KQED
Delegation From Disaster-Laden Sonoma County, a Test Kitchen for Climate Innovation, Attends COP27
A delegation of mayors, climate scientists, water officials and energy leaders from Sonoma County are representing the Bay Area at this year's annual U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, underway in Egypt. They are touting Sonoma County as one of the world’s testing grounds for big climate change solutions —...
San Francisco hits low of 46 degrees: Why has November been so cold?
California's San Francisco Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November: When will things warm up?
ksro.com
Local Officials in Egypt for COP27 Conference
Several Sonoma County officials are in Egypt representing the North Bay at this year’s United Nations climate conference. Those attending the COP27 conference include Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers and Rohnert Park Mayor Jackie Elward, along with officials from Sonoma Water and The Climate Center. They plan to speak about what they’ve learned dealing with disasters like wildfires, and discuss how they’re working to reduce the North Bay’s carbon footprint. The two-week conference started last Sunday.
ksro.com
Prescribed Burns Happening Thursday in Cloverdale and Glen Ellen
If you live in or near Cloverdale or Glen Ellen, you could see smoke in the air today. Prescribed pile burns are expected today at Cloverdale River Park. Woody material from the wildfires that occurred in the park this last summer were thinned and piled by Regional Parks’ staff over the last several months. The park will remain open. In Glen Ellen, the Sonoma Land Trust is doing a prescribed burn at their Glen Oaks Ranch preserve. Firefighters will burn about 40 acres provided the weather is okay.
ksro.com
Notable Veterans Day Events in Sonoma County
There no shortage of events for Veterans Day in Sonoma County. Of course, the largest will be the Petaluma Veterans Day Parade in downtown Petaluma. This year, the parade will honor Korean War veterans, including 89-year-old grand marshal Paul Lewis of Petaluma. The 1 PM Parade will be followed by the pledge of allegiance, a prayer, and speakers. Rohnert Park will host their Veteran’s Day celebration at the Rohnert Park Community Center. It will include the Avenue of the Flags memorial display, a veteran keynote speaker, a presentation of colors by the Coast Guard, and a flag retirement ceremony by the Girl Scouts. In Santa Rosa, the American Legion Post 21 and Vietnam Veterans Chapter 223 host a flag-raising ceremony at the flagpoles south of City Hall at the corner of Sonoma and Santa Rosa avenues.
nomadlawyer.org
Fremont: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Fremont, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Fremont California. If you’re looking for a cultural experience while on vacation in Fremont, California, you’ll find it at the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum. This museum features the world’s largest collection of silent movie memorabilia. Another historical attraction is the...
The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?
The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile. Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
Votes pour in and smiles abound as candidates wait on final results
photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams As is customary, local candidates held election night watch parties, KRCB spoke with some on the ballot in Sonoma, and one in Marin County at their gatherings of friends, family, and supporters as results rolled in. The days of decisive Election Day results may be behind us as the switch to mostly vote-by-mail ballots means results trickle in at a slower pace. One side effect of the delayed results - lots more smiling faces at election night parties, including Damon Connolly, the Marin County supervisor running for the new 12th State Assembly District, at his watch party...
With most of California in extreme drought, one city has declared an end to fire season
Santa Rosa Fire Department officials have declared an end to the 2022 wildfire season they said began five months ago. “While conditions around the region and state vary, locally, Santa Rosa has received enough beneficial rainfall, with more forecasted this week, to significantly reduce the threat of fires in the community,” according to the department’s Nov. 7 announcement.
berkeleyside.org
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
mavensnotebook.com
THIS JUST IN … Tuolumne River agencies, Contra Costa Water District sign on to voluntary agreements MOU
New Signatories Add Momentum to Years-Long Effort to Help Recover Salmon While Protecting Water Reliability. Three water agencies that rely on the Tuolumne River watershed are the most recent signatories to an agreement to provide water flows and new habitat to help improve conditions in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta watershed, adding momentum to the state’s plan to adapt to a new climate reality.
ksro.com
Local Measures: Cloverdale Bans Fireworks; Healdsburg Passes Cannabis Business Tax
Measure K, which would ban the sale and use of fireworks in Cloverdale, is on track to passing, so far. ‘Yes’ votes are leading ‘No’ votes by a margin of 55 to 45-percent. Cloverdale is the only city in Sonoma County without a ban on all fireworks. It allows three nonprofit organizations to sell ‘safe and sane’ fireworks every July 1st through 4th. If Measure K passes, only supervised and professional public fireworks shows would be allowed in Cloverdale.
ksro.com
Over 100-Thousand Ballots Still to be Counted in Sonoma County
An estimated 112-thousand ballots from Tuesday’s election remain uncounted in Sonoma County. Officials do not expect to release an updated vote count until tomorrow. That means tight races, like the one for the District Four Santa Rosa City Council seat, will remain undecided for a while longer. As of Wednesday’s updated count, incumbent Victoria Fleming is trailing challenger Terry Sanders by just 125 votes. The voter turnout in Sonoma County as a whole currently stands at 33-percent, but it’s projected to reach 65 to 70-percent. A bit more than 100-thousand ballots have been counted across the county.
marinmommies.com
Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area
Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
ksro.com
Plans Advance to the Board for Sonoma Developmental Center
The Sonoma County Planning commission is recommending plans for the redevelopment of the Sonoma Developmental Center. The commission voted in favor this week by a vote of 4-1 sending the SDC plan and the environmental impact report to the Board of Supervisors on December 16th. If passed, the plan would create 1,000 housing units, 700 acres of open space, preserve Sonoma Creek, and provide more than 900 jobs. You can check out the plan and the environmental impact report at SDCSpecificPlan.com/documents.
sonomamag.com
Cozy Sonoma Restaurants and Bars for Chilly Days
On chilly, rainy days, when all you want to do is to snuggle up by a crackling fireplace, head to these cosy restaurants, bars and tasting rooms in Sonoma County for a comforting meal and drinks. Click through the above gallery for details, and share your favorites in the comments.
ksro.com
City of Santa Rosa Switching Alert Systems
Santa Rosa will stop using Nixle to send residents alerts. Starting December 16th, the city will switch to a service called Civic Ready for official emergency alerts, public safety alerts, and news. You can sign up for the new service online at srcity.org/CivicReady. Nixle will stay active until next month. While the service is free, messaging charges may apply, depending on your carrier’s service plan.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Pediatrician Still Missing After Two Weeks
Authorities in Santa Rosa are still searching for a pediatrician who has now been missing for more than two weeks. Fifty-nine-year-old Doctor Bruce Montgomerie was last seen leaving his home on the evening of October 26th. His family reported him missing the following day, and suggested he might be suicidal. Montgomerie’s vehicle was found on October 28th, in the parking lot of the Jenner Headlands Preserve. Police found his phone in the vehicle, and his jacket near cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. Montgomerie is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.
Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study
(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
ksro.com
Damon Connolly Wins Open North Bay Assembly Seat
Damon Connolly appears to be headed for victory in the open Assembly District 12 race. Connolly has 54-percent of the vote while Sara Aminzadeh has 45-percent. District 12 is made up of about half of Sonoma County and all of Marin County. Though the seat is technically new, Connolly is essentially replacing Assemblyman Marc Levine. Damon currently serves as a Marin County Supervisor.
