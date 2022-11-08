Riverside County counted more ballots Saturday, but still not enough to provide an answer in the race for Palm Springs City Council in District 1. As of the latest tally Saturday evening, roughly 166,000 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots remain to be counted. That number was 215,000 24 hours prior. In the District 1 race, Challenger Scott Nevins continues to lead Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner, 1,180 votes to 1,124, but she continues to make gains. Garner picked up 122 votes in Saturday’s count while Nevins gained 110.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO