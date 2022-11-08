ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting machines down in Mercer County due to glitch

NEW JERSEY -- Officials in Mercer County are reassuring voters after a glitch on Election Day. The county's website says all voting machines are down due to a system outage.

Voting machines are down across Mercer County, New Jersey due to a glitch.

According to the Robbinsville Township website, there are ballot printing and scanning issues.

County officials said they're working to fix the issue, but there could be a delay in counting ballots Tuesday night.

Voters are still able to cast their votes with a standard ballot.

On Twitter, New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said, " ... paper ballots are available at your precinct, and all polling locations are open. Rest assured: paper ballots are safe and secure, and your vote will be counted."

"On behalf of our NJGOP legal counsel and election integrity team, I want to make crystal clear to the voters of Mercer County that in spite of reported problems with scanners on voting machines in Mercer County, this issue does not affect their voting experience at all. Voters will still enter their polling place, cast their vote, and insert the paper ballot into the machine as they normally would," said NJ GOP Executive Director Tom Szymanski. "Voters can be completely rest assured that NJGOP is ensuring voters' rights are protected at all phases of the process and that their vote counts."

"The Democratic Party of NJ is monitoring the situation regarding scanning issues at voting machines in Mercer County, and we want every voter to understand that your vote will be counted and your voice will be heard. Voters will vote as they usually would, so that experience will be the same. We have deployed resources from our Voter Protection team to make sure the tabulation of the vote will go smoothly, so voters in Mercer County should feel 100% confident that their vote will be counted and should make sure to get to the polls before 8pm," said New Jersey Democratic State Committee Executive Director Saily Avelenda.

The voting machine company Dominion is working to resolve the problem.

