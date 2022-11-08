Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thepalmspringspost.com
Saturday election update: 166,000 ballots remain to be counted; District 1 race continues to tighten
Riverside County counted more ballots Saturday, but still not enough to provide an answer in the race for Palm Springs City Council in District 1. As of the latest tally Saturday evening, roughly 166,000 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots remain to be counted. That number was 215,000 24 hours prior. In the District 1 race, Challenger Scott Nevins continues to lead Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner, 1,180 votes to 1,124, but she continues to make gains. Garner picked up 122 votes in Saturday’s count while Nevins gained 110.
thepalmspringspost.com
Latest vote count shows little change. New City Council majority likely, supermajority possible
Residents frustrated with the direction the city is headed should see a new majority on the Palm Springs City Council if results from Tuesday’s vote count hold up. The chances of one candidate making history still appear unlikely. With new totals released Thursday morning, Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner...
thepalmspringspost.com
Additional vacation rental rules move closer to final adoption following another marathon meeting
Months after initially moving to update the city’s short-term vacation rental (STVR) rules, and years after a review was due, the Palm Springs City Council moved closer to a final vote on the matter Thursday evening. Following hours of public testimony and discussion, councilmembers agreed on a cap on...
thepalmspringspost.com
Holstege appears headed to easy victory against Wallis in State Assembly race
Democrat Christy Holstege, a current member of the Palm Springs City Council and the city’s first female mayor, is well ahead of Republican challenger Greg Wallis for the California State Assembly’s 47th District seat. By the numbers: As precinct ballot counting concluded early Wednesday morning and the wait...
Helen Tran set to become first Asian American Mayor of the City of San Bernardino as heavy rain, winds keep voters away
Voter turnout was low in both Inland Empire counties on Tuesday, November 8. Although this is not usual for a midterm election, it is possible this year’s winds and heavy rain may have added to the abysmal participation. By mid-day Wednesday, Registrar of Voters Offices in Riverside and San...
LA, Riverside county measure votes are in
Yes – 255,056 68.50%. A ballot measure that would give the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause was being strongly supported by voters Tuesday evening. Early returns showed Measure A with the support of more than 71%...
nbcpalmsprings.com
2022 Riverside County Election Results
Tuesday, November 8, is election day around the country. Across the Coachella Valley, voters have been casting their votes for the past few days for candidates and measures that align with their party preference and issues that impact them most. Below is a list of local and state races in...
Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast
Businesses in the Inland Empire’s Lake Perris getaway destination say the state’s natural catastrophe plan is a disaster The post Lake Perris Recreation Industry Says Newsom’s Dam Plan Will Sink It Fast appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
nomadlawyer.org
Riverside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Riverside, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Riverside California. There are many things to do in Riverside California, including the Riverside Botanical Garden. This beautiful park is located in the city’s Chancellor’s Canyon, and it features 150 types of bearded irises. Riverside is home to several golf courses, including...
Storm hits burn scar areas in San Bernardino County, sends mud flow through Oak Glen community
Heavy rains prompted officials to issue flash flood and evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County Tuesday morning. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and Northeast Yucaipa were all subject to an evacuation warning as of 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the Yucaipa Police Department. Officials were concerned about the potential […]
knewsradio.com
Work On I-10 Expands Starting November 7th 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) begins work on the $2.5 million project to place new pavement markings and striping at the on and off ramps on Interstate 10 (I-10) and upgrading sign panels, in and near the cities of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City. Weather permitting.
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions. A The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Santa Ana River bottom homeless encampment ban takes effect
LOS ANGELES - Homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom within Riverside city limits are now illegal. The new rule went into effect Friday, Nov. 4, and Riverside city officials said they aren’t leaving the unhoused high and dry. Critics argue such laws criminalize the homeless and leave...
Quality of life operations result in 15 arrests in Lake Elsinore
Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced.
Apple Valley ‘Lucky Retailer’ sells $12,141 SuperLotto Plus winning ticket
APPLE VALLEY – The Apple Valley Smoke Shop, a CA Lottery recognized “lucky retailer”, recently sold a SuperLotto Plus ticket to a High Desert winner with five matching numbers. Although the $39 million jackpot has still not been hit, the winner received $12,141.
NBC San Diego
Riverside County Firefighter Arrested in Undercover Child Predator Operation
Nineteen Southern California men were arrested last week during an undercover operation led by the Fresno County Sheriff's Department after allegedly attempting to meet with "preteen and early teenage old boys and girls" for purposes of sex, the department shared in a Monday announcement. The operation, dubbed "Operation H.O.O.K," an...
USPS Suspends Service In Riverside, California Immediately
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline, USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
paininthepass.info
Garbage Truck Hits And Kills Pedestrian Crossing Street In San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck by a garbage truck early Wednesday morning. Authorities said the pedestrian, was hit in the intersection of University Parkway onramp to southbound Interstate 215 on Wednesday November 9, 2022 about 5:53am. CHP said the...
foxla.com
Big Bear hit with heavy snow, power outages amid storm
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. - Another significant storm dropped at least six inches of snow on Southern California mountains as a cold airmass moved in behind the weather system. This is the second storm in just a couple weeks. Last week, at least five inches was reported in Big Bear in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.
Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains
Authorities have located the remains of a Yucca Valley man reported missing in July. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept. announced that the remains of Jamal Middleton, 36, were found in the Stepladder Mountains wilderness area of Needles on Nov. 3. Deputies from the Needles Station had responded to a report of a found dead The post Remains of missing Yucca Valley man found in Stepladder Mountains appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0