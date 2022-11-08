Read full article on original website
William Guthrie Jr., 45; service November 13
William “Groovy” Dave Guthrie, Jr. 45, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Newport. His service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery on Harkers Island, with Rev. Merle Hunt, Jr. officiating. He is survived by his wife Brandi Guthrie,...
Otto Johnson, 96; service November 19
Otto Johnson, 96, of the Merrimon Community of Beaufort, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Mt. Tabor M. B. Church. The entombment will follow at the Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery. Arrangements are...
Area Death Notices - Nov. 9, 10 & 11
Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
Melinda McCann, 73; incomplete
Melinda Jean McCann, 73, of Hubert, died Wednesday, November 9,2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Dorothy Mathisen, 95; incomplete
Dorothy Mathisen, 95, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Tyler Dees, 26; service Nov. 12
Tyler David Dees, 26, of Newport, passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022. Tyler was born on October 8, 1996, in Morehead City, the son of David Dees and Annie Wilson Brown. A native Carteret County resident, Tyler grew up playing travel soccer, then found a strong interest in trucks and fishing. He elevated his fishing to a tournament level and loved spending time on the water with friends and family. Later he would leverage those experiences to make custom fishing lures. Tyler was a kind, witty and gentle soul and loved by many. A soft soul gone to soon.
Paul Pinto, 62; incomplete
Paul Pinto, 62, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Wilson Twiford, 80; service Nov. 12
Lundy Wilson Twiford, 80, of Swansboro, died Monday, November 7,2022 at Carteret Healthcare. A funeral service will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10:00am at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro with Revs. Anthony Ralph and Robbie Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Jeffrey Pittman, 57; service November 17
Jeffrey "Jeff" Allan Pittman, 57, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Jeff was born on June 1, 1965, to the late Billy Pittman and Nancy Lawrence. Born...
Richard Smith, 73; service held
Richard Murphy “Dick” Smith, 73, of Atlantic, passed away Tuesday November 8, 2022, at his home. The family received friends 6-8 p.m. Friday November 11, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. His celebration of life was held at the family home, 158 Smith Rd. in Atlantic, on Saturday November 12, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
Roberta Wilcutt, 73; service November 13
Roberta Wilcutt, 73, of Havelock, died Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, officiated by Rev. Kenny McCoy, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock.
Community Calendar – November 11, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort –Friday, Nov. 4 ; 5 -7 p.m. Join us for our third and final "Fall First Friday" art reception as we highlight the work of artist Vicki Mann, potter Tony Quick and jeweler Amy Pittman Hughes. Vicki and Tony will have an 'artist talk' to discuss their "Earthwork + Saltwork" collaboration at 5:00pm. Come early to hear and see their vision. Front Street Taco will be providing light hors d'oeuvres, and other refreshments will be offered. Click the link below for more information and future events: https://maritimefriends.org/first-fridays/
Veterans Day program canceled
MOREHEAD CITY — Due to inclement weather, the Veterans Day program scheduled for today at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City has been canceled.
Stewart Pickett Jr., 78; service November 14
Stewart M. Pickett Jr., 78, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at The Viridian in New Bern. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 14th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
EDITORIAL: Veteran’s Day parade needs new perspective
Traditions need to be challenged from time to time in order to test their value to those who participate and benefit from them. That is the case with Carteret County’s annual Veterans Day Parade held in downtown Morehead City on the first Saturday in November. Is this a tradition that the county wants to continue?
Residents gather to honor veterans during two ceremonies
— Remnants of Hurricane Nicole could not thwart about 40 county residents from attending two ceremonies Friday to honor military veterans who sacrificed for the nation. GALLERY: Residents gather to honor veterans during two ceremonies. The Morehead City Historical Preservation Society sponsored the ceremonies in Bayview Cemetery, one to honor...
Broad Street Clinic receives award
— Broad Street Clinic recently received an award for providing free medical and pharmaceutical services to the uninsured and underinsured residents of Carteret County. The clinic received the Regina Elaine Smith Impact Award for its community service to county residents. The award is named in honor of Smith, the late...
Paylor sworn in as new superintendent
BEAUFORT — Nearly 100 county and school officials, as well as employees, friends and family, gathered Thursday in the school system’s central office to witness the swearing in of Superintendent Richard Paylor as the district’s new leader. The County Board of Education named Paylor, the system’s former...
Pine Knoll Shores Board honors Rep. McElraft for service to town, county, and state
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners Wednesday night honored state Rep. Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle for her long years of service to the county and state in the N.C. General Assembly. The board, during its monthly meeting in the town hall, adopted a resolution...
Carteret Community College approves bid for construction of fire tower
— Carteret Community College trustees approved a $649,971 bid Wednesday to construct a fire tower that will be used for training students as well as area first responders. The board approved the bid following a closed session at the end of its meeting in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. The...
