How 'The Watcher' Has Already Set up a Season 2
Although based on a real-life story, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's The Watcher manages to conjure a world of its own, full of interesting characters and possible suspects. Throughout the course of Season 1, The Watcher explores the possibility of multiple individuals being the Watcher. From the retired English professor Roger Kaplan (Michael Nouri) to the former occupant of the house, Andrew (Seth Gabel), all remain possible suspects, based on circumstantial evidence. Importantly, Season 1 of The Watcher ends with Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora (Naomi Watts) moving out of Boulevard 657, but the move doesn't ensure that the new occupants will not be haunted by the letters of the Watcher. Along with the identity of the Watcher, the showmakers have also left some other unanswered questions open for speculation. With Netflix renewing The Watcher for Season 2, there are many angles to explore in what could be another thrilling season.
'Cobra Kai': 10 Episodes That Left Everyone Diving for the Tissue Box
Cobra Kai may be known for being full of action-packed scenes full of karate fights, but sometimes, the Netflix drama will throw in some episodes that will leave you diving for the tissue box. The Karate Kid's badass moments may have outshone its sadder ones, but that's not always the case for its reboot series.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Trailer Showcases a Fantastic New World and Thrilling Battles
There’s a lot happening in The Witcher world, and come December, Netflix will once again take fans to the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin. To give the fans a taste of what to expect, the streamer has released a new teaser set to a very soulful song. The new clip teases the origins of our unlikely central trio, consisting of fierce Elven warrior Scian (Michelle Yeoh), traveling musician Éile (Sophia Brown), and vengeful Fjall (Laurence O’Fuarain). We see them engaging in various battles, and by the looks of it, the series will have some major high-octave action sequences. The thrilling clip also hits a slightly somber note by alluring to the mysteries that are going to unfold in the upcoming four-part series.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Is More Political Than Ever
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Mike White’s The White Lotus was a minor miracle when it debuted last year; although the production was constrained by restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, White was able to create a searing, politically relevant examination of our fascination with the upper class and their privileges. While it was funny, moving, and disturbing all at once, The White Lotus felt like it was a success that couldn’t be recreated. Thankfully, White hasn’t made any mistakes thus far in the show’s second season. The first season analyzed a lot of aspects of privilege, but Season 2 has specifically turned its eye to political indifference. It feels like a particularly timely topic during an election year.
'Tulsa King' Premiere Review: Stallone Rules All in Taylor Sheridan's New Show
To say Taylor Sheridan has had a successful career on television is putting it lightly. After writing the Sicario films, receiving an Oscar nomination for his screenplay for Hell or High Water, and directing the acclaimed thriller Wind River, Sheridan moved over to the small screen with Paramount Network's smash hit Yellowstone, a series that has become one of the biggest shows on cable television. Since then, he's created a handful of spin-offs for said show that have either premiered on Paramount+ or are about to, as well as built up an impressive slate of new and incoming series for the burgeoning streaming service. One of those is Tulsa King, which holds the distinction of marking the television debut of Rocky Balboa himself, Sylvester Stallone. Sheridan has teamed up with Terence Winter, who has an impressive resume himself, including The Sopranos and The Wolf of Wall Street, for one of the most highly anticipated new shows of the year (well, of the ones that don't involve dragons, elves, Jedis, and superheroes).
How to Watch 'Mythic Quest' Season 3
This week brings the glorious return of Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest for its third season. The workplace comedy continues to thrive after its first two seasons led by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creators and writers Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The series focuses on a studio team for the titular online role-playing video game that is led by Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao), the two creative directors and engineers. Their dysfunctional staff consists of their executive producer, David (David Hornsby), and head of monetization, Brad (Danny Pudi). Game testers, Dana (Imani Hakim) and Rachel (Ashly Burch), and the studio assistant, Jo (Jessie Ennis), round out the rest of the Mythic Quest team. This season notably will not feature F. Murray Abraham's C.W. Longbottom after the actor's exit from the show.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Off to a Roaring Start at International Box Office
Marvel has had a great year in both theaters and on Disney+, but the MCU is ending 2022 with an explosively emotional bang thanks to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated sequel will be breaking the bank all around the world this weekend. However, Wakanda Forever has started the superhero party early in some global markets. The film has already made $10.1 million in 17 foreign markets this past Wednesday.
How to Watch ‘Tulsa King’ Starring Sylvester Stallone
The Italian Stallion is back on the small screen and making his scripted show debut with Tulsa King. The crime drama series comes from Academy Award-nominee Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water) and Emmy Award winner Terence Winter (Boardwalk Empire), who also serves as the showrunner for the same. The plot of Tulsa King follows Sylvester Stallone as an indomitable mafia boss, Dwight Manfredi, who sets up a criminal organization in Tulsa, Oklahoma, post his release from prison after 25 years. Stallone also serves as one of the executive producers of the show. The series is directed by Benjamin Semanoff.
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max November 2022
Of all the many competing streaming services, HBO Max boasts what is arguably the strongest cinematic library of the lot of them. And with a new month comes new excellent additions to what is already a bountiful collection of films. So, if you’re looking to escape the cold of the looming winter with a good movie, whether that be a gripping action film, a hilarious comedy, or something much darker; HBO Max has you covered. Take a look below to see some of the highlights we’ve selected from this month’s additions.
