Börk Balkan, 60, died suddenly on Nov. 7, doing something he loved: playing volleyball. Börk was born in Münster, Germany on Oct. 17, 1962, to Sacit Balkan and Margarete (Verberne) Balkan. He has fond memories of those earlier years living in Münster with his beloved Verberne grandparents. He grew up in cold-war West Berlin. He attended Rijksuniversiteit Groningen in the Netherlands where he got his Ph.D in biology. His thesis was “Autonomic influences on metabolism in the development and maintenance of obesity.” He went to Groningen without knowing Dutch. He convinced his professors to let him write his papers in German in the beginning, while he learned the language. After living in Groningen for 10 years, he spoke Dutch like a native with many stories about acquaintances not knowing he was German.

BRANFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO