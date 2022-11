TORONTO -- Borje Salming was "The King" when he played for Toronto. On Saturday night, the Maple Leafs gave Salming a royal -- and overwhelmingly emotional -- welcome home. The 71-year-old Salming -- who spent 16 of his 17 NHL seasons patrolling Toronto's blue line -- was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in July and has faced a rapid decline to his health. A progressive disease of the nervous system, ALS affects cells in the brain and spinal cord that leads to muscle control loss. Salming revealed last month he has lost the ability to speak.

6 HOURS AGO