'The Crown' Season 5 Episode 3 Recap: Mou Money Mou Problems
Episode 3 of The Crown Season 5 drops us into a soccer game in Egypt in 1946 between local Egyptians and British soldiers, during which the British throw more elbows than Karl Malone. It’s a mismatched contest that the locals cannot win and, in many ways, a microcosm of Egypt under British imperial rule. Mou Mou (Amir El-Masry), the episode's namesake, is a local Egyptian whom the British ignore when he calls for a foul after he’s knocked to the ground. Mou Mou shrugs off the snub and, as he does, overlooks the primary credo for the episode. The British Empire will never see him as an equal deserving of a voice, and he will spend this lifetime chasing their approval at immense financial and personal cost.
That Huge 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Scene on The Ancestral Plane, Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverIn the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Black Panther exists in the limbo of science and spirituality. On the one hand, the protector of Wakanda gets his powers by ingesting a drug made from the Heart-Shaped Herb, a plant that grows in soil rich in vibranium. But, simultaneously, the process is not only chemical, as consuming the plant through an ancient ritual also sends the Black Panther into the Ancestral Plane, where they meet with the spirits of warriors long gone. So, when it’s time for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to reveal who’ll be the next Black Panther, we are taken to the Ancestral Plane.
10 Best Movies & TV Shows About the British Royal Family
The British Royal Family has been the subject of numerous movies and series throughout the years. The monarchy has spanned decades with magnificent figures positioning themselves as key players in the history books. With its long history, it is inevitable that the family has had their lives depicted on screen. For example the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign is the longest in the Commonwealth, has had her life story turned into major movies and shows.
Who Was Lake Bell's Character in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here and with it comes the sea of normal questions. But the Ryan Coogler sequel brings quick moments from pretty big names, including Lake Bell and Robert John Burke! The two appear in the film as members of the CIA team and "friends" of Martin Freeman's Everett Ross (which he reveals later in the movie) but their characters are a fascinating inclusion because they're only in the film for a brief scene.
'High School Musical's Ashley Tisdale to Star in Semi-Autobiographical Comedy Series 'Brutally Honest'
Ashley Tisdale will soon be returning to the small screen, as the High School Musical star is set to helm the comedy series Brutally Honest for CBS, a semi-autobiographical depiction of the actress and singer's life that will reunite her with two all-star screenwriters. According to Deadline, Tisdale will star in the show, and also serve as an executive producer. The single-camera show, which is set to be helmed by CBS Studios, "is a comedy about how having a baby can ruin, save, change, destroy and inspire your marriage…all before lunch," according to a logline for Brutally Honest.
How 'Wakanda Forever' Is Better Than 'Black Panther'
Editor's note: The following article contains full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been... interesting, to say the least. It's a phase that has had a lot of really high highs, such as three generations of web-slingers uniting in Spider-Man: No Way Home and the refreshingly unique take on time travel with the only Disney+ Marvel series to get a second season in Loki. However, it's also had some pretty significant lows, including the now infamously dull Eternals and the just too on-the-nose for its own good She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Given that many fans consider Phase 4 to be a mixed bag, it's one of the many reasons why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to be a bonafide hit.
Who Are 'Wakanda Forever's Midnight Angels and Are They in The Comics?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Sometimes even the Dora Milaje need help and that's when the Midnight Angels step in. A subgroup of warriors, they are the personal bodyguards of the Black Panther, and we get our first glimpse of them in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! In the world of Marvel comics, the Midnight Angels were created by T'Challa after Doctor Doom stole the Vibranium from Wakanda. While that isn't the same history that now exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, their inclusion in the world of Wakanda Forever is still very exciting.
Here's Who Bill Skarsgård Plays in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Ahead of the highly anticipated return of John Wick next spring, director Chad Stahelski is giving viewers some insight into the roles of some franchise newcomers. He sat down recently with Collider's own Steve Weintraub for a wide-ranging chat about John Wick 4, which sees Keanu Reeves facing new foes in his path to finally defeating the High Table, and they got on the topic of three actors - Bill Skarsgård, Clancy Brown, and Shamier Anderson. During the interview, he gave a slight peak at what to expect from their characters in the upcoming sequel and how they play into the larger story.
Riri's Badass Suits: Everything You Need to Know
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.Between the rise of Talokan and Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the U.S.' search for vibranium, and Shuri (Letitia Wright) becoming the new Black Panther, there’s a lot to unpack in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, the movie also finds time to introduce a new heroine, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who’s destined to become Ironheart, Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) successor. While Riri still didn’t get her superhero name in Wakanda Forever, the movie does reveal how the genius teenager puts together her Iron Man suit, teasing what we can expect from the upcoming Ironheart solo series.
Ellen Pompeo Is Finally Saying Goodbye to 'Grey's Anatomy' In February
[This article contains spoilers for the Season 19 fall finale of Grey’s Anatomy.]The winter return of medical drama Grey’s Anatomy will see the series’ titular character, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) leave. Pompeo, whose character will be leaving to pursue a career in Boston, will say farewell to being a core cast member on February 23. According to a recent report by Deadline, the return of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, February 23 will mark Meredith’s departure from the show.
'Andor': Diego Luna Breaks Down Cassian's Story in New Featurette
Disney has unveiled another look at their Star Wars spinoff, Andor. The show, based around one of the central characters from 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, tells the origins of Cassian Andor, a thief-turned-spy for the Rebel Alliance. The series has concluded its arc within the Narkina 5...
