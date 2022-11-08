Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Balance of Power: These Are the House and Senate Races That Are Too Close to Call
Two days after the 2022 midterm elections, control of Congress still remains on the balance as ballot counting continues in a handful of key races, with two Senate seats heading to a runoff. Control of the Senate hangs on three races in Arizona, Nevada and Georgia. Republicans are inching closer...
NECN
With Near-Record Turnout, Young Voters Make Difference in Midterm Election
Turnout among young voters in this week's election was the second highest for a midterm in 30 years, data shows. According to day-after estimates from the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, or CIRCLE, at Tufts University, 27% of people ages 18-29 turned out to vote in the 2022 midterm election, behind only the historic 31% turnout in 2018.
Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session
WASHINGTON — Congress returns to Capitol Hill and a lengthy to-do list next week, following a six-week midterm elections break that saw Democrats outperform expectations and Republicans barely inch toward the U.S. House majority. On the agenda are same-sex marriage legislation, a huge defense bill, changes in how presidential electoral votes are counted and more. […] The post Congress heads back to D.C. for a hectic lame-duck session appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
NECN
Jahana Hayes Is Projected Winner in Conn. 5th District Congressional Race
Democrat Jahana Hayes has been reelected for Connecticut's Fifth District Congressional seat. She defeated her Republican opponent, George Logan, in a race that was being watched for a possible national impact. Logan held a news conference on Thursday morning and said called Hayes Thursday morning and congratulated her on her...
Trump blasts Maricopa County after Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters: 'Do Election over again!'
After the U.S. Senate race in Arizona was called for incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly over Republican challenger Blake Masters, former President Donald Trump criticized the result.
NECN
CT's Highly Contested 5th District Race is Still Too Close to Call
In the 5th Congressional District, the highly contested race between Democrat Jahana Hayes and Republican George Logan is still too close to call Wednesday morning. It's a race that could have a national impact. The incumbent, Hayes, and Logan were neck and neck in the polls and NBC News has not yet declared a winner.
Ukrainian lawmaker reminds GOP of WWII lessons, no 'national security' without 'international stability'
A Ukrainian lawmaker urged Congress to remember the lessons learned from World War II and continue unifying support for Kyiv no matter which party takes majority control.
Ultra-conservative gala welcomes supreme court justices who ended Roe v Wade
Four of the five US supreme court justices who overturned the constitutional right to abortion in America showed up at the ultra-conservative Federalist Society’s black-tie dinner marking its 40th anniversary. Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the opinion in the shock decision, got a long, loud ovation at the event...
Cop27: protests in Sharm el-Sheikh as climate summit’s focus turns to farming – live
As the UN climate conference reaches the end of its first week, activists around the world are calling for stronger climate action
NECN
Biden Administration Stops Taking Applications for Student Loan Forgiveness
Student loan borrowers cannot apply for forgiveness at this time. A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration's plan Thursday evening. The decision "was about as wrong and weird as any federal court ruling I can recall reading," said Laurence Tribe, a Harvard law professor. The Biden administration...
NECN
Judge Sanctions Trump Lawyers Over ‘Frivolous' Collusion Lawsuit Against Clinton, DNC
A federal judge sanctioned attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Thursday as penalty for advancing a "frivolous" lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and many others. "Additional sanctions may be appropriate," the judge noted, after suggesting the lawyers' behavior may require the "attention of the Bar and...
Comments / 0