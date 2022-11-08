After another postseason exit at the hands of the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees find themselves at a crossroads. Longtime general manager Brian Cashman’s contract is up, and early indications suggest he will return. However, the team needs to look in the mirror and carefully consider whether Cashman should come back. The Yankees have failed to reach the World Series since their championship year of 2009. While they are a near-perennial playoff team, they lose for basically the same reason every year: their offense goes to bed in October. This suggests issues with roster construction, which should be blamed on the front office. Cashman is certainly capable of putting together a competitive roster, but it’s clear he’s not the person to get the Yankees over the hump. At this point, bringing on a fresh face as GM would set them up better for the future.

14 HOURS AGO