Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Cross Country Trails - Providence, Calvary, and Cedar Creek Win Across Louisiana and ArkansasUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Volleyball World - Week 7Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
Natchitoches Times
Cane River Singers, Men’s Chorus, Lyrica concert to be held Nov. 15
The Cane River Singers, Northwestern State University Men’s Chorus and Lyrica will have a concert on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Associate Director of Choral Activities Adam Philley will...
Natchitoches Times
Pianist Dr. Sergei Kvitko to present recital at NSU Nov. 16
NATCHITOCHES – Pianist and acclaimed recording engineer and producer Dr. Sergei Kvitko will present a recital at Northwestern State University on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Kvitko was the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Jr. High JAG students learn about banking
Natchitoches Junior High JAG would like to extend its appreciation to Josh Pierson of City Bank and Trust for educating our JAG members on all things banking. Pictured: Iyonna Joseph, Anthony Evans, Jaquez Patterson, JaCarrean Miliage, Aaron Hayes, Josh Pierson, Kylin Perrow, Keithen Newton, Jessie Batiste, Honesty Newton and Chelsey Pier-Carter.
Natchitoches Times
JERRY PIERCE
Incomparable impact over 57 years at his beloved alma mater, Northwestern State University, and in his adopted hometown of Natchitoches, along with significant statewide influence in higher education and sports were hallmarks of Jerry Pierce, who died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Natchitoches after a brief illness. Pierce, 83, was executive vice president and professor of journalism at Northwestern, serving under his ninth president, Dr. Marcus Jones. He oversaw alumni and athletic operations and other aspects of the university for decades, and was named VP for External Affairs in 1990 by Dr. Robert Alost. That role was the cornerstone, but hardly the only aspect of his service-filled life.
Natchitoches Times
HELEN JORDAN HOLDEN
Helen Jordan Holden has earned her heavenly wings and has gone home to be with our Lord. The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Natchitoches Community Care Center, Natchitoches Regional Hospital and Natchitoches Hospice Care for the care and comfort they have given to our Mother.
Natchitoches Times
Northwestern State University to host Education Day Nov. 10 and first responders game Nov. 12
Northwestern State University will host hundreds of elementary students at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10 to explore educational opportunities available through NSU and partnering organizations. The Education Day expo will include booths representing NSU╒s academic departments, Louisiana School for Math Science and the Arts, the ADVANCE Program for Young Scholars and...
KTBS
Jerry Pierce, writer, humorist, NSU VP, passes away
NATCHITOCHES – Jerry Pierce, who served over 57 years on staff at Northwestern State University and as vice president of External Affairs since 1990, died Tuesday, Nov. 8 after a brief illness. Funeral arrangements are pending. Pierce’s impact at the university, in the community and around the state was...
cenlanow.com
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Blessed: City of Lights, Baby!
A few years ago, this very week, I was finally on my way home from running errands after an extremely long day at the office. Sometimes the simplest of errands can seem so daunting and burdensome. This was definitely one of those days. With a deep sigh I drove my weary self down the picturesque Williams Avenue. Once I stopped at the Church Street Bridge red light, I noticed that it was Christmas light installation time!
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Three head coaches to make debuts as season set to begin
Three head coaches will be making their debuts when the 2022-23 season for LHSAA schools opens next week. They are Bossier’s Justin Collins, Parkway’s Brian Rayner and Haughton’s Robert Price. At Bossier, the goal is always the same — making a run at a state championship.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Four Ruston High athletes to sign in ceremony Friday
Ruston High will hold a signing ceremony for four athletes as they prepare to compete collegiately on Friday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. in the auditorium at the school. The signees include Lily Garrett and Andrew McKaskle for cross country and track, while two baseball players, Cade Patterson and J.R. Tollett will sign Friday, as well.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Prep determined despite odds
It boils down to a simple defensive game plan for Lincoln Preparatory head coach Glen Hall. And if the Panthers can do that, Hall feels good heading into tonight’s Division IV Select School game at Ascension Catholic (8-2). The key will be slowing quarterback Bryce Leonard, who completed 12-of-16...
Lake Charles American Press
New faces coming to Vernon Parish School Board
Several Vernon Parish School Board members were re-elected to their seats Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office. Robert Pynes Jr., Jim Seaman and Jackie Self will continue to serve District 1, and they will be joined by newly-elected members Kelly Kaiama-Goodwin and Rhonda Morrison when they take their seats next year.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bradley wins bid to become Grambling mayor
The city of Grambling is in for significant change in its government following Tuesday’s election results. Former City Council member Alvin Bradley, a Democrat, hauled in a majority 50.86% of the vote (383 ballots cast), outdistancing Democratic incumbent Edward Jones, who totaled 32.80% of votes (247). Current Councilman Toby...
ktalnews.com
2 injured in Natchitoches rollover crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two vehicles collided on Hwy 6 in Natchitoches Parish Wednesday, injuring two people. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene on La. Hwy 6 West near Shady Grove Rd. around 8:00 a.m. The two-vehicle crash flipped one upside down and injured two people. Both were...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Evangeline Thruway
UPDATE, 11/10/22, 9:06 A.M.: The pedestrian killed has been identified as Brandon Dewayne Wilkinson, 34 of Pollock. Intoxication is not suspected in the crash. The investigation is ongoing. ORIGINAL, 11/9/22, 7:50 P.M.: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A person attempting to cross the Evangeline Thruway Wednesday night in Lafayette, died after being struck by a vehicle. […]
ktalnews.com
Bienville Parish election results
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four of the seven seats on the Bienville Parish School Board were up for grabs after the challenger for District 5 dropped out of the race. Voters in Bienville Parish also had a parish-wide millage to consider. Enter the name of your town or...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Election Results: November 8, 2022
Polls close at 8 p.m. today, and election results should begin rolling in between 8:15 and 8:30, beginning with early voting numbers. Natchitoches Parish Journal will continue to publish the final as results as counted. Please watch our website and our Morning Update. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
KSLA
18-wheeler catches fire at Pilot Travel Center in Haughton
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Haughton Fire Department combats flames of a trailer of an 18-wheeler that was parked at a truck stop. On Nov. 9, at 2:05 p.m., the Haughton Fire Department (HFD) was sent to a reported fire at the Pilot truck stop on 490 N Elm St, Haughton. When HFD arrived they discovered the box trailer fully involved.
KTBS
3-vehicle crash closes Natchitoches highway
FAIRVIEW ALPHA, La. -- Five people have been taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near the International Paper Red River Mill, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office. The crash has closed state Highway 480. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. The injured people...
