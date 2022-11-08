ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVOE

Small fire at Emporia Middle School put out quickly

A small fire developed on top of Emporia Middle School on Veterans Day — and it was out quickly, according to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley. Fire crews from Emporia, Americus and Olpe were dispatched to the school’s new construction area on the northwest side of the building shortly before 10 am. Conley says the roofing crew was heating up some materials but did so too close to a box, which caught fire. A small patch of the roof burned, along with some insulation.
EMPORIA, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan man dies after wrong-way, head-on crash

GEARY COUNTY—Two people died in an accident just after 3a.m. Saturday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by John A. Wagnaar III, 34, Manhattan, was westbound in the eastbound passing lane of Interstate 70 at Deep Creek Road. The pickup and an...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Small fire near Emporia gas station under investigation

Emporia Fire is investigating after a small fire outside a convenience store and gas station Monday evening. Fire crews went to the Casey’s store on East US Highway 50 around 8 pm. Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters found fire in three bushes near the building. There was no damage to the building or any gas pumps.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Life-threatening injuries reported at Topeka apartment fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An apartment fire has been reported at the Woodland Park apartments at Soldier Creek in North Topeka. Fire crews are currently on scene at an apartment fire at Northwest Redbud Circle in North Topeka. The fire was first reported around 8:07 p.m. One person has been taken to a nearby hospital with […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to motorcycle-deer collision Wednesday in Jackson County

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported in a motorcycle-deer collision early Wednesday about two miles northeast of Mayetta in Jackson County. The collision was reported around 7:25 a.m. near 166th and S Roads. Initial reports indicated the motorcycle rider suffered a possible shoulder injury. There was no...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Motorbike driver dies after crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of a motorbike died on Monday after a crash along Highway 24 in Manhattan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6:20 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Griffith Dr. with reports of a crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka resident creates petition to close 45th St. bar over safety concerns

Djana shows off the sweet reasons to adopt a senior pet. Djana is available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society. The Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library is hosting a Genealogy Conference and Heritage Celebration Nov. 12 & 13. Shawnee Co. Commissioner calls adding Auburn-area Turnpike interchange matter of...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Six on Sixth opens in Junction City

Junction City's newest restaurant, 'Six on Sixth,' 602 North Washington, has opened for business. Owner Caleb Edwards helped cut the ribbon Wednesday. The new restaurant is located in the Bartell House. Junction City Main Street and the Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSNT News

Man on electric bike dies in crash in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 31-year-old Manhattan man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Riley County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Subaru Outback was southbound on Highway 24 when a 70-year-old man made a left on Griffith Drive. Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, or Manhattan hit the side of […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Crash near Melvern Lake sends two to Topeka hospital

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were transported to a hospital as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 75 near Melvern Lake on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officials were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8 to an injury accident at milepost 119 on U.S. Highway 75.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Thieves steal $1,000 photo from Manhattan alley

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for three men who stole a $1,000 photo from an alley in Aggieville. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that officials with the City of Manhattan reported a theft in the 1300 block of Laramie St. Officials indicate that...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Homicide investigation: Man dead in Kansas shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting. Just after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 29th and Villa West Drive in Topeka in reference to a disturbance, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Upon arrival officers located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. American Medical Response...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka prepares for CoreFirst Ice Rink grand opening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The grand opening for Evergy Plaza’s first ice rink is just around the corner. CoreFirst Bank & Trust and Evergy Plaza announced Thursday morning that they are thrilled to open the CoreFirst Ice Rink to the public at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Broadway star and Topeka native Jeff Kready will emcee the Grand Opening event and ribbon-cutting.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT

Topeka man arrested after Friday night police chase

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man is in jail after leading police on a car chase Friday night, according to Topeka Police. On Nov. 11, Topeka Police tried to stop a car for reckless driving. The driver of the vehicle did not stop which led to a pursuit. The chase ended around 17th and Wanamaker after the suspect crashed into another car.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

$10,000 sculpture missing from Shawnee Co. yard

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A missing sculpture, valued at $10,000, is missing from a Shawnee County yard and deputies want to find it. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the 150-pound sculpture of a bat and is appealing to the public for help finding the item. The bat has a 10-foot wing span. According […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Osage City Police investigating Tuesday night hit-and-run involving semi

Osage City Police are investigating after a hit-and-run incident allegedly involving a utility pole and a semi earlier this week. The department says a semi hit the utility pole on Market just west of First around 8 pm Tuesday. Indications are the semi was eastbound on Market and turned near an ice machine as the driver tried unsuccessfully to make a U-turn. The semi then went to the intersection of Market and Martin. After that, the whereabouts of the semi and its driver are unknown.
KSNT

A taste of winter: breaking down the blast of cold air

Topeka (KSNT) – The cold front has arrived. Northeast Kansas is preparing for a blast of winter air as a strong cold front moves through the region. Temperatures over the next 48 hours will feel a lot more like late December and early January so buckle up. Here’s a...
TOPEKA, KS
