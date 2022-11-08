ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

saturdaytradition.com

Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart share thoughts on Heisman resume of CJ Stroud

Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart think C.J. Stroud is on track to become the next Heisman winner. Leinart stated that Stroud’s limited pass performance last weekend against Northwestern shouldn’t hold much stock when considering his Heisman worthiness. 40 mph+ wind gusts and heavy rain forced the Buckeyes to abandon their first game plan due to the weather.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to concerning Ohio State news

Entering the 2022-23 college football season, Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson was seen by many as potentially the top running back in the entire country. But due to a few lingering injuries, he hasn’t always been available for the Buckeyes this season. And it looks like he’s going to miss another game on Saturday when Ohio State takes on the Indiana Hoosiers.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Kamryn Babb Shares Heartfelt Moment With Mom After First Touchdown

Blowout games like Saturday's 56-10 win for the Ohio State Buckeyes afford some great opportunities for players who don't always get a chance to see the field. Kamryn Babb, who's collegiate career was derailed by multiple ACL tears, notched his first career catch during today's win over Indiana. His first catch was also his first touchdown — reeling in a eight-yard catch to give the Buckeyes their final score of the day.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Left Ohio State Game Early Today - Here's Why

Urban Meyer was at Ohio Stadium with the rest of FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" crew this Saturday to preview a matchup between Indiana and Ohio State. He did not stay for the network's halftime show. FOX's Rob Stone announced that Meyer left because he's feeling under the weather. Fortunately, it...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Fans Are Loving The Weather At Ohio Stadium Today

Today's matchup between Indiana and Ohio State is providing the first snow game of the 2022 college football season. The snow is coming down in Columbus as the Buckeyes prepare to defend their unbeaten campaign. Take a look at the scene here:. This is the second game in a row...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Holtmann mentions student attendance after low numbers through Buckeyes' first 2 games

Chris Holtmann was asked the low attendance numbers through the first two game of the season. He revealed his thoughts on the matter. Ohio State is 2-0 after wins over Robert Morris and Charleston Southern. The Buckeyes recently beat the Buccaneers by a score of 82-56 on Thursday. While the wins are happening, one thing that the team has not had is a lot of attendance at the game so far.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Was Not Happy Following Ohio State's Game Saturday

Expected to bludgeon Northwestern on Saturday, Ohio State instead earned a modest 21-7 victory. Affected by heavy rain and wind, Heisman hopeful CJ Stroud mustered just 76 passing yards in an ugly win. Although the Buckeyes left Week 10 undefeated and No. 2 in the AP poll and College Football Playoff rankings, head coach Ryan Day didn't love his team's performance.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan

As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Jones’ Jumpers: How SIU stunned OSU late in upset victor

Lance Jones couldn’t find his rhythm all game. The SIU guard was shooting 5-15 with just under four minutes to play, as his team trailed OSU 59-51 on the road and his back against the wall. When suddenly, just like the rain in Stillwater on Thursday night, his shot...
STILLWATER, OK
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
COLUMBUS, OH
