WASHINGTON – A Kansas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election, according to the United State's Attorney.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO