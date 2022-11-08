ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

With Near-Record Turnout, Young Voters Make Difference in Midterm Election

Turnout among young voters in this week's election was the second highest for a midterm in 30 years, data shows. According to day-after estimates from the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, or CIRCLE, at Tufts University, 27% of people ages 18-29 turned out to vote in the 2022 midterm election, behind only the historic 31% turnout in 2018.
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session

WASHINGTON — Congress returns to Capitol Hill and a lengthy to-do list next week, following a six-week midterm elections break that saw Democrats outperform expectations and Republicans barely inch toward the U.S. House majority. On the agenda are same-sex marriage legislation, a huge defense bill, changes in how presidential electoral votes are counted and more. […] The post Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WASHINGTON, DC
NECN

Jahana Hayes Is Projected Winner in Conn. 5th District Congressional Race

Democrat Jahana Hayes has been reelected for Connecticut's Fifth District Congressional seat. She defeated her Republican opponent, George Logan, in a race that was being watched for a possible national impact. Logan held a news conference on Thursday morning and said called Hayes Thursday morning and congratulated her on her...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

CT's Highly Contested 5th District Race is Still Too Close to Call

In the 5th Congressional District, the highly contested race between Democrat Jahana Hayes and Republican George Logan is still too close to call Wednesday morning. It's a race that could have a national impact. The incumbent, Hayes, and Logan were neck and neck in the polls and NBC News has not yet declared a winner.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NECN

Biden Administration Stops Taking Applications for Student Loan Forgiveness

Student loan borrowers cannot apply for forgiveness at this time. A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's plan Thursday evening. The decision "was about as wrong and weird as any federal court ruling I can recall reading," said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor. The Biden administration...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy