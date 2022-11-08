After our flip-flop of going back to Oregon and hiking southbound to reconnect where we left off in California, we travel all the way back to Seattle to tackle the final 180 miles of the PCT. We are full of hope and excitement to make it to Canada. The last miles of the PCT are still closed, but we’re hoping that the expected snow will put out the fires and opens the trail again. It turned out that this sounded good in theory, but really hits us hard in the face on the first day back on trail.

