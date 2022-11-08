Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Women's swimming and diving dominates Penn, 220.5-79.5
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's swimming and diving (2-3, 2-3 Ivy) cruised by Penn, 220.5-79.5 on Saturday afternoon at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. The Bears had 15 first-place finishes against the Quakers. It was a big day for the Bears as multiple Bears took home multiple wins....
Sailing competes at Match Race National Championship
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown sailing team will compete at the ICSA/College Sailing Match Race National Championship this weekend in San Diego, Calif. The Bears won the New England Championship, which qualified them automatically for the National Championship. A breakdown of who will be competing this weekend for Brown...
Volleyball Sweeps Harvard in Penultimate Regular Season Match
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball (13-9, 9-4 Ivy) registered eight aces en route to a 3-0 victory over Harvard (5-16, 4-9 Ivy) on Friday evening inside the Pizzitola Sports Center. The Bears swept the series with a 25-12, 25-17, 25-21 home win. Freshman Jessie Golden posted three aces and...
Men's Lacrosse Announces Incoming Class
Head coach Mike Daly announced a 15-player incoming class with 11 freshmen, three transfers, and one Team IMPACT addition joining the program. The 2023 Bears roster features 50 student-athletes as well as Luke Colannino from Team IMPACT. Kieran Anzelone. M | 5-10 | 180 | Potomac, Md. | Deerfield Academy...
Men's soccer hosts Yale on Senior Day
PROVIDENCE R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will host Yale this Saturday, Nov. 12 on Senior Day. The Bears' five-member senior class will be honored postgame. Owen Schwartz, Zakary Lawal, Brady Van Epps, Paul Elliott, and Michael Chung make up the class. The game will be broadcast live...
Women’s Hockey Heads to Penn State for Weekend Series
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Unbeaten away from home this season, the Brown women's hockey team will hit the road for two games against No. 12 Penn State this Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 2 p.m. The two games in Happy Valley will mark Brown's fifth and sixth consecutive...
Women's swimming and diving falls to Harvard in Friday dual
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's swimming (1-3, 1-3 Ivy) fell to Harvard (2-0, 1-0 Ivy) on Friday afternoon at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center. The Bears had three first-place finishes against the Crimson. "We raced tough tonight against the defending Ivy champs," said head coach Kate Kovenock. "I'm...
Columbia Holds off Brown in Overtime
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown football team overcame a 21-point deficit to force overtime, but was unable to complete the comeback as Columbia used an overtime touchdown to take down the Bears 31-24 on Senior Day at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. INSIDE THE BOX SCORE. Senior tailback...
Late Goal Stuns Men’s Soccer in 2-1 Defeat
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – An 88th minute goal from Yale stunned the Brown men's soccer team in a 2-1 defeat on Saturday night at Stevenson-Pincince Field in the 2022 season finale for both teams. Junior Kojo Dadzie scored his fourth goal of the season off a penalty kick to give...
Bear Chats with Will Burroughs '05
Scott Cordischi sits down with former Brown football captain Will Burroughs '05, who is will be an honorary captain at this weekend's Salute to Service football game against Columbia. Burroughs is now a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy and talks about his time at Brown, and journey through Notre Dame Law School to his current career with the Navy.
Women's swimming and diving hosts Harvard and Penn over weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's swimming and diving will be in the pool for two meets over the weekend taking on Harvard and Penn. The Bears will face off against the Crimson on Friday (Nov 11) before taking on Penn on Saturday (Nov. 12). The meet against the Crimson...
Volleyball closes regular season hosting Harvard and Dartmouth
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball closes up its regular season with games against Harvard and Dartmouth over the weekend. The Bears will host the Crimson on Friday (Nov. 11) at 7 p.m. and will host the Big Green on Saturday (Nov. 12) at 5 p.m. Before the match against...
Third Period Goal Lifts Princeton Over Men's Hockey Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Princeton Tigers (2-3-0, 2-3-0 ECAC) struck for a power play goal in the third period to take a 1-0 ECAC conference win over the Brown Bears (1-4-1, 1-4-1 ECAC) Saturday night at Meehan Auditorium. "You get what you earn and we did not earn any...
Brown to Welcome Columbia for Senior Day and Salute to Service Day
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown football team will host Columbia this Saturday in the Bears' home finale at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. Brown will honor the 31 members of its senior class in a pregame ceremony, as well as host its Salute to Service Day. GAME INFO.
James Perry Coaches Show Return to the Air Thursday Night
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The James Perry Coaches Show will be back live on the air this evening, Thursday, November 10 at 6 p.m. on 790 The Score and online at TheScore790.com. This week's show will air live courtside from the Pizzitola Sports Center ahead of Thursday night's men's basketball home opener against Colgate.
Men's Hockey Drops Hard-Fought ECAC Contest to #5 Quinnipiac
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The fifth-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-1-2, 3-0-0 ECAC) scored twice in the third and held on for a 4-3 conference win over the Brown Bears (1-3-1, 1-3-1 ECAC) Friday night at Meehan Auditorium. "We have to learn how to win. We're every bit as good as that...
Men's Hockey Hosts #5 Quinnipiac Friday; Princeton Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (1-2-1, 1-2-1 ECAC) return to the friendly confines of Meehan Auditorium to host the fifth-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-1-2, 2-0-0 ECAC) on Friday before welcoming the Princeton Tigers (0-3-0, 0-3-0 ECAC) on Saturday. Both games are set to begin at 7 p.m. and will...
Mauricio scores career-high 27 in close loss at Duquesne
PITTSBRUGH, Pa. – Brown women's basketball (0-2) was led by a career-high 27 points from Isabella Mauricio, but the Bears fell to Duquesne (2-0) 77-69 on Friday night (Nov. 11). Mauricio poured in the most points by Bear since March 7, 2020, hitting a career-high seven threes. Mauricio was...
Women's basketball travels to Duquesne for Friday night matchup
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Brown women's basketball hits the road for the first time this season with a trip to Duquesne on Friday (Nov. 11). The Bears are looking to bounce back from a close opening night loss to Fairfield. The game against the Dukes will begin at 6 p.m....
Men's basketball falls to Colgate in home opener
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to Colgate 77-68 Thursday night in the team's home opener at the Pizzitola Sports Center. "First off, Colgate is really experienced, they have a championship culture, they're extremely well coached and they have really smart players," Men's Basketball Head Coaching Chair Mike Martin '04 said. "We wanted to try to use our speed and athleticism to combat their size, but it's easier said than done. In a game like that, we had too many mistakes, too many breakdowns. If we want to compete with some of the best teams at our level, we have to eliminate some of those mistakes."
