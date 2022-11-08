ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The public will know next week just what led to the head of the Police Accountability Board being put on leave – and whether he did anything wrong. Since May, Conor Dwyer Reynolds, the PAB’s first director, has been on administrative leave amid Human Resource-related complaints, City Council President Miguel Melendez said at the time. At that point, City Council retained an outside legal firm to investigate.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO