CBS LA

Krispy Kreme giving out free glazed doughnuts for voting on Election Day

By Jessica Stevenson
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ADaO_0j3FXdxL00

On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme is offering a free treat to those who get out and vote.

The national donut chain said they are celebrating voters by offering all guests a free Original Glazed doughnut, both in-store and in the drive-thru on Election Day.

"A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote. We're happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme . "So cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks."

To find a participating location, visit here.

