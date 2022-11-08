Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jewish community seeks education, peace surrounding antisemitism after finding stickers and drawings near and on campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Urban Meyer Asked Who Has "The Edge" Before Michigan-Ohio State Game
The highly-anticipated showdown between Ohio State and Michigan sits just two weeks away. While the game won't be taking place this weekend, Fox's pregame show asked an important question. Do the Wolverines or Buckeyes have the edge in that showdown?. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was the first...
saturdaytradition.com
Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart share thoughts on Heisman resume of CJ Stroud
Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart think C.J. Stroud is on track to become the next Heisman winner. Leinart stated that Stroud’s limited pass performance last weekend against Northwestern shouldn’t hold much stock when considering his Heisman worthiness. 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain forced the Buckeyes to abandon their first game plan due to the weather.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to concerning Ohio State news
Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
Look: Kamryn Babb Shares Heartfelt Moment With Mom After First Touchdown
Blowout games like Saturday's 56-10 win for the Ohio State Buckeyes afford some great opportunities for players who don't always get a chance to see the field. Kamryn Babb, who's collegiate career was derailed by multiple ACL tears, notched his first career catch during today's win over Indiana. His first catch was also his first touchdown — reeling in a eight-yard catch to give the Buckeyes their final score of the day.
Ohio State Players' Reaction To Kamryn Babb Touchdown Going Viral
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb has faced a lot of adversity during his time in Columbus. But on Saturday, the fifth-year senior was able to have the moment of a lifetime. And his teammates were right there to share it with them. Babb was once a highly-touted recruit out...
Ohio State Running Back Miyan Williams Carted Off After Apparent Injury
The Ohio State Buckeyes are hurting at the running back position. Just before halftime of today's game against the Indiana Hoosiers, star running back Miyan Williams went down with an apparent lower-body injury. He was helped off the field by training staff before he was carted into the locker room.
Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why
Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
Look: Miyan Williams Gestured To Ohio State Fans While Being Carted Off
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams had to be carted off the field during the first half of today's game against Indiana. Williams suffered an apparent leg injury in the second quarter. His status for the rest of the game is unclear at the moment. As Williams was being carted...
Look: Fans Are Loving The Weather At Ohio Stadium Today
Today's matchup between Indiana and Ohio State is providing the first snow game of the 2022 college football season. The snow is coming down in Columbus as the Buckeyes prepare to defend their unbeaten campaign. Take a look at the scene here:. This is the second game in a row...
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Holtmann mentions student attendance after low numbers through Buckeyes' first 2 games
Chris Holtmann was asked the low attendance numbers through the first two game of the season. He revealed his thoughts on the matter. Ohio State is 2-0 after wins over Robert Morris and Charleston Southern. The Buckeyes recently beat the Buccaneers by a score of 82-56 on Thursday. While the wins are happening, one thing that the team has not had is a lot of attendance at the game so far.
Ryan Day Was Not Happy Following Ohio State's Game Saturday
Expected to bludgeon Northwestern on Saturday, Ohio State instead earned a modest 21-7 victory. Affected by heavy rain and wind, Heisman hopeful CJ Stroud mustered just 76 passing yards in an ugly win. Although the Buckeyes left Week 10 undefeated and No. 2 in the AP poll and College Football Playoff rankings, head coach Ryan Day didn't love his team's performance.
Look: Ohio State, Michigan Are In 1 Category By Themselves
Ohio State and Michigan have separated themselves as two of the best teams in the 2022 college football season. In fact, these two Big Ten programs are the only teams in the nation that rank top-10 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Buckeyes rank No. 1 in scoring...
Eleven Warriors
Four-star 2023 Linebacker Arion Carter and Four-star 2024 Defensive End Dylan Stewart Are Among Ohio State's Top Recruiting Visitors This Weekend
Considering Ohio State opened its season with five straight home games, two consecutive road contests have made it feel like it’s been forever since the Buckeyes played a game at Ohio Stadium. Nonetheless, OSU is back in Columbus Saturday with a matchup against the struggling Indiana Hoosiers, who have...
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Holtmann compares Bruce Thornton to former Ohio State hoops standout after win over Charleston Southern
Chris Holtmann sees familiar energy in Ohio State Buckeye freshman point guard Bruce Thornton that he hasn’t seen in a while. On Thursday night following the 82-56 victory over Charleston Southern for the Buckeyes, Holtmann weighed in on Thornton’s performance and how it compares to a former Buckeye, CJ Walker.
Purdue Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes bully Boilers, 3-1
After a long rally with players from both teams almost running into the stands, an out-of-bounds hit from Ohio State’s Rylee Rader gave the Boilermakers a 3-point lead in set two and made Holloway Gymnasium truly electric. It wasn't enough to save Purdue from falling short in the match...
Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan
As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
Ohio State football vs. Indiana: Will the weather be better?
The Ohio State football team struggled in Evanston last week against Northwestern. The weather is a large reason to blame. It was windy and rainy during the game, with winds gusting over 50 mph at times. It made throwing the ball nearly impossible for the Buckeyes. Ryan Day said it...
ocolly.com
Jones’ Jumpers: How SIU stunned OSU late in upset victor
Lance Jones couldn’t find his rhythm all game. The SIU guard was shooting 5-15 with just under four minutes to play, as his team trailed OSU 59-51 on the road and his back against the wall. When suddenly, just like the rain in Stillwater on Thursday night, his shot...
NBC4 Columbus
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
