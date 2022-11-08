ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NJ.com

Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding

There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
FanSided

New York Yankees fans going to puke after Brian Cashman’s comments

The amount of New York Yankees fans that want to see Josh Donaldson back in pinstripes can likely be counted on one hand. General manager Brian Cashman does not care. Cashman defended the embattled third baseman, saying that Donaldson will be starting at the hot corner in 2023. He lauded Donaldson’s defense and said that he feels that there is a lot more left in the bat than he showed in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

What Yankees great Derek Jeter would tell Aaron Judge about free agency

Yankees legend Derek Jeter’s one shot at free agency was not a fun experience. After 16 seasons, 11 Star-Games, seven pennants and five World Series titles, Jeter had no interest shopping his services when his 10-year, $189-million contract ran out after the 2010 season. He was 36, planned to be a Yankees lifer and he told GM Brian Cashman that before and during negotiating.
MassLive.com

If Red Sox sign qualified free agent like Aaron Judge or Brandon Nimmo, what draft picks would they lose?

The Red Sox extended a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to both Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that 12 other players — Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob DeGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo, Willson Contreras, Chris Bassitt, Anthony Rizzo, Tyler Anderson, Martín Pérez and Joc Pederson — also received qualifying offers.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees need to most fast on Aaron Judge before bidding war commences

One way or another, the New York Yankees will need to offer up a significant contract for superstar slugger Aaron Judge. The question is, how long can the Yankees wait before a massive bidding war spreads to the West Coast teams and the Yanks find themselves paying over the premium for one of the best players in the game?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lastwordonsports.com

Yankees, Cashman Should Part Ways

After another postseason exit at the hands of the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees find themselves at a crossroads. Longtime general manager Brian Cashman’s contract is up, and early indications suggest he will return. However, the team needs to look in the mirror and carefully consider whether Cashman should come back. The Yankees have failed to reach the World Series since their championship year of 2009. While they are a near-perennial playoff team, they lose for basically the same reason every year: their offense goes to bed in October. This suggests issues with roster construction, which should be blamed on the front office. Cashman is certainly capable of putting together a competitive roster, but it’s clear he’s not the person to get the Yankees over the hump. At this point, bringing on a fresh face as GM would set them up better for the future.
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
