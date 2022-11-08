ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Grizzlies Stay on Top of the Southwest Division

By Austin Timberlake
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

The Grizzlies (7-4) are on pace to make the playoffs early in the season as they are currently in sixth place in the entire Western Conference.

So far this week they have already taken down the Wizards (5-6) on Sunday night. Desmond Bane led Memphis with 28 points in this 103-97 victory at the FedEx Forum.

On Monday they played the Celtics (7-3) who made the NBA Finals last year but fell just short with a score of 109-106. Boston’s Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 39 points.

They will take on the Spurs (5-6) on Wednesday, November 9th at 7 PM in San Antonio for their next game. Minnesota will travel to Memphis on Friday, November 11th at 8:30 PM. This game will be on ESPN.

The post Memphis Grizzlies Stay on Top of the Southwest Division appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Duke's best defensive start in 76 years

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has made defense a focal point. In their 84-38 home win over USC Upstate on Friday night, the defensive-minded Blue Devils scored 39 points off turnovers. Indeed, that's one more point than the visitors scored altogether, pretty much an unheard-of ...
DURHAM, NC
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Readers offer FTX Arena replacement names (Pepas Palace?)

Q: They should go back to calling it AmericanAirlines Arena, everyone knows what that is. – Wes. A: With the FTX Arena moniker proving short-lived for the Heat, you assuredly do not go back to the name of a sponsor that no longer is an arena sponsor (although in theory if Miami-Dade were to offer a discount amid desperation, who knows?). But since this has become an issue with FTX’s failures ...
MIAMI, FL
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy