FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
William Guthrie Jr., 45; service November 13
William “Groovy” Dave Guthrie, Jr. 45, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Newport. His service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Red Hill Cemetery on Harkers Island, with Rev. Merle Hunt, Jr. officiating. He is survived by his wife Brandi Guthrie,...
Jeffrey Pittman, 57; service November 17
Jeffrey "Jeff" Allan Pittman, 57, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 17th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Jeff was born on June 1, 1965, to the late Billy Pittman and Nancy Lawrence. Born...
Area Death Notices - Nov. 9, 10 & 11
Robert Ferguson,81, of Morehead City passed away Wednesday, November 9,2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Melinda McCann, Hubert. Melinda Jean...
Dorothy Mathisen, 95; incomplete
Dorothy Mathisen, 95, died Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Tyler Dees, 26; service Nov. 12
Tyler David Dees, 26, of Newport, passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022. Tyler was born on October 8, 1996, in Morehead City, the son of David Dees and Annie Wilson Brown. A native Carteret County resident, Tyler grew up playing travel soccer, then found a strong interest in trucks and fishing. He elevated his fishing to a tournament level and loved spending time on the water with friends and family. Later he would leverage those experiences to make custom fishing lures. Tyler was a kind, witty and gentle soul and loved by many. A soft soul gone to soon.
Paul Pinto, 62; incomplete
Paul Pinto, 62, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Community Calendar – November 11, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort –Friday, Nov. 4 ; 5 -7 p.m. Join us for our third and final "Fall First Friday" art reception as we highlight the work of artist Vicki Mann, potter Tony Quick and jeweler Amy Pittman Hughes. Vicki and Tony will have an 'artist talk' to discuss their "Earthwork + Saltwork" collaboration at 5:00pm. Come early to hear and see their vision. Front Street Taco will be providing light hors d'oeuvres, and other refreshments will be offered. Click the link below for more information and future events: https://maritimefriends.org/first-fridays/
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The way forward in the scouting world
RE: We urgently need your help...Boy Scouts of America, Nov 9, 2022. The question was asked in the letter to the editor..."Is there any other youth program that can do this for your youth?" The answer is "Yes." The fastest growing "Scout Like" organization in the USA is called Trail Life USA.
Veterans Day program canceled
MOREHEAD CITY — Due to inclement weather, the Veterans Day program scheduled for today at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City has been canceled.
EDITORIAL: Veteran’s Day parade needs new perspective
Traditions need to be challenged from time to time in order to test their value to those who participate and benefit from them. That is the case with Carteret County’s annual Veterans Day Parade held in downtown Morehead City on the first Saturday in November. Is this a tradition that the county wants to continue?
Morehead City awarded $8.3 million for housing development
- The availability of affordable housing in Morehead City will soon receive a boost thanks in part to a sizable funding contribution from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency. The town will receive $8.3 million in federal funding that is earmarked for the creation of multifamily housing rehabilitation and...
Paylor sworn in as new superintendent
BEAUFORT — Nearly 100 county and school officials, as well as employees, friends and family, gathered Thursday in the school system’s central office to witness the swearing in of Superintendent Richard Paylor as the district’s new leader. The County Board of Education named Paylor, the system’s former...
Residents gather to honor veterans during two ceremonies
— Remnants of Hurricane Nicole could not thwart about 40 county residents from attending two ceremonies Friday to honor military veterans who sacrificed for the nation. GALLERY: Residents gather to honor veterans during two ceremonies. The Morehead City Historical Preservation Society sponsored the ceremonies in Bayview Cemetery, one to honor...
Newport subdivision moves into fourth phase of construction
NEWPORT - The construction of the Heritage Pointe subdivision was up for discussion Thursday at the Newport Board of Commissioners' regular meeting. After a recommendation from the town's planning board, the council unanimously approved to move into the fourth phase of the project. "In terms of infrastructure, the project is...
West wrestlers remain young despite a year of experience with mostly sophomores filling lineup
MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret wrestling team is more experienced but still young. A year after starting nine freshmen, the Patriots’ lineup will still be largely made up of underclassmen. “The bulk of the team is sophomores,” Kevin Smith said as he enters his ninth year as...
Cougars young on mat while leaning on hard offseason work; head coach Perry back for 25th year
OCEAN — The Croatan wrestling team will certainly be younger this season, but that’s nothing new for 25-year coach David Perry. The program is coming off a stellar season, having won the 3A Coastal Conference in its inaugural season at the 3A classification. The Cougars won the tournament championship and the dual team title before reaching the third round of the 3A state playoffs.
East looking to keep wrestling program moving up; White, Hynes expecting big senior seasons
BEAUFORT — The East Carteret wrestling program is hoping to continue its recent upswing this season. The Mariners return two strong wrestlers after the team produced some of the best years in school history over the past three campaigns. “I think we are out of that stretch where wrestling...
