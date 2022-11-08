Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Related
zip06.com
Foundation Announces $50K in Funding for Essex Elementary
The Essex Elementary School Foundation (EESF), supported by the residents and community of Essex, approved over $50,000 for enrichment programs offered at Essex Elementary School (EES) that would otherwise not be available through traditional funding by the school system and budget. For the 2022-'23 school year, the approved programs and...
zip06.com
Holiday Train Show Returns for 29th Year
The family-friendly Holiday Train Show exhibit is back at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex for its 29th year. The members-only opening and the Museum Shop member Holiday sale are on Monday, Nov.21 at 5 p.m. The exhibit opens to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Train artist Steve Cryan...
zip06.com
Parthenon Diner, Sponsors, offer Pre-Ordered Thanksgiving Meals to Vets, Seniors
Thanks to a committed group effort, Branford military veterans and Branford senior citizens, as well as those residents in town who may be experiencing need, can pre-register between Monday, Nov. 14 and Wednesday, Nov. 22 for a free, take-out Thanksgiving dinner for the holiday from Branford’s Parthenon Diner. This is the third year in a row for the collaborative effort.
zip06.com
David L. Pooler
David L. “Dave” Pooler of Stony Creek, passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 7. He was the beloved husband of 55 years to Marianne Backus Pooler. Dave was born in New Haven, on Jan. 25, 1943, son of the late Frederick and Barbara Benedict Pooler. Dave...
zip06.com
Helen V. Gasparrino Havens
Helen V. Gasparrino Havens, 99 years young, passed away peacefully on Nov. 8 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry Clifford Havens. Helen was born in New Haven on Sept. 25, 1923, and was the youngest of seven children to the late Emanuel and Maria Bove Gasparrino.
zip06.com
Ceremony Dedicates Branford WWII Monument
Branford’s new World War II memorial monument was dedicated and officially unveiled on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Veterans Memorial Park. Officials with the Town of Branford, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 12106, and American Legion Post 83 helped to recognize the importance of the granite stone memorial, dedicated to all who served during WWII and to honor 36 Branford residents who did not survive.
zip06.com
Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat
Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
zip06.com
Anna Einholz
Anna Einholz, 89, of Ivoryton; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; and Cleveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Nov. 7. She was the devoted wife of Andrew (deceased) and loving mother of Frank (Rosemarie) Einholz of Stow, Ohio and Helene (Richard) Shamakian of Ivoryton. Dearest grandmother to Christine (Christopher) Baniecki, Stephen Shamakian, and Sabrina (Taylor) Jacobson. Adoring great-grandmother to Theodore Jacobson and Liam Baniecki and loving sister to William (Patricia) Loeffler of Amherst, Ohio. In addition to her loving family, Anna had many dear friends, including Jane Critchett and Susie Skaanning who visited her faithfully over the 23 years that Anna lived in Connecticut.
zip06.com
NHGC Announces Scarecrow Contest Winners
Several members of the North Haven Garden Club Scarecrow Committee met at the Town Green on Nov. 5 to disassemble the scarecrow display, meet a few of the contest winners, and hand out certificates and prizes. Contestants who attended the presentation were Grand Prize winners Leslie and Audrey Borrelli, along with winners Feldman Orthodontics, LP Counseling, Anthony Golia, Clarissa Kumar, the Kumar Family, Maisy and Fielding Hayes, and Danny Pisano. Winners received certificates, a photo of their scarecrow, and a prize. Certificates and prizes for other contestants will be awarded at a later date. Look for more photos on our Facebook page.
zip06.com
Election Night Returns: Old Saybrook
Old Saybrook voters turned out at the polls on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots. Of the town’s 9,039 registered voters, 5840 cast ballots representing 65 percent of the electorate. The returns below are unofficial as reported at xxx p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022.
zip06.com
Thomas Bateman Slocum Jr.
