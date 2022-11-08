ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday election update: 166,000 ballots remain to be counted; District 1 race continues to tighten

Riverside County counted more ballots Saturday, but still not enough to provide an answer in the race for Palm Springs City Council in District 1. As of the latest tally Saturday evening, roughly 166,000 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots remain to be counted. That number was 215,000 24 hours prior. In the District 1 race, Challenger Scott Nevins continues to lead Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner, 1,180 votes to 1,124, but she continues to make gains. Garner picked up 122 votes in Saturday’s count while Nevins gained 110.
LA, Riverside county measure votes are in

Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
2022 Riverside County Election Results

Tuesday, November 8, is election day around the country. Across the Coachella Valley, voters have been casting their votes for the past few days for candidates and measures that align with their party preference and issues that impact them most. Below is a list of local and state races in...
Riverside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Riverside, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Riverside California. There are many things to do in Riverside California, including the Riverside Botanical Garden. This beautiful park is located in the city’s Chancellor’s Canyon, and it features 150 types of bearded irises. Riverside is home to several golf courses, including...
Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community

Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
Work On I-10 Expands Starting November 7th 2022

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) begins work on the $2.5 million project to place new pavement markings and striping at the on and off ramps on Interstate 10 (I-10) and upgrading sign panels, in and near the cities of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Weather permitting.
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions. A The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Ana River bottom homeless encampment ban takes effect

LOS ANGELES - Homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom within Riverside city limits are now illegal. The new rule went into effect Friday, Nov. 4, and Riverside city officials said they aren’t leaving the unhoused high and dry. Critics argue such laws criminalize the homeless and leave...
Big Bear hit with heavy snow, power outages amid storm

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - Another significant storm dropped at least six inches of snow on Southern California mountains as a cold airmass moved in behind the weather system. This is the second storm in just a couple weeks. Last week, at least five inches was reported in Big Bear in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.
Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains

Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3. Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead The post Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains appeared first on KESQ.
