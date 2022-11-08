Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie SeasonIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Nov. 11-13
Hours for the annual Holiday Mart will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. More than a dozen artists and artisans will offer American-made items suitable for gift-giving, including jewelry, architectural illustrations, prints, paintings, hand-blown glass, textiles, pottery, cards, ornaments, wall art and more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Nov. 10, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Mary Queen of Apostles School to present, ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Enthusiasm, toy donations, greet mini railcars on Toys for Tots trek
Children from families in need were the big winners Saturday when hundreds of unwrapped toys were collected during the Westmoreland County Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots’ annual mini-railcar caravan at stops in Mt. Pleasant, Scottdale, Tarrs, Ruffs Dale, Hunker, Youngwood and Hempfield. Among the hundreds who donated toys...
cranberryeagle.com
German Christmas market decking Harmony’s historic halls over weekend
HARMONY — The borough is again stamping its unique brand of culture and historic pride on the holidays this year. Harmony’s WeihnachtsMarkt, or Christmas Market, will flood the streets with German food, drink and music; crafts; horse-drawn wagon rides; and other yuletide treats. The festival will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Seton Hill University's 'castle building' gets $4M state grant for renovation
Sullivan Hall just marked 93 years on the Seton Hill University campus and is poised for an update. A renovation project has been approved for $4 million in funding through Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Sullivan Hall is popularly known as “the castle building” — reflecting its Norman chateau-style...
Penn Hills residents feeling unsafe as road dumping continues
PENN HILLS — Residents on School Street in Penn Hills say they’re sick of all the garbage littered all over the sides of the street. The garbage includes shopping carts, hundreds of cans, a trailer, an old desk, chairs and a bedframe. “You about name it, we’ve seen...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
News from the Fox Chapel Area School District
The Fox Chapel Area High School History Club participated in a cemetery cleanup at the abandoned Duncan Heights Cemetery in McCandless Township on Oct. 12. The cemetery, which is unclaimed, is home to the graves of a number of World War II veterans and has not had a burial since the 1960s.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sweetwater Center for the Arts launches cooking classes
Sweetwater Center for the Arts is known for its hands-on learning with less traditional classes like metalsmithing and drawing and the human form, as well as trending favorites like ceramics and jewelry making. While the creative hub in Sewickley has housed a fully equipped kitchen, it had been used more...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Patriotic pastry: The Willows in Oakmont honors veterans with special cake
Two team members at The Willows skilled nursing community in Oakmont designed and decorated a particularly patriotic dessert to help celebrate Veterans Day. Michelle Lowes, a cook, and Maria Emili, dining services director, created a three-layer cake featuring seals from all branches of the military. Lowes began cake decorating 12 years ago for family members’ birthdays.
Rainfall record set in region; flooding affects roads in 3 counties
Heavy rain fueled by remnants of Hurricane Nicole poured a record level of rain on Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday. The National Weather Service reported 2.36 inches of rain had fallen in Pittsburgh as of 10:30 p.m. — easily breaking the previous record daily rainfall for Nov. 11. That was just 0.72 inch, set in 1982.
Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...
nextpittsburgh.com
Your move: Former Foxwood Swim Club awaits a buyer to take the plunge
Starting with its name, the former Foxwood Swim Club at 123 Bee Lane in Monroeville is a unique piece of property that offers a buyer several possibilities. Once the neighborhood pool for the Foxwood plan, an upscale development built in the 1970s and ’80s, the nearly 2 1/4-acre parcel has the remnants of summertime fun from days gone by: a Snack Shack with a weathered sign still intact, a fence that mostly encloses the lot, and a pool that could be refurbished with a little work, says Doug Brewster, the Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent marketing the property.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mural of hope installed in Sharpsburg
The Positive Painting Project partnered with Sharpsburg artist, Christian “Mad Rabbit” Miller and the Sharpsburg-based nonprofit group, Artspiration, to create a “You Matter” mural at the playground near 13th and North Canal Street in Sharpsburg. The mural was installed on Nov. 5. Alisa and Todd Whysong...
'Start Up' television episode featuring New Kensington debuts at Voodoo Brewing
An episode of a PBS series focusing on revitalization efforts in New Kensington is “a tremendous postcard for the city,” Mayor Tom Guzzo said. The episode of “Start Up” featuring Mike Malcanas and his Olde Towne Overhaul debuted at Voodoo Brewing New Kensington Pub on Friday evening.
About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power
About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Donations needed to help firefighters deliver holiday meals to Greensburg families in need
Members of the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department regularly come to the rescue when residents are threatened in emergency situations. During the holiday season, the local firefighters also take action — to set a table for community members who are experiencing a financial hardship. Starting about four years ago, the...
F.N.B.’s newest Pittsburgh branch will be in Bethel Park
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — F.N.B. is relocating its Library branch at 2550 Brownsville Road to a newly built facility at 2409 South Park Road, Bethel Park. The move will take place during the first half of 2023, Jennifer Reel, chief communications officer, confirmed on Tuesday. “We continually evaluate our...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh leads national Light To Unite for Purple Heart’s 240th anniversary
As the sun set on Veterans Day, the land of the red, white and blue turned purple. Starting in Pittsburgh at the Koppers Building and followed by New York’s One World Trade Center, reddish-blue illumination glowed across the United States for Light To Unite, an initiative to honor the 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart, the military’s oldest service award.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pennsylvania Karate Championships return to A-K Valley
Two years ago, the Pennsylvania Karate Championships were called off in the midst of the ongoing covid pandemic. It stopped the event’s annual gathering of the top martial artists from throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley as well as the Pittsburgh region, the state and the country. But the championships returned...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Taylor Swift announces second Pittsburgh concert on 'Eras Tour'
Taylor Swift has added a second date at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh as part of her upcoming “Eras Tour.”. In addition to the previously announced June 17 show, she’ll also play the North Shore venue on June 16. Swift will be touring stadiums across the country beginning March...
Comments / 0