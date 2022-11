Two teams sitting at 3-6, both having spiraling seasons, both must win to make a bowl. That mission should either of these teams choose to accept it, starts this week. One team will be disqualified from bowl eligibility after the final whistle around 10:00 CT. A&M has more to lose considering the money Jimbo Fisher is being paid as well as program expectations. Auburn on the other hand is playing at home with house money and an interim head coach. This one could get interesting.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO