Turnout among young voters in this week's election was the second highest for a midterm in 30 years, data shows. According to day-after estimates from the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, or CIRCLE, at Tufts University, 27% of people ages 18-29 turned out to vote in the 2022 midterm election, behind only the historic 31% turnout in 2018.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO