Read full article on original website
Related
bigfoot99.com
Official election results released
The results of Tuesday’s General Election in Carbon County are official. The Canvass Board completed its work on Thursday. The results are posted to the county website. Carbon County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett reports that the tallies are unchanged from the unofficial results. Bartlett said the election ran smoothly at...
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga officials encourage residents to review new FEMA flood maps
In something of a surprise move, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has produced new, updated flood maps for the Town of Saratoga. The maps have changed since the last time they were publicly presented to the town. Properties that were not in the previous iteration of the map may now be included.
bigfoot99.com
Dixon mayor gives update on park damage after hit-and-run crash
As reported by Bigfoot 99 in October, a hit-and-run driver crashed into a Dixon town park. No injuries were reported, but extensive damage was done to public property, mainly a fence and a concrete structure. Dixon Mayor Melodie Seilaff described the havoc caused by the driver who was later apprehended...
bigfoot99.com
Snowy Range Road closes for the winter
The Snowy Range Road closed for winter on Thursday. Recent snows and winds in the high country has been producing significant drifting at the upper elevations of the scenic byway. The WYDOT crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season.
bigfoot99.com
Elect insert for fireplace
Elect insert for fireplace … standard fit $20…. Call Steve 320-8621. This Ad has been viewed 2 times. For rates, promotions, special packages and more, call us at (307) 326-8642 or send us an email at bigfoot@bigfoot99.com. Studios located at:. 1108 W. Bridge St. Saratoga, WY 82331 Phone:...
bigfoot99.com
Lujan honored with Community Builder Award ahead of Veterans Day dinner
In Rawlins, Mike Lujan was honored with the Community Builder Award for November at last week’s city council meeting. Lujan owns and operates Mike’s Big City Steakhouse. He also volunteers his time through a host of organizations. The chairman of the committee which selects each month’s honoree, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Sehon read through a lengthy list of ways that Lujan gives back to his hometown.
bigfoot99.com
Pet Partners hosts cat adoption event
A kit and caboodle of kittens were adopted last weekend in Rawlins. Pet Partners of Carbon County were at the Tractor Supply Company on Plaza Street hosting a feline adoption event. The animal rescue only offers cats and kittens for adoption. Margaret Quintrall is the president of Pet Partners. She...
Comments / 0