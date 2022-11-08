Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bemidji Education Foundation awards 13 grants
The Bemidji 31 Education Foundation announced 13 grants totaling nearly $10,000 for their fall 2022 grant program. According to a release, 22 grant applications were submitted. Various projects and classrooms throughout Bemidji Area Schools will benefit, such as:. Technology Needs / Horace May Elementary. Library Program / Horace May Elementary...
BSU’s Dr. Kelly LaVenture honored by Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board and US Department of State
The U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board awarded Dr. Kelly La Venture, associate professor of business administration at Bemidji State University, with a Fulbright Specialist Program award for her recent work promoting entrepreneurship in Cambodia. She spent 30 days living and working in Olympia City from...
Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Nov. 9
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Male individual placed under arrest for local warrant on the 2500 block of Minnesota Ave. NW. Male subject was later released from custody. Medical, 12:24 p.m.
Cass Lake woman killed in head-on crash with semi
On Monday, a Cass Lake woman was killed in a head-on crash with a semi-truck on Highway 64. According to the state patrol, 71-year-old Cecelia Smith was northbound on the Highway Monday morning around 10 a.m. and the semi-truck was southbound in the same location in Ansel Township. Officials say...
