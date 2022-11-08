Read full article on original website
Hope Splits Hoops Pair at Home; Zeeland West’s Grid Quest Over, GVSU’s Continues
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 12, 2022) – Levi Borchert scored 17 points as visiting Wisconsin-Oshkosh dumped Hope’s men at DeVos Fieldhouse on Saturday, 67-56. The Flying Dutchmen are at Wisconsin-Whitewater on Wednesday night, with broadcast time at 5:30 PM on The Lakeshore’s 92 7 The Van. Behind 19...
Holland Hospital is First in Michigan to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics, in partnership, are the first in Michigan to offer the BEAR® Implant for treatment of one of the most common knee injuries in the United States, anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. The Bridge-Enhanced® ACL Restoration, or BEAR, Implant is the first medical advancement to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with another tendon or graft – and is the first innovation in ACL tear treatment in more than 30 years.
UPDATE: Youth Found in Hopkins Area
HOPKINS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 11, 2022) – A 14-year-old Burnips area boy was missing but is now found safe and sound, and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is thanking the public for helping to make that so. Curran Edward Putnam hadn’t been seen since walking near his home...
Holland Man Killed in Pickup-Mini Bike Collision
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 12, 2022) – A 48-year-old Holland man lost his ilve in a two-vehicle Saturday evening crash involving a pick up truck and a mini-bike on Holland’s North Side. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Keith Biros, the man was piloting the mini-bike in...
Police Investigate Holland Township Shooting
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 10, 2022) – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning. At that time, deputies were notified by Central Dispatch that a 16 year old male was en route to Holland Community Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.
