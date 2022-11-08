ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Freshman Menifield leads Washington over North Florida 75-67

SEATTLE (AP) — True freshman Keyon Menifield made the most of his first collegiate start, scoring 21 points to help rally the Washington Huskies to a 75-67 victory over North Florida on Friday night. Menifield got the start after early-season injuries left Washington (2-0) missing starters Keion Brooks Jr....
SEATTLE, WA
Fresno State 37, UNLV 30

FRES_Mims 5 run (Lynch kick), 6:16. UNLV_FG Gutierrez 27, :17. FRES_Pope 2 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 3:15. UNLV_FG Gutierrez 38, :48. UNLV_Robbins 66 run (Ni.Williams pass from Ky.Williams), 9:28. FRES_Moreno-Cropper 65 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 8:47. FRES_FG Lynch 29, 2:56. UNLV_FG Gutierrez 33, :09. A_23,146. ___. FRES UNLV.
FRESNO, CA
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
STANFORD, CA
Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

