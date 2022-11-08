Read full article on original website
How ex-Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson have performed since NFC West trades
In October, the Carolina Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver Robbie Anderson to the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.
9 Tennessee Titans-Denver Broncos predictions: Broncos Country falls off the horse in Nashville
The Tennessee Titans have some room ahead of their AFC South foes, and a good bit of work to get back into the No. 1 seed race ahead of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Entering the most difficult part of the schedule (while Denver and Green Bay are down, they're not Indianapolis...
NFL Playoff Picture: AFC's crowded race for the No. 1 seed complicated by Josh Allen injury
The Tennessee Titans enter a difficult part of the schedule with the No. 1 seed of the AFC still at arm's length. Tennessee has tricky games with Denver, Green Bay and Cincinnati upcoming, and games against Philadelphia and Dallas in December. Before Week 10, the Titans are the No. 4 seed but just...
Ex-WSU coach who was fired for being unvaccinated is now coaching at a Bay Area HS
Rolovich is now an assistant for the San Marin Mustangs.
College Football Week 11 preview: All eyes on Texas; Nick Saban and Alabama look to avoid shocking mark
Week 11 of the college football season has four games between top-25 teams, highlighted by the matchup between No. 4 TCU and No. 18 Texas in Fort Worth.
Freshman Menifield leads Washington over North Florida 75-67
SEATTLE (AP) — True freshman Keyon Menifield made the most of his first collegiate start, scoring 21 points to help rally the Washington Huskies to a 75-67 victory over North Florida on Friday night. Menifield got the start after early-season injuries left Washington (2-0) missing starters Keion Brooks Jr....
Fresno State 37, UNLV 30
FRES_Mims 5 run (Lynch kick), 6:16. UNLV_FG Gutierrez 27, :17. FRES_Pope 2 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 3:15. UNLV_FG Gutierrez 38, :48. UNLV_Robbins 66 run (Ni.Williams pass from Ky.Williams), 9:28. FRES_Moreno-Cropper 65 pass from Haener (Lynch kick), 8:47. FRES_FG Lynch 29, 2:56. UNLV_FG Gutierrez 33, :09. A_23,146. ___. FRES UNLV.
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
