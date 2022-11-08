Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Election night issues surface for some with reporting results
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Elections board officials down the Thruway in Rochester and out on Long Island are now trying to explain Tuesday night's issues and delays in reporting results of balloting there. 2 On Your Side took a closer look at those issues in light of concerns about election...
iheart.com
Judge Blocks The State From Issuing Local Recreational Marijuana Licenses
A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state from issuing some of the first licenses for recreational marijuana businesses. Under the state law, the first licenses are supposed to go to New Yorkers or family members with past marijuana convictions. But the judge sided with a Michigan...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE
In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
wdkx.com
City Of Rochester Buy The Block Program Deadline Is Nov. 15th
A program through the City Of Rochester is getting close to the deadline. City of Rochester’s “The Buy The Block” Program is giving an opportunity to potential first time homeowners. The deadline to apply is November 15th click on the link below to access the application. https://www.cityofrochester.gov/BuyTheBlock/
Monroe County voter turnout so far
Monroe County is updating providing voter turnout updates throughout Election Day.
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announces proposed budget for 2023
The press conference will take place at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center at 11:30 a.m.
Rochester Police Accountability Board members call for official union recognition
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees of Rochester’s Police Accountability Board are once again calling on city leaders to officially recognize their efforts to unionize. During a press conference Thursday, staff members said the intimidation from PAB management and board members has increased since they announced plans to unionize on October 6th. Staff members say employees […]
wrvo.org
Pamela Helming holds a winning lead over Baldridge in the 54th District state Senate race
For now, Helming holds a substantial lead over Baldridge in New York’s 54th state Senate District. With roughly half of polling sites in the district reporting at around 11:45 p.m., incumbent Republican Pamela Helming appears poised to be reelected to her seat, which covers Riga, Chili, Wheatland, Rush, and Mendon, along with Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston counties.
13 WHAM
Election Day 2022: Local Results
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM will provide updates local races as they come in throughout the night. Results from Monroe County are coming in. Here is a statement from the Board of Elections:. "The Board of Elections is experiencing delays with uploading election returns to the election night reporting system....
David Cirencione declares victory as Ontario County Sheriff over Steve Slavny
Cirencione, in a statement, thanked the voters of Ontario County for his victory.
wxxinews.org
Emergency rooms are crowded nationally and in Rochester
Overcrowding at emergency rooms and urgent care facilities has hit a crisis locally and nationwide. In a letter drafted to President Joe Biden, health care workers across the nation described health care conditions as “breaking beyond repair” and “detrimental.” The letter, from more than 30 health care systems and associations, details a lack of inpatient beds due to the backup of nursing home patients unable to transition to long-term care facilities, staffing shortages, and the circulation of different viruses causing severe illness for the most vulnerable.
Kucko’s Camera: Gingerbread houses at the George Eastman Museum
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko takes his camera, and his sweet tooth, to the George Eastman Museum for a sneak peek at this year’s Sweet Creations gingerbread display.
NewsChannel 36
Local Wineries ask Hochul to Shut Down Greenidge Generation
DRESDEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- With Governor Kathy Hochul recently locking up another four years in office, local wineries and environmental groups held a press conference Thursday morning to urge her to sign a cryptocurrency mining moratorium bill. Along with requesting Hochul sign the moratorium, which would prevent future crypto-mining operations from opening, they also asked her to take concrete steps to shut down the already operational crypto-mining operation at Greenidge Generation in Dresden.
WHEC TV-10
Results of investigation into Police Accountability Board’s executive director coming soon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The public will know next week just what led to the head of the Police Accountability Board being put on leave – and whether he did anything wrong. Since May, Conor Dwyer Reynolds, the PAB’s first director, has been on administrative leave amid Human Resource-related complaints, City Council President Miguel Melendez said at the time. At that point, City Council retained an outside legal firm to investigate.
House of Mercy sued for August machete attack
According to the lawsuit, on August 6, the resident attacked another resident Cameron Schuler with a machete, severely injuring his face, hand, and arm.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rochester, NY
Take a trip back when you visit Rochester in Monroe County, New York, where history and culture come alive!. This city is sprawling with historical landmarks and museums, which is no surprise once you learn more about its history. Located in Monroe County, Rochester has experienced many changes and progressions.
The Lamron
Four fraternities suspended over ineligible new members
Four SUNY Geneseo fraternities were recently suspended due to the admission of ineligible new members. Delta Kappa Tau (DK), Omega Beta Psi (Omega), Phi Kappa Chi (Phi Kap), and Sigma Nu Chi (Sig Nu) are currently on interim suspensions until a pending investigation into the admission of their new members is completed.
RPD: Man found dead on Industrial Street
Officers said they found an unidentified, deceased male approximately 30 years of age in a shelter.
Three Toys We Adored in Our Childhoods Named to Central NY Toy Hall of Fame!
Did you know that The National Toy Hall of Fame is located in Central New York?. I didn't know this until late yesterday, when I learned (at the same time) that it was the time of year when the Hall of Fame inducts its annual class of toys. Every year, a group of "finalists" are nominated, and a panel of experts deliberate about which ones are worthy of inclusion in the Hall.
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 1