Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Related
5 Popular Flint Chain Restaurants That Evaporated, Some Still Exist
Sometimes chain restaurants get a bad rap. People like to say "local joints are better" or something like that. Really, those places are located "just around the corner" and friends, family and neighbors probably work there. Sounds kind of "local." Chain restaurants used to be a really big deal when...
Felch to China, 13 Townships Genesee County Michigan Doesn’t Know
Michigan is known for beautiful parks, lakes, beaches, snow and Flint Style Coney Islands... (well, here in Genesee County for the latter). From cities of all sizes, smaller villages and the massive Detroit Metro, townships surround all of us. Notice I didn't say "towns?" The Michigan Townships Association (MTA) has a clear description for our hometowns:
Time Has Not Been Kind to South Flint Plaza, but Changes Could Be On the Way
Once upon a time in Flint... Unfortunately, there are way too many places in and around Vehicle City whose story can start with that line. Areas once pinnacles of the city and hot spots to visit have fallen victim to time and economy. Considered the place to shop back in its heyday, South Flint Plaza sits decaying and barely alive, but new proposed plans could change its landscape.
Flint and Genesee County Michigan Have Been Playing Uno Wrong All Along
Since we were toddlers, we've played some variation of Uno. Playing the game with friends was somewhat difficult at times because each family played differently. Most of the fun is creating your own rules and letting the curse words fly because of the shock & awe of mee-maw slamming you with a Draw 4 just before you were "going out."
Wayne County Lightfest Returns in Westland, MI on November 17th
The light displays are starting to pop up already here in Michigan. Even though we haven't even made it to Thanksgiving yet, the Christmas light displays are being built as we speak. Next Thursday, November 17th, the Wayne County Lightfest will reopen to the public to show off thousands of Christmas lights.
I-475 Through Flint, Genesee County Michigan Will Be Transforming
Growing up in Genesee County, Michigan means you've likely, always heard rumors of I-475 being expanded south to connect at US-23. For years, there were studies and plans by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to be ready, if that day ever arrived. Will I-475 in Genesee County, MI ever...
WNEM
Multiple fires discovered inside vacant Flint school
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters arrived at the Flint Central High School to find three small fires burning, Chief Raymond Barton said. According to the chief, there were two fires on the first floor and one on the second and all fires were put out quickly. Firefighters were walking the...
Here Are Genesee County’s 10 Most Accident Prone Intersections
Ironically, Genesee County's most dangerous intersection is not far from a Michigan Secretary of State branch office. There's also Speedway, McDonald's, and a funeral home nearby. The 25 Safest Places to Live in Michigan - Do You Know Where Your Town Ranks?. Be sure to keep scrolling to see the...
Gaylord Woman Missing for 3 Weeks After Disappearing in Sterling Heights
Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to search for a woman from Gaylord that went missing a little over three weeks ago. Alexandria “Lexie” Gorman, 27, of Gaylord, went missing back on October 16. While Gorman is originally from Gaylord, Michigan, she disappeared while staying at a residence in Sterling Heights.
CoRUNna Road VS. CoRAHna Road in Flint – How Do You Say It?
Here is another pronunciation in Flint to ponder. A couple of weeks ago, a debate erupted in the office about the pronunciation of a particular road in Flint. After battling out the correct pronunciation of Hemphill Road (Hemp-hill vs. Hem-phill,) we took to the internet. Upon doing that, more pronunciation questions came to light.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
Daily Beast
Dad of Black Boys Left by White Firefighters Says Cops Took His Blood
The father of two Black boys who died after being missed by white firefighters in Flint, Michigan, this spring told The Daily Beast that he was held by police for several hours and had his blood drawn by cops while his sons fought for their lives. “I was going crazy...
Saginaw’s Iron Dragon Pastries now open and accepting Thanksgiving pie orders
SAGINAW, MI — Iron Dragon Pastries is one of the newest small businesses to join the SVRC Marketplace. Iron Dragon Pastries opened in early November, offering pies, pasties, croissants and other baked goods. “Everyone’s been really supportive here,” General Manager Ben Okowit-Nagy said during the bakery’s second week in...
‘Why you do that, man?’ widower asks Saginaw man on trial in 2020 killings of wife, daughter
SAGINAW, MI — Wiping tears from his eyes, a Saginaw man recalled the night he lost his wife of five decades and his adult daughter in one night. Gun violence claimed them both during what began as a small gathering of family in an East Side home nearly three years ago.
Flint Woman Could Face Four Years for Calling in School Bomb Threat
A 31-year-old Flint Township woman has been arrested for allegedly calling in bomb threats against the Carman Ainsworth School District. The woman was formally charged in 67th District Court yesterday (11/9) and could face four years in prison on each of the following charges:. Count 1 – False report or...
Police Looking for Detroit Man Who Tortured Dog & Sent Video to Ex
Police in the Detroit area are looking for a man who videotaped his ex-girlfriend's dog being tortured and then sent her the footage. Julius Holley is accused of stealing the woman's six-pound Yorkie, torturing it, and leaving it in a bucket outside the woman's front door. Horrific Case of Animal...
How Does Detroit Not Make the Top 10 for ‘Best Sports City’?
I'm not gonna sit here and say that I'm the biggest sports fan ever. Quite honestly, I'm probably not even the most "medium" sports fan around. But what I do know is that I enjoy watching sports. And I enjoy it enough to say that I am a little bit confused by the fact that Detroit, Michigan isn't in the top 10 when it comes to "2022's Best Sports Cities."
Thank You Veterans – Free Thanksgiving Dinner For Vets In Lapeer
Project Brotherhood Resolve of Lapeer is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner party for veterans. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend this free event. Project Brotherhood Resolve is founded to address the growing problem of Veteran Homelessness and Veteran Suicide through intervention. This non-profit organization does so much for our local veterans, and this free Thanksgiving dinner is proof of that.
Mi Health Clinic giving away 300 Thanksgiving turkeys in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Mi Health Clinic is preparing to give away 300 turkeys to help area residents in need celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The health organization’s annual turkey giveaway will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Mi Health Clinic’s family care/urgent care office, 3925 Fortune Blvd. in Saginaw.
WNEM
Hospitals at capacity due to surge in RSV cases
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -RSV patients have hospitals across the state overwhelmed, as they are struggling to keep up with the number of children coming in. “It’s terrible” said Dr. Nicole Sinclair Pediatric Intensive Care Doctor at Covenant Medical Center. “It’s really bad we’re having a pretty significant season.”
Club 93.7
Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0