsports.com
Utah QB Rising Connects With Vele For 2Q Touchdown Against Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Cam Rising flushed out of the pocket and made a nice throw to Devaughn Vele in the corner of the end zone against Stanford. Utah needed to convert on fourth down twice in order to get the touchdown from Rising to Vele. It’s the first touchdown of the game for the Utes. Rising threw his 17th TD of the season and Vele caught his fifth score of the year.
kslsports.com
Nate Johnson Throws First Career Touchdown
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes true freshman Nate Johnson threw his first career touchdown pass in the third quarter against Stanford on Saturday. The touchdown by Nate Johnson was set up by back-to-back trick plays, where he ran for 21 yards before Andy Ludwig put Johnson and Cam Rising in the game at the same time. Johnson was at quarterback and Rising was lined up as a wide receiver. The true freshman took the snap and threw a 16-yard touchdown to Logan Kendall to give the Utes a 35-7 lead with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter.
kslsports.com
Micah Bernard Jukes Past Defenders For Touchdown
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard juked a couple of Stanford defenders and coasted into the end zone on a receiving touchdown. Cam Rising threw another touchdown pass into the flat when the found Micah Bernard, who juked two defenders before getting the 19-yard touchdown to give the Utes a 28-7 lead with 5:07 remaining in the third quarter.
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas Gives Utah The Lead With Rushing TD
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah running back Tavion Thomas ran in a four-yard touchdown to give the Utes the lead against Stanford in the second quarter. The touchdown by Tavion Thomas was set up by a tremendous fourth-down catch by Devaughn Vele for 28 yards. Utah had a 14-7 lead with 6:37 remaining in the second quarter.
kslsports.com
BYU Soccer Advances To Second Round Of Women’s NCAA Tournament
PROVO, Utah – BYU soccer is moving on in the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament. The Cougars got some revenge against Utah Valley by taking down the Wolverines 3-0. In front of a crowd of 3,839 fans at BYU’s historic South Field, BYU pulled away in the second half from the rival Wolverines.
ksl.com
Hall in: BYU freshman Dallin Hall proving he can play right away for young squad
PROVO — At this time last year, Dallin Hall was knocking doors in Fresno, California, as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, working through a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic while also taking two years away from basketball at his dream school. By Monday night, the...
kslsports.com
BYU Travels To Face Veteran Rival In No. 19 San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – The “new and young” of BYU basketball in 2022-23 showed itself in the win over Idaho State. BYU squeaked by the Bengals with a 60-56 win thanks to a game-winner from Spencer Johnson. What’s on deck in game two?. A rivalry game against...
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Snuffs Out Utah Valley University, 97-27
SALT LAKE CITY- Monday’s contest against Idaho may have left a lot to be desired for Utah women’s basketball, but Friday’s contest against UVU did not. Head coach Lynne Roberts said as much in her post-game thoughts with the Utes posting a dominating performance over the Wolverines, 97-27.
kslsports.com
Win Over Boise State Bolsters BYU In Power Poll
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU jumped up several spots in the latest edition of the BIG-PAC Power Poll after beating Boise State last weekend. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for BYU and allowed the Cougars to end their long-running rivalry with Boise State on a high note. The Utes, meanwhile, maintained their position near the top of the poll.
kslsports.com
How To Watch BYU Basketball Against No. 19 San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – Here are all the details on how to watch and listen to BYU/San Diego State from Viejas Arena on November 11, 2022. It’s a renewal of an old WAC and Mountain West Conference rivalry. The 77th meeting between BYU and San Diego State on the...
kslsports.com
Three Things To Watch: Stanford Vs. No. 13 Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- No. 13 Utah is set to host Stanford in a late kickoff at 8 p.m. MT at Rice-Eccles Stadium for Senior Night. It will be the last home game of the 2022 season for the Utah football team and is one last tune-up before the Utes travel to Oregon for a showdown that will likely determine who goes to the Conference Championship Game in December.
CBS Sports
How to watch Nevada vs. Boise State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Boise State Broncos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Broncos and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Clarence Mackay Stadium. Boise State is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in their last matchup, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
kslsports.com
Gabe Madsen, Utah Basketball Post Big Night Against CSU Bakersfield
SALT LAKE CITY- Guard Gabe Madsen was on fire Friday night for the Runnin’ Utes as they hosted CSU Bakersfield at the Huntsman Center. Utah basketball cruised past the Roadrunners 72-44, while Madsen led the way scoring with a career high 25 points. “I thought we did some really,...
kslsports.com
Lehi Advances To 5A Title Game With Shutout Win Over Stansbury
SALT LAKE CITY – The top-ranked Lehi Pioneers are going back to the 5A state championship game after a 42-0 win over Stansbury at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Jackson Brousseau completed 17 of his 29 pass attempts for 225 yards and four touchdowns for Lehi. Carson Gonzalez ran the ball 13 times for 100 yards and one touchdown.
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Signs New Faces During Early Signing Period
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletics signed several new faces amongst their non-football sports Wednesday during early signing period. Football early signing period will take place later this year on December 21st. Men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, golf, volleyball, and softball all had signees during the early signing period that fans...
kslsports.com
No. 1 Corner Canyon Advances To 6A Title Game With Win Over No. 5 Farmington
SALT LAKE CITY – The top-ranked Corner Canyon Chargers punched their ticket to the 6A championship game with a 45-28 win over No. 5 Farmington at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Corner Canyon quarterback Isaac Wilson completed 10 of his 20 pass attempts for 224 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Drew Patterson ran the ball 16 times for 122 yards and one touchdown.
kslsports.com
Skyridge Beats Bingham, Advances To 6A Title Game
SALT LAKE CITY – The Skyridge Falcons advanced to the 6A championship game with a big victory over the Bingham Miners on Game Night Live. The Falcons and Miners played at Rice-Eccles Stadium, home of the University of Utah’s football program, on Thursday, November 10. Skyridge beat Bingham,...
wasatchmag.com
Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah
If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
