There no shortage of events for Veterans Day in Sonoma County. Of course, the largest will be the Petaluma Veterans Day Parade in downtown Petaluma. This year, the parade will honor Korean War veterans, including 89-year-old grand marshal Paul Lewis of Petaluma. The 1 PM Parade will be followed by the pledge of allegiance, a prayer, and speakers. Rohnert Park will host their Veteran’s Day celebration at the Rohnert Park Community Center. It will include the Avenue of the Flags memorial display, a veteran keynote speaker, a presentation of colors by the Coast Guard, and a flag retirement ceremony by the Girl Scouts. In Santa Rosa, the American Legion Post 21 and Vietnam Veterans Chapter 223 host a flag-raising ceremony at the flagpoles south of City Hall at the corner of Sonoma and Santa Rosa avenues.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO