Parties Begin Announcing Leadership For New Legislative Session
(KNSI) – Minnesota’s Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party now controls both chambers of the state legislature. Members in the house announced Thursday they have reelected Melissa Hortman as Speaker. Joining her in a leadership role are Majority Leader Jamie Long and Majority Whip Athena Hollins. Hortman says the party represents all of the state.
St. Cloud City Council Ward 4 Representative Mike Conway Reacts to Tuesday Victory
(KNSI) — St. Cloud’s Ward 4 City Councilman Mike Conway has won re-election. Conway beat challenger Hassan Yussuf with 60% of the vote but says he only knew if he had the seat once the last ballot was counted. “I was happily surprised at the totals. You never go in expecting anything. You’re always assuming you’re behind, and you keep working.”
State Money for Improvements to the MAC Still Available Following Failed Referendum
(KNSI) — Now that voters rejected a measure to raise $21.1 million with a .5% sales tax to match $10 million from the state to make improvements to the Municipal Athletic Complex, city officials say the state money isn’t off the table. The funding is contingent on the...
GSDC Announces the 2022 Innovoation Award Winners
(KNSI) – The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has announced its 2022 Innovation Award winners. The GSDC honors an emerging for-profit business, an established for-profit company, and two non-profit organizations. The four winners are Impacks, Arbor Hair Studio, Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity and Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center.
How $20 Million Will Be Used for St. Cloud Parks
(KNSI) — St. Cloud voters approved raising property taxes to spend $20 million on the city’s park system Tuesday, and Mayor Dave Kleis describes how it will be spent. “This bond was for those local parks, those neighborhood parks, for renovation, upkeep, maybe in some cases converting a tennis court to a pickleball court. Or maybe, a wading pool to a splash pad or new playground equipment. So this is focusing on existing parks that we have.”
Winter Walleye Regulations Announced for Mille Lacs
(KNSI) – Winter anglers can take one walleye home while fishing on Mille Lacs Lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says starting December 1st; people will be allowed to keep one of the official state fish as long as it’s between 21 and 23 inches long or longer than 28 inches.
Tutors Needed In St. Cloud
(KNSI) – Three AmeriCorps organizations are looking for tutors. The program is seeking 500 across Minnesota, with 15 needed in the St. Cloud area. That breaks down to 10 reading, three math, and two early learning tutors. AmeriCorps trains each mentor and they serve at a specific school between 18 and 35 hours per week.
Major Storm to Impact Parts of Minnesota and the Dakotas
(KNSI) — Hunters preparing to head up north for another weekend of deer camp may want to also prepare for a whopper of a snowstorm. According to the National Weather Service, Minnesota, North and South Dakota will be walloped as a deepening low pressure system brings winter storm conditions to the region. Blizzard warnings, ice storm warnings and winter storm warnings are in effect from eastern Montana, parts of northeastern Colorado, central Nebraska through the Dakotas and Minnesota. Heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain will impact the area Thursday and Friday. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ an hour are possible at times. Total snowfall will likely exceed 12″ in some locations. Gusty winds combined with heavy snow could produce blizzard conditions. Interstate 29 is closed from Fargo to Grand Forks. North central Minnesota and portions of the Arrowhead are also in line for this storm. Lake Superior is under a gale warning for wind gusts of 50 knots (or 57 miles an hour) and waves between 11 and 16 feet.
St. Germain Street To Close for Veterans Day Parade
(KNSI) – West St. Germain Street in downtown St. Cloud will be closed for the annual Veterans Day parade. The road will be closed on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. between 14th Avenue South and 4th Avenue South. The parade will march down St. Germain Street on...
Suspect Accused of Beating St. Cloud State University Swimmer Sentenced
(KNSI) — The suspect accused of brutally beating a fellow St. Cloud State University student last fall has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and five years of probation. Ezayah Marcell Gomez Oropeza pled guilty in August to third-degree felony assault after attacking Chad Waldrop outside his home, knocking him unconscious. Stearns County Judge Mary Mahler sentenced Oropeza to spend the 90 days in 30 day increments starting November 23rd. According to the plea deal, the 30 day increments will be served up front in a 7/23 split. That means he will do four days in jail with credit for three days and spend 23 days on electronic home monitoring. The last 60 days of his sentence can be vacated if he complies with the terms of his probation and makes minimum payments toward restitution, which was set at $25,000. Oropeza faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Comedy for a Cause November 17th to Benefit Anna Marie’s Alliance
(KNSI) – Enjoy a night of entertainment and help out a St. Cloud area battered woman’s shelter at the same time. Comedy for a Cause is supporting Anna Marie’s Alliance on Thursday, November 17th, at the Red Carpet Event Center in St. Cloud. Organizer Lisa Marvin says...
Violent Offender Task Force Bust Leads to Discovery of Over 300 Pressed Fentanyl Pills
(KNSI) — A 28-year-old man is facing four felony charges after allegedly selling fentanyl pills. According to the criminal complaint earlier this fall, the Violent Offender Task Force learned of someone selling pressed fentanyl pills around Stearns County. Investigators conducted an operation on November 1st in St. Cloud and bought 66 fentanyl pills from Rashawn Levell McDonald. Another operation was conducted on November 7th in St. Cloud, and they bought 97 pills. Investigators also checked McDonald’s Facebook page and found dozens of pictures of him posing with money and two handguns. McDonald is not allowed to have guns due to previous felony convictions.
What’s Open and Closed Plus Deals, Discounts and Freebies for Veterans Day
(KNSI) — Friday is Veterans Day. All city, county, state, and federal offices are closed in observance of the special day. Most libraries are closed. There is free parking downtown St. Cloud, and there is no mail, but package delivery services such as UPS and FedEx will be operating.
