Ice Storm Warning issued for Brown, Day, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 07:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Day; Marshall ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Brown, Marshall and Day Counties. * WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Blizzard Warning issued for West Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-10 14:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-11 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: West Polk BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of over an inch an hour are possible this afternoon.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Iron by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 02:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Iron WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. The higher amounts will occur from Hurley to Upson toward the Ashland County border. * WHERE...Iron County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some additional light accumulation may linger into Sunday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 03:17:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 12 inches. The heaviest snowfall will be away from the Lake Superior shoreline and in the higher terrain areas of the Huron Mountains and west of Marquette and Big Bay with the lightest amounts along the Lake Superior shoreline and south of Witch Lake and McFarland. * WHERE...Baraga and Marquette Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benzie, Leelanau, Manistee, Wexford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Benzie; Leelanau; Manistee; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Wexford Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Kalamazoo, Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Kalamazoo; Lake; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest amounts of snowfall will be west of US 131.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Missaukee by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Charlevoix; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Missaukee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with localized amounts of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Missaukee and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 02:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING High tide has passed and water levels have fallen below minor flood stage.
Flood Advisory issued for Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 23:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 13:32:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Monroe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING FOR THE IRONDEQUOIT CREEK * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected on the Irondequoit Creek. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following county, Monroe. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 410 AM EST, gauge reports indicate elevated water levels on the Irondequoit Creek. Minor flooding is expected in the advisory area. Earlier rainfall amounts between 1.5 and 2.5 inches have caused creek and stream rises overnight. - Ellison Park is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Irondequoit, East Rochester and Brighton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Petersburg Borough by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 23:30:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-12 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Petersburg Borough DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Petersburg Borough. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Grant, Hettinger, McKenzie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 03:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Dunn; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Williams DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST/8 AM MST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Much of western and portions of south central North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST/8 AM MST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
Special Weather Statement issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 03:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 04:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carbon; Monroe Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Carbon and western Monroe Counties through 415 AM EST At 317 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers with a history of producing strong winds extending from near Dalton to Delano. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lehighton, Mount Pocono, Tobyhanna, Palmerton, Jim Thorpe, Nesquehoning, Weatherly, New Mahoning, Pocono Pines, Pocono Raceway, Lake Harmony, Long Pond, Albrightsville, Sun Valley, Arrowhead Lake, Jonas, Meckesville, Beltzville State Park, Blakeslee and Penn Forest Reservoir. This includes the following highways Northeast Extension between mile markers 72 and 97. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 277 and 296. Interstate 380 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 2 and 13. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 02:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...St Johns River Basin. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
High Surf Advisory issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 04:02:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...from the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Middlesex, Northern New London, Southern Middlesex by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 02:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Middlesex; Northern New London; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
High Surf Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 04:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-12 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 03:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph are expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures are possible again Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-11 20:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see moderate flooding impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1100 AM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM EST Friday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM EST Friday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Fri 7 pm 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.3 9.3
Severe Weather Statement issued for Susquehanna by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 02:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 03:15:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Susquehanna A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EST FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROOME...SOUTH CENTRAL CHENANGO AND CENTRAL SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES At 250 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sanitaria Springs to near Hop Bottom, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kirkwood, Conklin, Jackson, Susquehanna, Coventry, Susquehanna Depot, Montrose, Dimock, Harford and Hallstead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Block Island, Bristol, Eastern Kent, Newport, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 03:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Block Island; Bristol; Eastern Kent; Newport; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Rhode Island as well parts of southeast Massachusetts. This includes the Cape and Islands. * WHEN...until 11 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