Thomas “Tom” Bateman Slocum, Jr., 75, longtime Branford resident and most recently of Hobe Sound, Florida, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital on Oct. 31 . Tom was born on May 3, 1947, son of the late Thomas Bateman Slocum and Jean (Brickwood) Slocum. Tom was a...
zip06.com
Belle M. (McSherry) Farrell
Belle M. (McSherry) Farrell, 88, longtime resident of Guilford passed away on Nov. 4 . Wife of the late Richard J. Farrell, Belle was born in New Haven on May 14, 1934, daughter of the late Terrance McSherry and Grace (Kelsey) McSherry. She was the loving mother of Kathleen O’Connor of North Branford (David O’Connor). She is also survived by two grandchildren, Ryan Dillon of Branford, and Kristy Dillon (Samuel Connor) of Branford. She was predeceased by her mother, father, and siblings, Jack, Nick, Charlotte, Mildred Martindale, and Terrance McSherry. She is also survived by many nieces, grandnieces, nephews, and grandnephews.
zip06.com
Celtic Music Returns to Essex with Jeff Snow
The First Congregational Church, 6 Methodist Hill, Essex, hosts multi-instrumentalist, Jeff Snow, who plays guitar, autoharp, Celtic bouzouki, and bodhran, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. The concert called “A Gathering of Celtic and Christmas Music” combines the songs, tunes, history, and stories from England, Ireland, and Scotland with the music of Christmas. Familiar and some not so familiar songs and tunes will have the audience singing, laughing and wishing for more.
zip06.com
Edward Raymond Courtney, Jr.
On Nov. 6 Edward Raymond Courtney, Jr., a longtime Guilford resident, passed away at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born at the Hospital of St. Raphael on July 4, 1945, son of the late Edward Raymond Courtney, Sr. and Julia (Gilloren) Courtney. Loving husband of Jean Allen Courtney for...
zip06.com
Roycroft Anthony Monte
Roycroft Anthony Monte of Deep River, formerly of Chester, died peacefully in his sleep Nov. 6, due to complications from Alzheimer’s. Roy was born in 1932 in Chester, to Frank and Molly Monte. He graduated from Chester High School in 1950, joined the naval reserve, and attended submarine school in New London in 1951. He attended Morse Business School, graduating in 1952. Roy married his school sweetheart, Shirley LeClair, in 1953. In December, he was called to active duty in the Navy, serving on the USS Bushnell. He was honorably discharged in 1955 and received the National Defense Service Ribbon. Following employment at Uarco Inc. in Deep River, he joined Janet Sachs Real Estate. With Shirley by his side, he formed his own company, RA Monte & Associates, on Main Street, Chester.
zip06.com
Faculty Recital at Community Music School Nov. 20
It’s true! Music teachers get butterflies when they perform at recitals, just as their students do. But like their students, those butterflies do not keep them from playing. Instructors at the Community Music School (CMS) in Centerbrook will perform at the Faculty Concert on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Centerbrook Meeting House.
zip06.com
Börk Balkan
Börk Balkan, 60, died suddenly on Nov. 7, doing something he loved: playing volleyball. Börk was born in Münster, Germany on Oct. 17, 1962, to Sacit Balkan and Margarete (Verberne) Balkan. He has fond memories of those earlier years living in Münster with his beloved Verberne grandparents. He grew up in cold-war West Berlin. He attended Rijksuniversiteit Groningen in the Netherlands where he got his Ph.D in biology. His thesis was “Autonomic influences on metabolism in the development and maintenance of obesity.” He went to Groningen without knowing Dutch. He convinced his professors to let him write his papers in German in the beginning, while he learned the language. After living in Groningen for 10 years, he spoke Dutch like a native with many stories about acquaintances not knowing he was German.
zip06.com
T-Birds’ Field Hockey Advances to Class S Semifinals; Football Team Ready to Face Morgan
On the heels of claiming its sixth-straight Shoreline Conference title, the North Branford field hockey team opened play in the Class S State Tournament as the defending champions last week. The Thunderbirds won their first two games in the state draw to advance to a semifinal matchup with Immaculate with an overall record of 19-1 on the year.
zip06.com
George Francis Albinger Jr.
George Francis Albinger Jr. died Oct. 28 at the Yale New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus. He was the beloved husband of 70 years to Eileen Regan Albinger. George was born July 30, 1927, in New Haven, son of the late George F. and Susanna Basset Miller Albinger. He was...
zip06.com
Sue Ellen Thomas
Sue Ellen Thomas, 81, longtime resident of Guilford, passed away at CT Hospice, Branford, on Nov. 3 . Mrs. Thomas was born in Woodland, Maine, on Feb. 15, 1941, daughter of the late Jackson Philbrick and Doris (McIntire) Philbrick. She was the loving wife of husband Gordon Thomas and mother of sons, Gene Thomas of Guilford, and Glenn Thomas (and wife Myonga Thomas) of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by grandson Gregory Thomas; and siblings, Jack Philbrick, Janice Star and Cynthia Torello. She was predeceased by a sister, Brenda Beavis; and a brother, Rodney Philbrick.
Comments / 0