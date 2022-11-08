ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Lakefront Brewery unveils new 'Brewer's Reserve' limited-edition beers

By James Groh
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
Lakefront Brewery is unveiling new special edition beers that will be available for a limited time only.

These beers are part of the new 'Brewer's Reserve' series. These are small-batch beers brewed in unique barrels and made with different ingredients.

The beers are Agave Ale with raspberry and aged in tequila barrels, Old Fashioned Blackberry Ale aged in brandy barrels, and the Baltic porter which is aged in bourbon and brandy barrels. One bottle is $4 or it's $20 for a six-pack.

These are high abv beers ranging from 12.1 to 13.4 percent.

Fans can only buy these beers inside the brewery. Lakefront did not mention how long these beers would be available for.

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

